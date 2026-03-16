Andrew Huang

About Andrew's expertise
Andrew leads Insurify’s agile and innovative marketing strategy that focuses on how Insurify can help consumers find good, affordable insurance.
Before joining Insurify in 2022, he led marketing at KAYAK and Realtor.com, where he developed a passion for helping customers compare options and find great deals. His marketing philosophy is simple: Finding the right insurance should feel as easy as booking a flight or picking a house.
Our Editorial Guidelines
Insurify’s content goes through a rigorous editing and fact-checking process that includes reviews by insurance agents, data scientists, and multiple editors with years of experience in insurance and personal finance. We vet every article and report for: accuracy, educational value, objectivity, enjoyability.
Learn more about our editorial team and editorial guidelines here