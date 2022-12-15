About Tod's expertise

Tod Kiryazov is Chief Product Officer and co-founder of Insurify, America’s top-rated virtual insurance agent for car, home, pet, and travel.

He brings 15+ years of experience across design, product management, growth, and brand marketing by building user-centric, AI-powered products that simplify insurance shopping decisions. Tod is the lead inventor of Insurify’s patented virtual agent AI technology and a published author in the International Journal of Human-Computer Studies. Prior to Insurify, Tod co-founded two startups and led digital strategy at Northeastern University.

He holds two master’s degrees: an MBA in Innovation and an MS in Information Science from Northeastern University, and a bachelor’s in MIS/Computer Science from Worcester Polytechnic Institute.