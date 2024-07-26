The Hidden Cost of Insurance: Reinsurance Is Elevating Coverage Rates for Americans Everywhere

The U.S. property and casualty industry experienced more than $20 billion in underwriting losses in 2022 and 2023, Swiss Re and AM Best reported. And as insurers have suffered those losses, they’ve bought reinsurance to soften the blow.

Experts point to increasingly frequent severe weather as having the sharpest effect on reinsurance rates. A national risk assessment from the First Street Foundation found reinsurance rate increases in California directly affected the “cost of business.” Insurers face substantial losses following events like wildfires, and reinsurance rates impact companies “as they seek to secure insurance on their own possible losses through risk transfer mechanisms.”

But these market challenges are not exclusive to California.

Reinsurance rates are increasing for insurers across the nation, especially those selling policies in areas vulnerable to severe weather like hurricanes, wildfires, and hailstorms.

In January, broker Gallagher Re reported U.S. property catastrophe reinsurance rates rose by as much as 50% on renewal, largely due to losses from climate catastrophes in 2023. By July 1, reinsurance rates rose another 15%, according to Gallagher Re.

“After two years of significant rate increases, the property catastrophe reinsurance market is experiencing a moderation in pricing this year,” Mark Friedlander, director of corporate communications at the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I), told Insurify. “The trend is being driven by a resurgence in dedicated capital in the property catastrophe reinsurance sector. According to industry analysts, capital now exceeds 2021 levels, leading to increased capacity at the top of property catastrophe reinsurance programs.”

“As a result, risk-adjusted rates have seen reductions in the higher layers,” Friedlander said. “This has led to minimal rate increases for property/casualty insurers in Atlantic and Gulf Coast states as they prepare for potential impacts of a forecasted well-above-average 2024 hurricane season.”

Inflation also affects reinsurance rates. Rising home construction and auto repair costs mean more expensive claims, exposing insurers and reinsurance companies to increased risk, according to Swiss Re.