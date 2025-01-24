About Sydnie's expertise

Sydnie Harrell is a Marketing Content Writer at Insurify. With several years of experience in content creation, she is passionate about bringing brands to life through engaging storytelling and innovative digital campaigns. Prior to joining Insurify, Sydnie worked at Texas A&M University as a copywriter for the Office of the Provost and managed email newsletter campaigns for the Department of Communication and Journalism.

Sydnie holds a Master of Arts in Communication with a focus in Communication and Media Sciences from Texas A&M University. She also holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication, summa cum laude, and a certificate in Communication, Diversity, and Social Justice, both from Texas A&M. During her studies, Sydnie conducted research on branding, crisis communications, and social media. She also served as a graduate teaching assistant for media editing and writing courses and was president of Texas A&M’s Her Campus Media chapter.