How to Find Your Home’s Protection Class and ISO Ratings

What’s a home protection class?

A home protection class is a grade given to homes by Insurance Services Office Inc. (ISO) based primarily on the home’s proximity to the community’s fire protection services.

Important Information: Homeowners in communities with better public fire protection services tend to have a better protection class rating and pay lower insurance premiums.

What’s a protection class code?

A protection class code is the grade the ISO gives to a home as part of the Public Protection Classification program (PPC). Protection classes range from 1 to 10. Class 1 indicates the best level of fire protection available, while Class 10 indicates the worst level of protection or none at all. “Fire protection class” is another name for a protection class.[1]

The Fire Suppression Rating Schedule (FSRS) uses points to rate the area’s fire suppression program, considering factors like the number of fire departments, access to fire hydrants, and emergency communications systems. The ISO refers to the FSRS point system to determine classes. The more points a community earns from these different evaluations, the better its protection class rating.

Why does a fire protection class matter?

The protection class code system helps communities understand and evaluate their public fire-protection services. It also helps insurers determine the risk level certain homes have when it comes to fire damage.

As a homeowner, you want the best protection class, Class 1. This not only means that your home is well protected against fire but can also lead to lower home insurance premiums. Having a lower protection class, however, can increase your premiums or make it harder to get insurance altogether.

