Steven Ji leads the Product and Analytics teams at Insurify, and has over 14 years of experience in building and growing data-driven marketplaces to the insurance industry. Prior to joining Insurify in 2024, Steven built and led KAYAK's marketing technology team, and also led marketing data science at Instacart. Steven holds a degree in Mathematics from MIT.
Insurify’s content goes through a rigorous editing and fact-checking process that includes reviews by insurance agents, data scientists, and multiple editors with years of experience in insurance and personal finance. We vet every article and report for: accuracy, educational value, objectivity, enjoyability.
