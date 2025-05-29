Steven Ji

VP of Product and Analytics

About Steven's expertise

Steven Ji leads the Product and Analytics teams at Insurify, and has over 14 years of experience in building and growing data-driven marketplaces to the insurance industry. Prior to joining Insurify in 2024, Steven built and led KAYAK's marketing technology team, and also led marketing data science at Instacart. Steven holds a degree in Mathematics from MIT.

Our Editorial Guidelines

Insurify’s content goes through a rigorous editing and fact-checking process that includes reviews by insurance agents, data scientists, and multiple editors with years of experience in insurance and personal finance. We vet every article and report for: accuracy, educational value, objectivity, enjoyability.

