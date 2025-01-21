Home>Homeowners Insurance

American Family Home Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2025)

Coverage is available for homeowners, condo owners, and even renters in 19 states, with top industry and customer satisfaction ratings.

Stephanie Colestock
Written byStephanie Colestock
Stephanie Colestock
Stephanie Colestock

Stephanie is a DC-based freelance writer specializing in personal finance. Her work covers insurance, loans, real estate investing, retirement, and more.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo
Chris Schafer
Edited byChris Schafer
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo

Updated

Save up to $1,025 by comparing quotes from the top 100+ insurance companies

Excellent
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

American Family is a top-rated insurance company offering homeowners insurance coverage and a range of other types of policies. Coverage is currently available in just 19 U.S. states, but the insurer consistently earns above-average marks for customer service, claims processing, financial strength, and more. Property owners can manage coverage and file claims online, over the phone, or through the MyAmFam mobile app.

American Family home insurance at a glance

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.1/10
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
840
$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$113/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$156/mo

American Family offers homeowners, condo owners, renters, and even landlord insurance coverage in 19 states. Home insurance policies include dwelling insurance, other structures coverage, loss of use insurance, personal belongings coverage, and personal liability insurance. Customers can also choose from a number of optional coverages, such as sewer backup, water intrusion, service line coverage, and more. 

Typical premiums tend to hover around average or slightly below, compared to other insurers.

Pros

  • Many optional coverages

  • Multiple discounts and bundling options

  • Easy claims processing over the phone, online, or on the mobile app

Cons

  • Not available in all U.S. states

  • Higher rates than some of its competitors

  • Lower financial strength rating than some competitors

American Family home insurance coverage options

American Family offers home insurance coverage for both homeowners and renters living in single-family homes, condos, and manufactured homes. Depending on the policy you choose and the coverage you need, AmFam offers the following:

  • Dwelling coverage: This portion of your policy protects your home’s physical structure, whether it’s damaged or destroyed by perils such as fire, wind, hail, lightning, smoke, explosions, theft, and more.

  • Detached structures coverage: Other structures on your property, such as a detached garage, shed, gazebo, pool house, guest house, swimming pool, or fence, are covered against loss under an American Family homeowners insurance policy.

  • Personal property coverage: This portion of your policy covers your belongings, including your furniture, electronics, clothing, decor, and other personal items inside and outside of your home.

  • Personal liability protection: If someone else is injured on your property, this coverage can protect you against a lawsuit. Your policy’s liability protection may help pay for their medical expenses, lost wages, and other costs for which you might be held liable.

  • Loss of use coverage: If your home is damaged or destroyed, loss of use coverage can help pay for you to temporarily stay in a hotel or rental home, cover meals out of the house, pay for laundry service, and more.

Optional American Family home insurance coverages 

You may want to bundle your American Family homeowners insurance policy with one of the other optional coverages this company offers. Some possible policies include:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/4ec24627d2/flood-coverage.svg

    Flood insurance

    Many homeowners insurance policies exclude flooding as a standard coverage. This optional add-on would protect your dwelling, other structures, and personal belongings against flash flood damage, even if you live inland.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/b7246e9d3c/renewable-energy-96x96-orange_041-tidal-power.svg

    Water/sewer backup coverage

    If water backs into your home due to a failed sump pump, blocked sewer line, or damaged pipe, the loss generally isn’t covered by your standard policy. With water and sewer backup coverage, AmFam will cover repairs and other losses due to water intrusion from a plumbing or sewer-related event.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/743065ad20/theft.svg

    Home renovation insurance

    Planning a home renovation? This optional coverage will protect your building materials against theft or damage and your home against certain damages caused during the renovation, such as foundation collapse.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/63d2cb56ad/renewable-energy-96x96-blue_044-electric-generator.svg

    Service line coverage

    This add-on helps pay to repair or replace underground service lines leading to your home if they’re damaged, destroyed, or just fail due to corrosion or wear and tear. This coverage extends to sewer and plumbing pipes, electrical lines, fiber optic and cable lines, and more as long as they’re buried underground.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/d2a2cefe8c/insurify-icons-auto-green-96x96_024-home.svg

    Scheduled personal property coverage

    Your homeowners insurance policy will cover damage or loss of your personal items, but only up to a certain value. If you have costly belongings, such as jewelry, art, antiques, collectibles, or musical instruments, scheduled personal property coverage can further insure them for their full replacement value.

Availability of American Family home insurance

American Family homeowners insurance coverage is currently offered in 19 U.S. states: Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington, and Wisconsin. Coverage availability, limits, and policy requirements may also vary by state, so be sure to check with American Family and your mortgage lender to understand what you need to best protect your home.

