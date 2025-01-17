What Is Loss of Use Coverage?

How to file a loss of use claim

When your rental home is damaged and you need to find temporary accommodations, loss of use coverage helps pay for additional costs, like renting an Airbnb. But to get reimbursed for extra expenses, you’ll first need to file a claim. As with other renters insurance claims, you’ll likely need to provide documentation to your insurer.

This may include proof of damage from a covered peril, like pictures or paperwork that documents the reason you’re unable to live in your rental. To determine reimbursement, your insurer will need receipts for any additional living expenses, such as hotel bills and takeout. Your insurer may also ask you to provide paperwork that shows your normal living expenses, like a lease.

Keep in mind that your insurer may deny your claim if your rental home wasn’t damaged by a covered peril or you can’t live there for another reason. For example, if you’re temporarily relocated because your landlord decided to perform renovations, you may have to cover the cost of your extra expenses in full.

Do you need to pay a deductible on loss of use insurance?

When filing a loss of use insurance claim, you’ll typically need to pay your renters insurance deductible before coverage kicks in. So if your renters insurance deductible is $500 and the claim is for $3,000, you’d pay your insurer $500 and receive reimbursement for $2,500. Every insurer and policy is different, so be sure you understand that fine print.

Loss of use coverage limits

Coverage limits vary widely for loss of us. While some insurers may have a set amount, others may have coverage that’s equivalent to a certain percentage of your personal possessions limits. You may receive reimbursement in a lump sum, and there could be time limits on how long your additional expenses are covered.

When shopping for renters insurance policies, it’s important to compare coverage options. If a standard policy doesn’t offer enough protection, talk to your agent about adding higher coverage limits. Just keep in mind that your rates may go up if you opt for more protection.