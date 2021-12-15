Allstate Homeowners Insurance Reviews: Is it the best choice for you?
Updated December 15, 2021
Reading time: 8 minutes
You may know Allstate for their captivating commercial campaigns and excellent reputation for customer service. Here's how to decide if they're the right home insurance company for you.
Allstate’s motto of “You’re In Good Hands” certainly rings true when it comes to homeowners insurance, as policyholders tend to sing the company’s praises time and time again. Although rates for insurance coverage might be on the higher side, there are plenty of options to choose from, allowing customers to find home insurance quotes that are right for them.
When shopping for a homeowners policy, it’s essential to consider your coverage options as well as the available discounts. While many home insurance policies feature the same types of options and appear straightforward, some of the nuances included in Allstate’s coverage might make more sense for certain homeowners. Allstate is one of the largest insurers in the United States, and they’re generally known for excellent coverage options and customer service. But is it the best fit for you?
As it is with any insurance company, reviews of Allstate’s home insurance offerings and claims processes tend to be mixed. Many policyholders describe their local agents as going above and beyond to meet their needs; as a result, they have maintained ongoing coverage with the company for decades. Allstate customers often purchase additional coverage like auto insurance or life insurance due to their ability to save on multiple policies.
However, not everyone is thrilled with Allstate and its coverage, with some customers describing the claims process as incredibly slow and frustrating. In particular, it seems that claims resulting from wind damage or roof issues tend to be the most problematic. Others find that their Allstate agent or the company’s customer service department provides subpar communication, resulting in policy errors and incorrect insurance rates.
By and large, customers are pleased when it comes to the prices offered for Allstate homeowners insurance. It’s important to remember, however, that your specific rate will be primarily based around your level of coverage and your overall insurance needs. Your claims history, whether with Allstate or a previous insurance company, may also play a role in the price that you pay.
For lower levels of coverage, Allstate pricing usually falls in the middle of the road when compared to other companies like Esurance or USAA. Yet it offers among some of the more costly policy options when it comes to more robust insurance products. Companies like State Farm and Liberty Mutual may offer similar pricing in some scenarios, but you’ll want to thoroughly explore your options before you make a purchase.
Obtaining a quote can be done online or through your local agent. Allstate places customer satisfaction at the top of its priority list, and your Allstate agent will work with you to ensure that your policy meets your needs with an insurance premium that fits within your budget. Since Allstate uses captive agents to enroll customers, it’s important to remember that these individuals can only quote prices for Allstate products.
Home insurance coverage from Allstate includes some standard options that you’d find from any company. Yet, it also goes above and beyond to offer additional coverage for those who want to increase their peace of mind. Your options include:
Dwelling coverage to protect the structure of your home in the event of theft, fire, falling objects, or a weather event.
Personal liability coverage that guards you should someone injure themselves on your property and file a claim against you.
Personal property coverage, an option that protects your belongings if they become damaged or stolen.
Guest medical protection, which will cover the cost of medical care for someone injured while on your property.
Each facet of your homeowners insurance policy comes with its own range of deductibles and limits, allowing you to find the perfect amount of coverage for your needs. Allstate homeowners insurance even offers options for your garden and yard or extra protection for musical instruments if needed.
You can also add optional coverage for water backup (critical if you have a sump pump), electronic data recovery, sports equipment, and more. Just remember that the more optional coverage you add, the higher your premium. Be sure to only add coverage you need.
Many policyholders love the ease in which they can file a claim with Allstate. To make a claim, you can contact your local agent to begin a claim or call 1 (800) 255-7828 and file a claim over the phone. Allstate also makes it easy to start a claim using its mobile app or by logging into your account online. Simply navigate through each of the steps and connect with your agent with questions along the way.
As with all insurance providers, the process in which your claim is handled by Allstate will be unique based upon the specific situation. You can count on your Allstate agent to communicate with you every step of the way and for your claim to be processed promptly. Some customers have found that they are pleasantly surprised when it comes to how much they were paid for items, including water damage, replacement costs, and more. Always keep any receipts for reimbursement purposes for products you need to purchase before receiving a payout for any recent claims.
At first glance, some potential customers might be dismayed by the seemingly high rates for Allstate home insurance. But the company makes an effort to offer a variety of discounts to help lower the cost of homeowners insurance coverage. Your insurance agent will be able to discuss various ways to save, including:
A multi-policy discount that could reduce your bill by up to 25 percent when bundling home and auto coverage
Enrollment in the Easy Pay Plan which utilizes automatic payments and saves you up to 5 percent on your total bill
Savings of nearly 20 percent if you switch to Allstate with a claim-free history
Reduced policy pricing if your home has storm shutters or a hail-resistant roof
Additional discounts if you’re retired, you’re a new home buyer, or you opt for early signing and renew your policy before the current one expires
A home buyer discount for people who just bought a home or have a new home.
