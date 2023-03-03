Why Are Trampolines Banned from Homeowners Insurance?

Does homeowners insurance cover trampolines?

Most standard homeowners insurance policies exclude trampolines from coverage. That’s because insurers typically consider a trampoline to be an “attractive nuisance” that poses a high risk of injury. That risk increases the likelihood that the insurance company will have to pay a claim for liability, medical expenses, or even property damage.

You might find insurance coverage for trampoline injuries and damage if you take precautions to reduce the risks associated with having one on your property. For example, you can install netting around the trampoline to reduce the risk that kids will bounce off and land on the metal frame or the ground. Or you can recess it into the ground to reduce injuries from falls. Both of these might make your home insurer more likely to provide insurance coverage.[1]