Nationwide Home Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2025)

Nationwide is one of the largest insurance companies in the U.S., offering homeowners a wide range of coverage, including water backup, earthquake, and valuables insurance. Operating for nearly 100 years, Nationwide has an excellent reputation, earning strong ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best, and the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).
8.7/10
JD Power
815
$300,000 Dwelling
$159/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
$250/mo
Despite its name, Nationwide offers homeowners insurance in only 43 U.S. states and Washington, D.C. It has a strong network of local agents across the country to help make the claims process easier. With the various coverage options and discounts it offers, Nationwide is one of the best home insurance companies in the country, making it a good choice for many types of homeowners.
Pros
Strong network of local agents
Numerous available discounts
Affordable rates
Cons
Doesn’t offer coverage in every state
Trustpilot rating of 1.5 out of 5
Policies not available online
Nationwide home insurance coverage options
Nationwide offers all the standard home insurance coverages, including some additional coverages to bolster your protection.
Dwelling: Dwelling coverageprotects your home’s structure, appliances, and wall-to-wall carpeting.[1]
Contents: Contents coverage protects your personal property, like your clothing and furniture.
Personal liability: Liability insurancehelps pay for injuries to a guest or damages to their personal property.
Medical payments: Medical payments insurance may cover medical expenses for someone who’s injured on your property or help pay for funeral expenses.[2]
Ordinance insurance: Ordinance insurance helps pay to rebuild your home in compliance with your town’s specific laws or ordinances.
Other structures: Other structures coveragepays for damage to structures not attached to your main dwelling, like sheds, barns, or fences.
Loss of use: Loss of use coveragehelps pay for additional living expenses, like hotel stays or restaurant meals, if you can’t live in your home after a covered loss.
Credit card coverage: Credit card coverage pays up to a set liability limit for unauthorized credit or debit card transactions. This goes for forged checks and counterfeit money, too.
Flood insurance is a separate policy with a separate deductible that protects your home and the items inside from flood damage.[3]
Water backup
This coverage protects you if water backs up into your home through drains or your sewer or if your sump pump overflows.
Identity theft
This coverage protects your personal data against theft and other cybersecurity risks.
Valuables
This add-on protects high-value items, like jewelry, fine art, and antiques.
Dwelling replacement cost
This coverage can pay up to twice your dwelling coverage limit if you need to completely rebuild your home.
Earthquake
Earthquake coverage comes with its own deductible and protects your home from damages caused by an earthquake.
Availability of Nationwide home insurance
Nationwide offers home insurance coverage in every U.S. state except the following:
Alaska
Florida
Hawaii
Louisiana
Massachusetts
New Jersey
New Mexico
Nationwide home insurance cost
The average cost of a $300,000 dwelling policy from Nationwide is less than the national average. Nationwide’s policy cost comes in at $2,223 annually, while the average national insurance rate for the same $300,000 dwelling policy is $2,583.
If you’re looking for cheap home insurance, though, you’ll find that Nationwide is more expensive than numerous competitors, including Travelers, USAA, Allstate, State Farm, and American Family.
Nationwide average rates by dwelling coverage amount
Nationwide’s home insurance rates are around the middle of the pack, sitting slightly below the national average but above some of its close competitors. The table below shows rates based on dwelling coverage amount.
Dwelling Coverage Amount
▲▼
Average Annual Premium
▲▼
$350,000
$2,547
$400,000
$2,870
$500,000
$3,553
$1 million
$5,863
Nationwide average rates by state
Washington has the lowest rates in the nation for Nationwide homeowners insurance. The average yearly rate is $690 for a $300,000 dwelling policy. Check out the table below to see how Nationwide’s rates vary by state in some of the states where it operates.
State
▲▼
Average Annual Premium
▲▼
Alabama
$4,147
Arizona
$1,787
Arkansas
$3,009
California
$1,244
Colorado
$3,380
Delaware
$1,106
New York
$1,578
Oregon
$887
Texas
$4,850
Washington
$690
How customers feel about Nationwide home insurance
Nationwide has strong industry ratings overall, but it falls short on some customer review sites. The insurer earned strong scores from J.D. Power, AM Best, and the NAIC, but it received only 1.5 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot.
Additionally, various customers have complained on Reddit that the insurance company is becoming more strict with its requirements, in some cases requiring customers to clean their roofs to maintain coverage.
Nationwide industry ratings
While insurance companies may boast about the coverage they offer, it’s important to consider what neutral third parties have to say. The following companies provide insurance customers with an unbiased view of various companies’ offerings, allowing you to determine whether an insurer is a reliable option.
