Preparing for a Home Insurance Inspection

How to Prepare for a Home Insurance Inspection

Preparing for a home inspection may seem daunting, but it shouldn’t keep you up at night. Though the outcome of an inspection may determine the cost of your monthly insurance premiums, there are a few steps you can take to prepare for a home insurance inspection to avoid any surprises. Depending on the type of inspection your homeowners insurance company requires will determine how you should prepare.

Preparing for Outdoor Inspections

Exterior inspections are commonly required for policyholders with new homes. Outdoor inspections confirm the replacement cost of your new home and other structures on your property. Insurance companies may contract third-party inspectors to communicate with underwriters at your insurance company. They will cross-reference the inspection to determine any necessary changes that must be made to your policy. Expect any physical structures on your property, including your house, fence, garage, pools, gazebos, and sheds to be inspections

You can prepare for an exterior inspection by vigilantly checking the following systems to ensure they’re in good shape before your inspection.

ROOF Check for loose shingles; remove organic materials like leaves and twigs; check for decay and mold. GUTTERS Clear debris and blockages. Ensure all connections are secure and gutters are attached to the building. WINDOWS & DOORS Check that frames and thresholds are intact and sealed, and no major drafts are present through cracks or gaps. CHIMNEY Make sure all bricks are fully intact, working flue, recently cleaned. EXTERIOR SURFACES & FINISHES Check siding for damage such as cracks, mold, mildew, holes, or rot. This may reveal water damage. FOUNDATION Inspect for cracks or uneven surfaces. A faulty foundation may get your home rejected from insurance. GROUNDS & PROPERTY Remove dangerous branches or dead trees that may pose a risk to your home. Inspect other buildings on the property for similar warning signs.

Preparing for Interior Inspections

Indoor home inspections are most commonly required for older homes with less reliable systems but may be required for new homes as well. HVAC, plumbing, and electrical systems will be checked to ensure they’re not outdated, which could pose a high risk for your insurance company. An inspector will also carefully examine other parts of your home, including walls, ceilings, water connections, security systems, flooring, basements, and attics for water damage, warping, and other warning signs.

Discoveries made during interior inspections may have a positive or negative effect on your home insurance rates, depending on the risks discovered by an inspector. If you’re facing increased homeowners insurance rates due to a discovery from a home inspection, use Insurify to find a new, lower rate on your home insurance.

An interior inspection will usually accompany an exterior inspection, requiring additional work. Set aside time before the inspection to complete the below steps.