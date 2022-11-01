4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Kingsport’s 50.3 square miles cover a town like many others its size and include hospitals, college campuses, shopping districts, and neighborhoods. It does boast one frightful fact. The actor who played Michael Myers in Halloween hails from here and can occasionally be seen at the local haunted houses.
What shouldn’t be frightening about Kingsport? Driving. Though you can’t always escape the traffic and accidents that come with traveling in and around the Tri-Cities area, you can ensure the best outcome by having a solid car insurance policy in place.
Car Insurance in Kingsport, TN
The average cost of Tennessee car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Kingsport, TN to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Kingsport is $147 per month, or $1764 annually.
Car insurance in Kingsport is $20 less than the average cost of car insurance in Tennessee.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Kingsport on average is National General, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Kingsport, TN
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Kingsport
|Progressive
|$46 /mo
|State Farm
|$78 /mo
|Nationwide
|$112 /mo
|American Family
|$137 /mo
|Direct Auto
|$158 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Kingsport, TN
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Kingsport. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|American Family
|89
|$141 /mo
|Nationwide
|89
|$180 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$168 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$114 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Tennessee Cities
|Memphis
|$159/mo
|Knoxville
|$112/mo
|Chattanooga
|$139/mo
|Clarksville
|$124/mo
|Kingsport
|$115/mo
|Tennessee
|$130/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Tennessee
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Tennessee roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Tennessee[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Tennessee is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$15,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Kingsport Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Teenagers working part-time should be able to squeak out a $268 per month car insurance payment and still have some spending money left over. In the Volunteer State, premiums go down as experience behind the wheel increases. So young adults in their 20s grab an $80 price break from what teen drivers shell out. From there, everyone 30 or older spends less than the state average of $181. People in their 60s lock in a rate that’s less than half of what the youngest drivers pay.
|Driver's Age
|teens
|$269
|20s
|$185
|30s
|$112
|40s
|$169
|50s
|$141
|60s
|$98
|70s
|$130
|80s
|$170
Kingsport Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
In Kingsport, safe driving rewards people in more ways than one. Folks get the peace of mind that comes from defensive driving, and insurance companies grant “good driver” and “accident-free” discounts to the most responsible motorists. Why do drivers with a failure-to-stop violation pay the least? Often, drivers with violations buy bare-bones policies, skipping comprehensive and collision coverage. A speeding ticket pops the rate up to $176 per month. Fortunately, after three years of careful driving, a person can qualify for the best rates again.
|Driving History
|No Violation
|$143
|Speeding Ticket
|$177
|At-Fault Accident
|$152
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$72
Kingsport Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Tennesseans have scratched their heads for years trying to figure out what credit has to do with driving. State law says insurance companies can assess credit when setting rates. Usually, people with better credit pay less. So why is it just the opposite in Kingsport? Those with better credit may finance costlier cars and get more coverage to protect their assets. Even so, those with poor or average credit only have a $5 difference between them.
|Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$235
|Good
|$155
|Average
|$140
|Poor
|$135
Find local Kingsport agents
Tony Powers Insurance1772 Fort Henry Drive,
Kingsport, TN 37664
B&E dba Tri State Claims200 E. Commerce St.,
Ste 101, Kingsport, TN 37662
Shafer Insurance Agency4105 Fort Henry Dr. Ste. 206,
Kingsport, TN 37663-2250
Mountain Empire Agcy Alliance1524 Bridgewater Ln \#101,
Kingsport, TN 37660
Edwards, Tipton, Witt Agency224 West New Street,
Kingsport, TN 37660-3610
J. Mark Bowery Insurance, Inc.3713 Memorial Blvd,
Kingsport, TN 37664-3424
Price & Ramey, Inc.1524 Bridgewater Ln Ste 101,
Kingsport, TN 37660-4183
McGriff Insurance Services - Kingsport Development Company433 E Center St,
Kingsport, TN 37660-4844
Bennett & Edwards Insurance217 Broad Street,
Kingsport, TN 37660-4203
The Yates Agency, Inc.1475 E Center St,
Kingsport, TN 37664-2501
Kingsport, TN DMV Information
Need to renew your driver’s license but don’t want to get stuck waiting? In Kingsport, you can keep track of the wait times at area DMVs to inform your next dash. Or you can make things even easier by getting an appointment online. If tags are on your DMV to-do list, the Sullivan County Clerk’s Office handles tag renewals for all Kingsport residents in Sullivan County and is located at 225 W Center St. If you live in the part of Kingsport that sits in Hawkins County, your county clerk’s office is at 110 E Main St. in Rogersville. Remember that you can only go to the clerk’s office for your county. Want to make renewing your license plate even easier? Go online instead.
