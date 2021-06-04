Does My Home Insurance Cover Pest Infestations?

Do you know what your insurance policy covers? According to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, nearly a third of respondents believed traditional homeowners insurance would cover damage caused by pests like termites, rats, or bed bugs. But they’re wrong—most home insurance policies don’t cover these things.

Pest infestations can be a serious problem for homeowners. Termites alone cost homeowners roughly $5 billion a year for pest control and damage repair. Do you know how to protect yourself from pest infestations?