Save on Your Next Home Insurance Policy

Compare rates from the nation’s leading insurance companies

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate

American Family home insurance cost

American Family doesn’t offer the cheapest home insurance coverage, but its premiums tend to fall on the lower end of the average, compared to other home insurance companies. 

Your insurer will, of course, calculate your premium based on factors like your home’s value, where you live, the types of coverage you buy, the deductible you choose, and whether you’ve filed claims in the recent past.

American Family average rates by dwelling coverage amount

The more insurance coverage you purchase for your home, the more you can expect to pay in premiums for that coverage. While mortgage lenders will usually require you to at least purchase enough coverage to rebuild or replace your home after a total loss, you can often bump that coverage amount up in case of inflation or unexpected expenses.

Here, you can see how rates from American Family shift based on your amount of dwelling coverage. 

Dwelling Coverage Amount
Average Annual Premium
$100,000$961
$200,000$1,307
$300,000$1,657
$400,000$1,990
$500,000$2,304

American Family average rates by state

Where you live can affect your homeowners insurance premiums. Some states have greater risks than others — like wildfires in California or tornadoes in Oklahoma, for example. The cost of building materials and labor will also vary from one state to the next, which can further affect your homeowners insurance premiums.

Here, you can see the average rate for $300,000 in dwelling coverage from American Family across different states.

State
Average Annual Premium
Arizona$1,347
Colorado$2,955
Iowa$1,293
Idaho$828
Illinois$1,815
Indiana$1,186
Kansas$3,504
Minnesota$2,783
Missouri$1,513
North Dakota$1,502
Nebraska$2,721
Nevada$984
Ohio$944
Oregon$797
South Dakota$2,616
Utah$735
Wisconsin$646

How customers feel about American Family home insurance

Overall, American Family receives positive marks from homeowners, insurance customers, and industry evaluators alike. AmFam holds a rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Trustpilot with more than 750 customer reviews, many of which laud the insurer’s customer service and ease of managing coverage.[1] On the Better Business Bureau (BBB), American Family holds an A+ rating; though customer reviews are mixed, with some customers upset about recent increases in premiums with others praising the insurer for a smooth claims process. 

AmFam also earns above-average marks from industry leaders, including AM Best and J.D. Power & Associates.

American Family industry ratings

Certain industry ratings can give you a clearer idea of how satisfied customers are with the company’s services and claims processing. They can also show how likely the insurance company is to remain financially solvent if and when you need to file a claim of your own.

Some of the most trusted ratings come from companies like AM Best, which offers financial strength and credit rating evaluations; J.D. Power, which studies customer satisfaction; and the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), which compiles data on formal consumer complaints and how they compare to other insurers of a similar size.

Rating
Score
What This Means
AM BestA (Excellent) financial strength ratingThird-highest rating available
J.D. Power
  • 660 customer satisfaction rating, homeowners2
  • 638 customer satisfaction rating, renters
  • Above average 
  • Just below average
NAIC Complaint Index0.50Better than expected for its size and market share3

American Family home insurance discounts

Locking in discounts can be a great way to save on your homeowners insurance premiums. Many of these home insurance discounts don’t require any additional work on your end but can keep hundreds or even thousands of dollars in your own pocket each year.

American Family offers a wide range of homeowners insurance discounts to new and existing customers, and you may be able to qualify for more than one.

  • Safe, secure, and smart home discount for homeowners with installed Nest devices, smart security systems, or other eligible tech

  • Age of home discount if your house is less than 15 years old

  • Renovated home discount if you’ve updated your house’s plumbing, electrical, and/or heating systems in the last 15 years

  • Billing discounts when you sign up for auto pay, paperless billing, or pay your entire premium in full up front

  • Loyalty discount if you’ve been an AmFam customer for a year or more

  • Generational discount available to customers between the ages of 18 and 30 who have a parent with an active AmFam home or auto policy

American Family insurance bundling options

Homeowners coverage probably isn’t the only type of insurance product you have (or need to buy). By bundling more than one type of coverage with the same insurer, you can often qualify for additional discounts and pay less than if you purchased two separate policies from different companies.

You can bundle your American Family home insurance policy with an auto insurance policy, life insurance coverage, an insurance policy on a vacation or rental home, boat coverage, and more. While your exact discount may vary, AmFam advertises that bundling your home and auto policies can save you 23% overall.

Find Cheap Home Insurance Near You

Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate

How to file a home insurance claim with American Family

If your property is damaged by a covered loss, American Family makes it easy to file a claim online, over the phone, or through the AmFam mobile app. Online and mobile app claims make it easy to upload documents and track progress, while 24/7 claims support is available over the phone.

  • To file an AmFam claim over the phone, call 1 (800) 692-6326.