Public Transportation in Kingsport, TN
Whether shopping, golfing, or just getting out into the open is on your to-do list, getting around is easy in Kingsport. Though most people here drive, you can make use of public transportation as well. The Kingsport Area Transit Service (KATS) is the face of public transportation in this town. Operating Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., KATS includes six fixed bus routes and a dial-a-ride option for those needing on-demand curb-to-curb transportation. Use their ride guide to plan your best trip and view safety tips. Rideshare services Uber and Lyft operate here, as well as traditional 24-hour cab services.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Kingsport, TN
Spooky celebrity sightings aren’t the only thing going for this town, of course. Not only has Kingsport been named one of the top 10 cities in which to walk, Golf Digest Magazine has ranked it as one of the best places to live in the U.S. for golfers. Wouldn’t it be great if there were a quick way to rank the best car insurance companies in the area? Better yet, what about getting the top car insurance company just for you? Insurify is the AI-driven quote-comparison engine you’ve been waiting for.
If you are driving in or around the Tri-Cities area, you already know you have to have car insurance. But you might not know how to find the kind of car insurance that fits your lifestyle the best. Let’s face it: we aren’t all movie stars with tee times ahead of us. If you’re just one of the regulars trying to get ahead of your insurance rate, use Insurify to compare dozens of the best insurance quotes in seconds.
FAQs - Kingsport, TN Car Insurance
Believe it or not, you could live across the street from someone with a different ZIP code and see a difference in your insurance bill. This geographic pricing model means that insurers consider the number of accidents and theft claims within a certain ZIP code and use that to calculate how much they will charge you for insurance. Although driving habits and driving record are certainly a major part of that calculation, ZIP code is usually the first thing any car insurance comparison site will ask you.
Yes. As of 1977, Tennessee law requires drivers to carry liability coverage at the very least. While this is the only state-required insurance, a bank or other lienholder could require you to carry extra coverage (usually comprehensive and collision coverage) if your vehicle is financed. Maintaining the minimum insurance will keep you out of trouble and your car out of the impound lot. And there are additional insurance options you can and should look into to be on the safe side.
First, you’ll need to get a liability auto insurance policy that meets the minimum state law requirement. In Tennessee, the required minimum limits of your liability car insurance are $25,000 for each injury or death per accident, $50,000 for total injuries or deaths per accident, and $15,000 for property damage per accident. Once you have the legal amount of insurance coverage, visit driveinsuredtn.com or your local county clerk to pay all fees, including the county reinstatement fee.
Insurify Insights
How Kingsport Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Kingsport, Tennessee below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Kingsport drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Tennessee in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Accord
Most Popular Car in Kingsport
#22
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Tennessee
#41
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Tennessee
#48
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Tennessee
#20
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Tennessee
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Kingsport drivers rank 53 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Tennessee.
- Rank within state: #53
- Percent of drivers in Kingsport with an accident: 9.2%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Kingsport drivers rank 48 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Tennessee.
- Rank within state: #48
- Percent of drivers in Kingsport with a DUI: 1.4%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Tennessee, Kingsport drivers rank 27 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #27
- Percent of drivers in Kingsport with a reckless driving offense: 1.5%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Tennessee, Kingsport drivers rank 23 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #23
- Percent of drivers in Kingsport with a reckless driving violation: 1.7%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Tennessee, Kingsport drivers rank 22 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #22
- Percent of drivers in Kingsport with a speeding ticket: 11.7%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Kingsport drivers rank 40 in clean driving records across all cities in Tennessee.
- Rank within state: #40
- Percent of drivers in Kingsport with clean record: 75.5%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Kingsport drivers rank 17 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Tennessee.
- Rank within state: #17
- Percent of drivers in Kingsport with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 1.1%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Tennessee Department of Revenue. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022