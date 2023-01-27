Does Home Insurance Cover Foundation Repair?

Filing a claim for home foundation damage

You’ll want to notify your insurance company as soon as possible if your foundation repair costs exceed your deductible. Your home insurance provider will send an insurance adjuster to inspect the property and ask you questions about the incident. The goal of this visit is to determine how much your insurance company will have to pay for the repairs to your foundation.

Take photos and videos of the damage before trying to fix the problem. After you’ve documented the damage, take steps to prevent the problem from worsening.

Keep in Mind: Keep your receipts for whatever you buy to fix the problem so you can submit them to your insurance company for reimbursement.

If you need to live somewhere else while your foundation is being repaired, remember that your homeowners insurance will most likely pay for your additional living expenses, assuming the damage results from a covered loss. Just remember to provide proof of your expenses.[5]

How homeowners insurance companies pay claims

Once the insurance adjuster has assessed the damage, your insurance provider will write a settlement check for the actual cash value of repairing your foundation. Once the work is completed, you will receive a payout for the remaining replacement cost. If you have a mortgage, the funds will likely go to your mortgage servicer or lender and be released to you as the project is completed.