  • To file a claim on your mobile device, you’ll need to download the MyAmFam app through the App Store or Google Play.

  • Both policyholders and guests (non-policyholders) can file claims through the AmFam website.

No matter how you choose to file a home insurance claim with American Family, there are some basic steps you’ll need to follow.

  • Provide your policy information. This might mean logging in to your account or providing the platform with your policy number. If you don’t have this or can’t log in, you can search for your policy with your last name, date of birth, and ZIP code.

  • Confirm the coverage and property address. If you have multiple policies through American Family, you’ll need to choose the coverage you’re filing against and confirm your property address.

  • Provide details about the loss. Be prepared to submit the date of loss (when the damage or loss occurred) and what property has been damaged.

  • Provide photos. You may be asked to submit any photos you have of the damages, if available.

  • Upload any relevant documentation. If your loss was due to theft or vandalism, you may be asked to provide a police report. Otherwise, if you have any other supporting documentation for your loss or damages (including quotes from repair companies), now is the time to provide those.

In many cases, American Family will send out an insurance adjuster to inspect the damages, take photos, and write up an estimated repair cost for the claim. Your insurer will then evaluate and either approve or deny your claim, so you can begin repairing your home and belongings.

American Family vs. other insurance companies

You have many home insurance companies to choose from these days, and American Family is just one option. Here, you can see how AmFam compares to other similar insurers.

American Family vs. Auto-Owners

While the name can be a bit misleading, another home insurance company to consider is Auto-Owners. Available in 26 different U.S. states, it offers a range of home, auto, life, and even business insurance coverage. Both American Family and Auto-Owners provide home insurance with dwelling, liability, other structures, personal property, and loss of use coverage, and each offers a slew of discount opportunities.

Auto-Owners has more business insurance coverage than American Family and operates in more states. But Auto-Owners home insurance coverage is more costly on average than American Family’s, averaging $2,165 per year for $300,000 in dwelling coverage compared to AmFam’s $1,657 average annual premium.

American Family vs. Erie

Another insurer to consider is Erie Insurance. Like American Family, Erie offers home, auto, life, and business insurance. Both companies are limited to certain regions, though Erie only offers coverage in 12 states across the U.S. compared to American Family’s 19. 

Erie is a bit more affordable, on average, too. While the average annual premium for $300,000 in dwelling coverage is $1,657 through American Family, it’s only $1,388 from Erie.

Compare Quotes from Top Home Insurance Companies

Unlock savings and discounts when you compare through Insurify

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate

American Family home insurance FAQs

Want to know even more about American Family home insurance coverage and how it works? Here are some of the most frequently asked questions.

  • Is American Family legitimate?

    Yes. American Family, or AmFam, is a legitimate insurance company with a 90-plus-year history in the U.S. American Family ratings include an AM Best financial strength rating of A (Excellent), above-average customer satisfaction ratings through J.D. Power, an A+ BBB rating, and more than 4.7 stars out of 5 on Trustpilot.

  • What is the average cost of American Family homeowners insurance?

    The average annual premium for an American Family homeowners insurance policy varies based on factors like location and how much coverage you choose to buy. For a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage, for example, the average American Family customer will pay $1,657 in annual premiums.

  • Is American Family good at paying claims?

    American Family received an NAIC complaint index of 0.50 in 2023, which means the company only had about half as many consumer complaints as expected that year, compared to other insurers of its size and market share.

    A lower-than-expected complaint index often indicates that the company does a good job handling consumer concerns and processing claims. AmFam also scored above average in the  J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Home Insurance Satisfaction Study, demonstrating customer satisfaction in categories like claims.

  • Is American Family Insurance good for home and auto?

    American Family offers both home and auto insurance coverage, which can be bundled to save up to 23% on both policies. The company receives consistently high ratings from industry experts and consumers alike, making it one of the best home insurance choices for homeowners needing coverage in their available regions.

  • What is the financial rating of American Family Insurance?

    American Family currently holds an AM Best financial strength rating of A (Excellent), the third-best rating available. This indicates confidence that the insurer will remain solvent in the future to offer coverage and pay out on customer claims.

Sources

  1. Trustpilot. "American Family Insurance."
Stephanie Colestock
Stephanie Colestock

Stephanie is a DC-based freelance writer and Certified Financial Education Instructor (CFEI). She primarily covers personal finance topics such as insurance, loans, real estate investing, and retirement. Her work can be found on CBS, FOX Business, MSN, Yahoo! Finance, Business Insider, and more. When she isn't helping people plan for their financial futures, she is traveling, hiking with her kids, or writing for her own website, TomorrowsDollar.com. She can be reached on X @stephcolestock.

Stephanie has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.

Learn More
linkedin
Chris Schafer
Edited byChris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo

Compare Home Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate