Home>Homeowners Insurance

Nationwide Home Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2025)

Nationwide is a reputable insurer, but some customers have complaints.

Danny Smith
Written byDanny Smith
Photo of an Insurify author
Danny Smith

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 4+ years in content creation and marketing

As Insurify’s home and pet insurance editor, Danny also specializes in auto insurance. His goal is to help consumers navigate the complex world of insurance buying.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logo
Becky Helzer
Edited byBecky Helzer
Becky Helzer
Becky HelzerEditor

Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.

A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Updated

Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

Nationwide is one of the largest insurance companies in the U.S., offering homeowners a wide range of coverage, including water backup, earthquake, and valuables insurance. Operating for nearly 100 years, Nationwide has an excellent reputation, earning strong ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best, and the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).

While Nationwide is a good choice, it’s wise to compare homeowners insurance quotes from multiple companies before choosing which company will insure your home.

Nationwide home insurance at a glance

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.7/10
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
815
$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$159/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$250/mo

Despite its name, Nationwide offers homeowners insurance in only 43 U.S. states and Washington, D.C. It has a strong network of local agents across the country to help make the claims process easier. With the various coverage options and discounts it offers, Nationwide is one of the best home insurance companies in the country, making it a good choice for many types of homeowners.

Pros

  • Strong network of local agents

  • Numerous available discounts

  • Affordable rates

Cons

  • Doesn’t offer coverage in every state

  • Trustpilot rating of 1.5 out of 5

  • Policies not available online

Nationwide home insurance coverage options

Nationwide offers all the standard home insurance coverages, including some additional coverages to bolster your protection.

  • Dwelling: Dwelling coverage protects your home’s structure, appliances, and wall-to-wall carpeting.[1]

  • Contents: Contents coverage protects your personal property, like your clothing and furniture.

  • Personal liability: Liability insurance helps pay for injuries to a guest or damages to their personal property.  

  • Medical payments: Medical payments insurance may cover medical expenses for someone who’s injured on your property or help pay for funeral expenses.[2]

  • Ordinance insurance: Ordinance insurance helps pay to rebuild your home in compliance with your town’s specific laws or ordinances.

  • Other structures: Other structures coverage pays for damage to structures not attached to your main dwelling, like sheds, barns, or fences.

  • Loss of use: Loss of use coverage helps pay for additional living expenses, like hotel stays or restaurant meals, if you can’t live in your home after a covered loss.

  • Credit card coverage: Credit card coverage pays up to a set liability limit for unauthorized credit or debit card transactions. This goes for forged checks and counterfeit money, too.

Find Home Insurance

Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate

Optional Nationwide home insurance coverages

Depending on how much homeowners insurance you need, Nationwide’s optional home insurance coverages can provide protection that goes beyond a standard policy.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/0194b78427/weather-96x96-orange_043-flood.svg

    Flood insurance

    Flood insurance is a separate policy with a separate deductible that protects your home and the items inside from flood damage.[3]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/262b007b88/renewable-energy-96x96-green_041-tidal-power.svg

    Water backup

    This coverage protects you if water backs up into your home through drains or your sewer or if your sump pump overflows.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/743065ad20/theft.svg

    Identity theft

    This coverage protects your personal data against theft and other cybersecurity risks.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/32ed42213e/personal-property.svg

    Valuables

    This add-on protects high-value items, like jewelry, fine art, and antiques.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/aadb4752ff/house-rental-96x96-green_050-budget.svg

    Dwelling replacement cost

    This coverage can pay up to twice your dwelling coverage limit if you need to completely rebuild your home.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/f05c9c5796/climate-change-96x96-yellow_028-earthquake.svg

    Earthquake

    Earthquake coverage comes with its own deductible and protects your home from damages caused by an earthquake.

Availability of Nationwide home insurance

Nationwide offers home insurance coverage in every U.S. state except the following:

  • Alaska

  • Florida

  • Hawaii

  • Louisiana

  • Massachusetts

  • New Jersey

  • New Mexico

Nationwide home insurance cost

The average cost of a $300,000 dwelling policy from Nationwide is less than the national average. Nationwide’s policy cost comes in at $2,223 annually, while the average national insurance rate for the same $300,000 dwelling policy is $2,583.

If you’re looking for cheap home insurance, though, you’ll find that Nationwide is more expensive than numerous competitors, including Travelers, USAA, Allstate, State Farm, and American Family.

