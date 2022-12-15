About Snejina's expertise

Snejina Zacharia is the founder and CEO of Insurify, America’s top-rated virtual insurance agent. Under her leadership, Insurify has redefined how consumers compare, purchase, and manage insurance policies through its AI-driven platform. With over 60 million quotes served annually and $300 billion in insurance coverage facilitated, Insurify has received numerous accolades, including recognition on Forbes Next Billion Dollar Startups in 2022, Forbes Fintech 50 in 2021 and 2023, as well as ranking in Inc.’s 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America consecutively since 2021.

Snejina has been celebrated for her entrepreneurial excellence, earning prestigious awards such as EY’s New England Entrepreneur of the Year in 2021 and being named among the Top 25 Tech CEOs of Boston in 2024. She has over 20 years of experience in entrepreneurship and enterprise software, including her tenure at Gartner, where she built and scaled multimillion-dollar businesses across global markets.

Snejina holds an MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management and continues to lead Insurify in its mission to innovate the insurance industry, empowering millions of customers with accessible and transparent insurance solutions.