Here’s how they rate Nationwide:
Rating
▲▼
Score
▲▼
What This Means
▲▼
AM Best
A (Excellent)
Good financial strength rating, indicating it has the ability to pay claims
J.D. Power
641/1,000
Higher-than-average customer satisfaction rating
NAIC Complaint Index
0.97
Below-average number of complaints for a company of its size
Nationwide homeowners insurance discounts
Consider the discounts available when weighing your home insurance options. If you qualify for even a couple of home insurance discounts, they can put a major dent in your premiums.
Take a look at the home insurance discounts Nationwide offers.
Claims-free: You may qualify for a lower premium at your policy renewal for remaining claims free.
Home renovation: You could earn a credit if you renovate any of your home’s essential systems, such as plumbing, heating, cooling, or electrical.
Protective device: You can qualify for this discount if you install fire alarms, smoke detectors, or burglar alarms in your house.
Gated community: If all the vehicle entrances to your neighborhood are protected by locks, key cards, or guards, you can qualify for a discount.
Smart home: In some states, you can receive a discount for having smart devices in your home that keep your home safe from property damage.
Prior insurance: New Nationwide policyholders can qualify for a discount based on the number of years they were with their prior insurer.
Roof rating: You may qualify for a discount based on your roof’s materials and its age.
Home purchase: Homeowners who’ve purchased a home within the last year qualify for a discount.
Nationwide insurance bundling options
Bundling your various insurance policies is one of the best ways to save on the cost of home insurance. Many insurers, including Nationwide, offer discounts when you buy multiple policies with them.
If you bundle your home and auto insurance with Nationwide, you can save up to 20%. You can also bundle the following:
Auto, home, and life insurance
Auto and renters insurance
Motorcycle and renters insurance
Boat and auto insurance
Multiple car insurance policies
How to file a home insurance claim with Nationwide
Nationwide makes it easy to file a claim by following these steps:
1. Document the damage
Take photos and videos of any visible damage. It’s also a good idea to extensively check for any non-obvious damage you may have missed on first glance.
2. Contact Nationwide
Contact Nationwide either online or by phone. You’ll need to provide your name, address, phone number, policy number, and documentation of the property damage.
3. Work with the adjuster
Nationwide will assign a claims adjuster who will work with you to assess the damage and explain what your policy covers. You may need to schedule a time for the adjuster to come to your home and inspect the damage.
4. Review the settlement
Nationwide will make a settlement offer based on its assessment of the damage and what your policy covers. Review it closely and ask any questions you have.
Nationwide vs. other insurance companies
The property insurance market is highly saturated, and many reliable companies offer similar coverage. Here’s how Nationwide compares to two of its main competitors.
Nationwide vs. Farmers
Farmers, which is slightly larger than Nationwide, is another major insurance company. Both Farmers and Nationwide allow homeowners to customize their coverage, though Farmers offers a reduced rate if your home has a green certification from Energy Star, the EPA, or LEED. Nationwide’s rates are more affordable than Farmers’. A $300,000 dwelling policy from Nationwide costs $2,223 per year, while the same policy from Farmers costs $2,623.
Nationwide vs. Travelers
Travelers provides home insurance in many states across the country. Along with standard coverage, the insurer offers green home coverage, which helps pay for repair costs after a covered loss if you use green materials.
Although Nationwide offers a few more discounts than Travelers, it also has slightly higher average rates. The average cost for a $300,000 dwelling policy from Travelers is $2,213, while Nationwide charges $2,223 for the same policy.
Nationwide home insurance FAQs
If you still have questions about whether Nationwide is right for you, this additional information may help as you research your coverage options.
Is Nationwide legitimate?
Yes. Nationwide is a legitimate insurance company. It has an AM Best financial strength rating of A (Excellent) and is accredited by the Better Business Bureau.
What is the average cost of Nationwide homeowners insurance?
The average annual cost of Nationwide homeowners insurance is $2,223 for a $300,000 dwelling policy, Insurify data shows. This is slightly cheaper than the national average of $2,583 for the same coverage.
Is Nationwide good at paying claims?
Yes. Nationwide is good at paying claims. It earned an AM Best financial strength rating of A (Excellent), indicating that it’s capable of paying claims.
Is Nationwide insurance in all 50 states?
No. Nationwide doesn’t offer home insurance in Alaska, Hawaii, New Mexico, Louisiana, Florida, New Jersey, and Massachusetts.
What is the 80% rule in homeowners insurance?
The 80% rule in homeowners insurance is that homeowners should insure their homes for at least 80% of the total replacement cost.