Nationwide average rates by dwelling coverage amount

Nationwide’s home insurance rates are around the middle of the pack, sitting slightly below the national average but above some of its close competitors. The table below shows rates based on dwelling coverage amount.

Dwelling Coverage Amount
Average Annual Premium
$350,000$2,547
$400,000$2,870
$500,000$3,553
$1 million$5,863

Nationwide average rates by state

Washington has the lowest rates in the nation for Nationwide homeowners insurance. The average yearly rate is $690 for a $300,000 dwelling policy. Check out the table below to see how Nationwide’s rates vary by state in some of the states where it operates.

State
Average Annual Premium
Alabama$4,147
Arizona$1,787
Arkansas$3,009
California$1,244
Colorado$3,380
Delaware$1,106
New York$1,578
Oregon$887
Texas$4,850
Washington$690

How customers feel about Nationwide home insurance

Nationwide has strong industry ratings overall, but it falls short on some customer review sites. The insurer earned strong scores from J.D. Power, AM Best, and the NAIC, but it received only 1.5 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot.

Additionally, various customers have complained on Reddit that the insurance company is becoming more strict with its requirements, in some cases requiring customers to clean their roofs to maintain coverage.

Nationwide industry ratings

While insurance companies may boast about the coverage they offer, it’s important to consider what neutral third parties have to say. The following companies provide insurance customers with an unbiased view of various companies’ offerings, allowing you to determine whether an insurer is a reliable option.

Here’s how they rate Nationwide:

Rating
Score
What This Means
AM BestA (Excellent)Good financial strength rating, indicating it has the ability to pay claims
J.D. Power641/1,000Higher-than-average customer satisfaction rating
NAIC Complaint Index0.97Below-average number of complaints for a company of its size

Nationwide homeowners insurance discounts

Consider the discounts available when weighing your home insurance options. If you qualify for even a couple of home insurance discounts, they can put a major dent in your premiums.

Take a look at the home insurance discounts Nationwide offers.

  • Claims-free: You may qualify for a lower premium at your policy renewal for remaining claims free.

  • Home renovation: You could earn a credit if you renovate any of your home’s essential systems, such as plumbing, heating, cooling, or electrical.

  • Protective device: You can qualify for this discount if you install fire alarms, smoke detectors, or burglar alarms in your house.

  • Gated community: If all the vehicle entrances to your neighborhood are protected by locks, key cards, or guards, you can qualify for a discount.

  • Smart home: In some states, you can receive a discount for having smart devices in your home that keep your home safe from property damage.

  • Prior insurance: New Nationwide policyholders can qualify for a discount based on the number of years they were with their prior insurer.

  • Roof rating: You may qualify for a discount based on your roof’s materials and its age. 

  • Home purchase: Homeowners who’ve purchased a home within the last year qualify for a discount.

Nationwide insurance bundling options

Bundling your various insurance policies is one of the best ways to save on the cost of home insurance. Many insurers, including Nationwide, offer discounts when you buy multiple policies with them.

If you bundle your home and auto insurance with Nationwide, you can save up to 20%. You can also bundle the following:

  • Auto, home, and life insurance

  • Auto and renters insurance

  • Motorcycle and renters insurance

  • Boat and auto insurance

  • Multiple car insurance policies

Compare Home Insurance Quotes Instantly

Get personalized home insurance quotes in minutes

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate

How to file a home insurance claim with Nationwide

Nationwide makes it easy to file a claim by following these steps:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/e6fca73928/contact-us-96x96-green_004-video-call.svg

    1. Document the damage

    Take photos and videos of any visible damage. It’s also a good idea to extensively check for any non-obvious damage you may have missed on first glance.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/1daf58783c/contact-us-96x96-orange_023-customer-support.svg

    2. Contact Nationwide

    Contact Nationwide either online or by phone. You’ll need to provide your name, address, phone number, policy number, and documentation of the property damage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/f618f02551/jobs-and-professions-96x96-blue_022-real-estate-agent.svg

    3. Work with the adjuster

    Nationwide will assign a claims adjuster who will work with you to assess the damage and explain what your policy covers. You may need to schedule a time for the adjuster to come to your home and inspect the damage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/4aa0bc9150/contact-us-96x96-yellow_040-contact-form.svg

    4. Review the settlement

    Nationwide will make a settlement offer based on its assessment of the damage and what your policy covers. Review it closely and ask any questions you have.

