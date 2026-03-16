Gene Shkolnik

About Gene's expertise

Gene leads the team that ensures Insurify’s tech keeps up when millions of people shop, compare, and save at the same time. He guides the company’s technology strategy and engineering operations.

Since joining Insurify in 2019, Gene has scaled the company’s tech to support Insurify’s growth and innovation. Gene previously oversaw engineering at KAYAK, building the systems behind its global travel search, and has led technology teams for numerous startups.