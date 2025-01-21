American Family Home Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2025)

American Family home insurance cost

American Family doesn’t offer the cheapest home insurance coverage, but its premiums tend to fall on the lower end of the average, compared to other home insurance companies.

Your insurer will, of course, calculate your premium based on factors like your home’s value, where you live, the types of coverage you buy, the deductible you choose, and whether you’ve filed claims in the recent past.

American Family average rates by dwelling coverage amount

The more insurance coverage you purchase for your home, the more you can expect to pay in premiums for that coverage. While mortgage lenders will usually require you to at least purchase enough coverage to rebuild or replace your home after a total loss, you can often bump that coverage amount up in case of inflation or unexpected expenses.

Here, you can see how rates from American Family shift based on your amount of dwelling coverage.

Dwelling Coverage Amount ▲ ▼ Average Annual Premium ▲ ▼ $100,000 $961 $200,000 $1,307 $300,000 $1,657 $400,000 $1,990 $500,000 $2,304

American Family average rates by state

Where you live can affect your homeowners insurance premiums. Some states have greater risks than others — like wildfires in California or tornadoes in Oklahoma, for example. The cost of building materials and labor will also vary from one state to the next, which can further affect your homeowners insurance premiums.

Here, you can see the average rate for $300,000 in dwelling coverage from American Family across different states.