Nationwide vs. other insurance companies 

The property insurance market is highly saturated, and many reliable companies offer similar coverage. Here’s how Nationwide compares to two of its main competitors.

Nationwide vs. Farmers

Farmers, which is slightly larger than Nationwide, is another major insurance company. Both Farmers and Nationwide allow homeowners to customize their coverage, though Farmers offers a reduced rate if your home has a green certification from Energy Star, the EPA, or LEED. Nationwide’s rates are more affordable than Farmers’. A $300,000 dwelling policy from Nationwide costs $2,223 per year, while the same policy from Farmers costs $2,623.

Nationwide vs. Travelers

Travelers provides home insurance in many states across the country. Along with standard coverage, the insurer offers green home coverage, which helps pay for repair costs after a covered loss if you use green materials.

Although Nationwide offers a few more discounts than Travelers, it also has slightly higher average rates. The average cost for a $300,000 dwelling policy from Travelers is $2,213, while Nationwide charges $2,223 for the same policy.

Nationwide home insurance FAQs

If you still have questions about whether Nationwide is right for you, this additional information may help as you research your coverage options.

  • Is Nationwide legitimate?

    Yes. Nationwide is a legitimate insurance company. It has an AM Best financial strength rating of A (Excellent) and is accredited by the Better Business Bureau.

  • What is the average cost of Nationwide homeowners insurance?

    The average annual cost of Nationwide homeowners insurance is $2,223 for a $300,000 dwelling policy, Insurify data shows. This is slightly cheaper than the national average of $2,583 for the same coverage.

  • Is Nationwide good at paying claims?

    Yes. Nationwide is good at paying claims. It earned an AM Best financial strength rating of A (Excellent), indicating that it’s capable of paying claims.

  • Is Nationwide insurance in all 50 states?

    No. Nationwide doesn’t offer home insurance in Alaska, Hawaii, New Mexico, Louisiana, Florida, New Jersey, and Massachusetts.

  • What is the 80% rule in homeowners insurance?

    The 80% rule in homeowners insurance is that homeowners should insure their homes for at least 80% of the total replacement cost.

Related articles

Popular articles

Sources

  1. Insurance Information Institute. "What is covered by standard homeowners insurance?."
  2. National Association of Insurance Commissioners. "A Consumer's Guide to Home Insurance."
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "Spotlight on: Flood insurance."
Danny Smith
Danny Smith

Danny is a Brooklyn-based writer with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance. A former editor at Insurify, he specializes in auto, home, and pet insurance. He works to translate his insurance expertise into digestible, easy-to-understand content for drivers, homeowners, and pet owners alike.

Danny has been a contributor at Insurify since March 2022.

Learn More
linkedin
Becky Helzer
Edited byBecky HelzerEditor
Becky Helzer
Becky HelzerEditor

Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.

A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Compare Home Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate

Latest Articles

5 Best Home Insurance Companies (2025)

5 Best Home Insurance Companies (2025)

State Farm, Stillwater, American Family, Farmers, and Nationwide offer top-notch insurance. Learn why they’re the best home insurance companies for many.

February 6, 2025
Compare Home Insurance Quotes (February 2025)

Compare Home Insurance Quotes (February 2025)

Looking to compare home insurance quotes? Discover your complete Insurify guide here to find the best policy for your needs.

February 5, 2025
Earthquake Insurance: A Complete Guide for Homeowners (2025)

Earthquake Insurance: A Complete Guide for Homeowners (2025)

Standard homeowners insurance doesn’t cover earthquake damage. You’ll need earthquake insurance to protect your home and belongings in the event of an earthquake.

February 5, 2025
What Manufactured and Mobile Home Insurance Covers (2025)

What Manufactured and Mobile Home Insurance Covers (2025)

If you’re looking for mobile home insurance, learn why you need it, where to get it, and what it covers.

February 5, 2025
Homeowners Insurance Guide for First-Time Homebuyers

Homeowners Insurance Guide for First-Time Homebuyers

You’ll need to secure homeowners insurance before you can close on your home. Here’s what you need to know.

February 5, 2025
When to Hire a Home Insurance Claim Lawyer (2025)

When to Hire a Home Insurance Claim Lawyer (2025)

Homeowners may choose to hire an insurance claim lawyer to help negotiate a settlement or dispute a denial. Learn more.

February 5, 2025
View all