If you have a sprinkler system, burglar alarm, or other theft or fire equipment you’ll receive a protective devices discount.
Save 10 percent with an early signing discount when you sign up for your policy at least seven days before your current policy expires.
A loyalty discount for switching to Allstate saves you 10 percent. Plus you’ll save 10 percent every year you stay with Allstate.
Paying your premium with Allstate is easy, as the company offers multiple methods of doing so. And of course, autopay makes it even easier. You can also call customer service at 1 (877) 810-2920 and pay over the phone, enroll in automatic withdrawals from your bank account, use a credit or debit card to pay online, or mail a last-minute check to:
Allstate Payments
2012 Corporate Lane Suite 108
PO Box 4310
Naperville, Illinois 60563
Customers who have non-traditional insurance needs will be pleased to know that Allstate offers a wealth of policy options that can be customized to your unique housing situation. In addition to more common home policies, it also allows you to take advantage of some of the following: Like many of the best homeowners insurance companies, your Allstate policy may offer flexibility with copious optional coverages and add-ons.
Insurance for renters is a common option, enabling you to protect your valuables even when you’re not financially responsible for the condition your dwelling
Landlord policies that protect you if your property sustains damage
Those who own a condo can turn to Allstate for coverage that meets the needs of this type of housing
Both mobile homes and manufactured homes require their own types of coverage, and Allstate is there to provide policies that offer you peace of mind
Flood insurance and personal umbrella policies may also be available through your local agent
Allstate even provides an option for those who home-share through its HostAdvantage program, making full coverage easy to obtain. Contact your local insurance agent to learn about how you can take advantage of comprehensive protection with competitive prices.
Allstate is a leader in the insurance industry, not the least of which because it offers such a wide range of coverage. Beyond homeowners insurance, you can also find policies for:
Car insurance
Renters insurance
Identity theft insurance
Business property insurance
In general, home insurance policies from Allstate tend to run slightly more expensive than the average cost in each state, however, each homeowner will find that their needs may dictate that they pay slightly more or less. It’s best to work with your local agent to determine what makes the most sense for your budget.
As one of the most popular insurance companies in the United States, Allstate offers a plethora of options for you to choose from. Whether you’re looking for a policy with many different types of coverage or you need something with very high limits, you’ll be able to put together a policy that meets your needs.
We all want to save money each time we make a purchase, so how can you be sure that home insurance coverage through Allstate will do just that?
Keep in mind that home insurance coverage isn’t a one size fits all item, so it’s essential to do some basic research before you view any pricing options. Your specific coverage limits will differ from your neighbor’s based on your home size, the value of your personal belongings, and many other factors, so it’s recommended that you explore policy considerations that make sense for you and your home. Needing to file claims with your homeowners insurance company isn’t a particularly fun task, but Allstate keeps it simple.
Founded in 1931, Allstate Insurance Company has grown to become one of the nation’s most trusted insurance providers. Headquartered in Northfield Township, Illinois, it offers policies for auto, home, life, and more by utilizing a network of captive agents across the country. Ranked 79th in the Fortune 500 list, it boasts strong financial strength ratings from A.M. Best and A+ ratings on customer service from J.D. Power and Associates.
The company works hard to give back to its customers, has a positive impact on local communities, and is well-known for its green improvement projects. You’ve likely seen its logo featured across a range of sports sponsorship opportunities and commercials that range from humorous to emotional, ultimately working to portray an air of understanding for whatever life throws our way.
Most customers are beyond pleased with their home insurance coverage from Allstate, noting that the company truly cares and goes above and beyond to handle insurance claims. Those who have worked with the same agent for years describe the company as one that’s genuinely invested in customer’s needs.
However, not all policyholders are as thrilled with their experience, as some claims tend to take extended periods to process and pay out far less than what customers were estimating. If your local agent changes often or is unresponsive, you may have a less than favorable opinion of Allstate as a whole. Allstate is available in most of the country, check out their coverage options in your area.
|Customer service phone number
|1 (877) 810-2920
|Customer service phone number (hearing impaired)
|1 (800) 877-8973
|Claims phone number
|1 (800) 255-7828
|Mailing address for general inquiries
|P.O. Box 660598 Dallas, TX 75266-0598
|Mailing address for auto insurance claims
|P.O. Box 660636 Dallas, TX 75266
|Mailing address for overnight payments
|Allstate Payments 2012 Corporate Lane, Suite 108, PO Box 4310 Naperville, Illinois 60563
|Website URL
|allstate.com
|Allstate Twitter
|Allstate Twitter
