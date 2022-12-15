About Giorgos's expertise

Giorgos Zacharia is the co-CEO and co-founder of Insurify, the AI-powered marketplace that allows consumers to compare and buy car, home, and life insurance in seconds.

With 20+ years of building and scaling data-driven consumer platforms, he previously rose from Chief Scientist to President of KAYAK, leading the product, engineering, and data-science teams. He has also served as CTO of OpenTable, co-founded the procurement-analytics pioneer Open Ratings, and applied cutting-edge, machine-learning models in finance at Stocknomics and Emporics Capital.

Besides earning international honors in mathematics and physics, Giorgos holds four MIT degrees — including a PhD in Electrical Engineering & Computer Science and a master ’ s from the MIT Media Lab. Currently, Giorgos invests in and advises emerging startups, serves on multiple boards, champions responsible AI across industries, and sits on the Republic of Cyprus’s national AI Task Force.