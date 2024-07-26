>Homeowners Insurance>News

The Hidden Cost of Insurance: Reinsurance Is Elevating Coverage Rates for Americans Everywhere

‘Insurance for insurer’ rates are rising and those costs are being passed on to policyholders.

Julia Taliesin
Written byJulia Taliesin
Julia Taliesin
Julia TaliesinInsurance Content Writer

Julia Taliesin is an insurance content writer at Insurify. She began her career as a journalist, covering local government and business in Somerville, Mass.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio
Chris Schafer
Edited byChris Schafer
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferSenior Editor

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo
John Leach
Reviewed byJohn Leach
Photo of an Insurify author
John LeachSenior Insurance Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 8+ years editing experience

John leads Insurify’s copy desk, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logo

Published July 26, 2024 at 12:00 PM PDT | Reading time: 4 minutes

Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

Share

A hidden insurance market is costing American homeowners and drivers dearly.

It’s called reinsurance, and insurance companies buy this coverage to help them cover losses following catastrophic events. Yet many consumers haven’t heard of reinsurance — even if they’re indirectly paying for it.

Insurance for insurers

Climate catastrophes, rising labor and repair costs, the increased frequency of severe car accidents, and heightened state insurance regulations have all contributed to record losses for property and casualty insurers, according to Insurify’s home and car insurance reports.

And as losses have mounted, insurers have increasingly turned to reinsurance to help cover the risk.

“Reinsurance capacity has become constrained, and the cost of reinsurance has increased,” said Betsy Stella, vice president of carrier management and operations at Insurify. “As a result, reinsurance has become a bigger expense for insurance carriers. Often, that cost is passed along to the consumer as a premium rate increase.”

Reinsurance allows an insurer to transfer some or all of its policies to a reinsurance company — along with the risk of paying any claims against those policies. Sharing risk with a reinsurer helps traditional insurers comply with laws requiring them to have enough free capital on hand to cover all potential claims for the policies they write.

Additional protection in a market of rising costs

Like traditional insurers, reinsurance companies set rates based on risk, and costs stemming from increased losses pass through insurers to consumers as higher premiums.

After a 20% increase in the last two years, home insurance rates have risen 6% in 2024, according to Insurify data. Car insurance rates are soaring, too. Following a 23% increase last year, car insurance costs increased 7% in 2024. Part of these rising costs stems from reinsurers increasing their rates to better manage risk.

“Much like insurance carriers, reinsurers are faced with economic pressures, more frequent severe weather threats, and changes in risk, like changing driving behaviors,” said Stella. “Reinsurers must charge higher premiums to insurers to be profitable themselves.”

Insurers often seek reinsurance to expand the company’s policy capacity, provide catastrophe protection, spread risk, and acquire expertise, among other things, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners. Reinsurers also buy protection to further spread risk and limit the impact of catastrophic loss events. This process is called retrocession.

How reinsurance is dictating the insurance market

The U.S. property and casualty industry experienced more than $20 billion in underwriting losses in 2022 and 2023, Swiss Re and AM Best reported. And as insurers have suffered those losses, they’ve bought reinsurance to soften the blow.

Experts point to increasingly frequent severe weather as having the sharpest effect on reinsurance rates. A national risk assessment from the First Street Foundation found reinsurance rate increases in California directly affected the “cost of business.” Insurers face substantial losses following events like wildfires, and reinsurance rates impact companies “as they seek to secure insurance on their own possible losses through risk transfer mechanisms.”

But these market challenges are not exclusive to California.

Reinsurance rates are increasing for insurers across the nation, especially those selling policies in areas vulnerable to severe weather like hurricanes, wildfires, and hailstorms.

In January, broker Gallagher Re reported U.S. property catastrophe reinsurance rates rose by as much as 50% on renewal, largely due to losses from climate catastrophes in 2023. By July 1, reinsurance rates rose another 15%, according to Gallagher Re.

“After two years of significant rate increases, the property catastrophe reinsurance market is experiencing a moderation in pricing this year,” Mark Friedlander, director of corporate communications at the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I), told Insurify. “The trend is being driven by a resurgence in dedicated capital in the property catastrophe reinsurance sector. According to industry analysts, capital now exceeds 2021 levels, leading to increased capacity at the top of property catastrophe reinsurance programs.”

“As a result, risk-adjusted rates have seen reductions in the higher layers,” Friedlander said. “This has led to minimal rate increases for property/casualty insurers in Atlantic and Gulf Coast states as they prepare for potential impacts of a forecasted well-above-average 2024 hurricane season.”

Inflation also affects reinsurance rates. Rising home construction and auto repair costs mean more expensive claims, exposing insurers and reinsurance companies to increased risk, according to Swiss Re.

What’s next? The reinsurance market is tempering, for now

While market volatility appears to be lessening, experts caution rates could fluctuate again.

“As economic pressures wane, the market will stabilize,” said Stella. “Product innovation will also likely contribute to better market conditions. However, as long as new and unpredictable weather patterns continue to plague the industry, some instability will persist.”

A more stable market could be good news for policyholders in the highest-risk areas, like the Florida coast. Residents there already pay up to 4.6 times more for home insurance than the national average of $2,377. Some can’t even find coverage, and Citizens Property Insurance, the state’s insurer of last resort, carries more than 1.2 million policies.

California, seeking to navigate its own insurance crisis, recently allowed insurers to begin using catastrophe modeling (or CAT modeling) in wildfire insurance rate setting. The computerized process simulates catastrophic events based on historical data, geography, and geology, allowing insurers and reinsurance companies to better estimate risk.

And as consumers and insurers reduce their risk, the hope is the risk to reinsurers may subside as well.

“Insurance buyers mainly focus on the direct insurers — the primary, excess, and umbrella carriers that provide the coverage,” attorney Larry Schiffer wrote in an International Risk Management Institute report. “Smart insurance buyers look for insurance companies with high financial ratings and long histories of standing by their insureds when losses occur.”

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/5000x3750/7ba348a280/florida-hurricane-adobestock_122936483.jpeg

    Hurricane Season Pushing More Florida Homeowners to Insurer of Last Resort

    Citizens Property Insurance's policy count rose 1.7% since June 1. Learn more.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/4173x6271/efa559b840/state-farm-ca-rate-hike-adobestock_130010924.jpeg

    California’s Largest Home Insurer Seeks Dramatic Rate Increase

    State Farm’s proposal would raise home insurance rates by 30%, impacting more than 1 million policyholders. Read on.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/4279x5349/fdc1f161e6/western-florida-real-estate-adobestock_473906345.jpeg

    Florida’s Largest Home Insurer Seeks 14% Rate Increase

    The proposal, approved by the board of Citizens Property Insurance, could take effect Jan. 1, 2025. See full article.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/4000x4000/16826b657c/climate-resilience-adobestock_315254959.jpeg

    Investing in Climate Resilience Helps the Economy, Report Shows

    Every $1 investment in climate resilience saves $13 in economic costs, U.S. Chamber of Commerce says. Keep reading.


Julia Taliesin
Julia TaliesinInsurance Content Writer

Julia Taliesin is an insurance content writer at Insurify. She began her career as a journalist, covering local government and business in Somerville, Mass. She reported multiple investigative stories about municipal finances and budget allocation, building development and inspection, and personnel. When the pandemic began she became a de facto public health reporter, writing daily and weekly reports using available data to quickly communicate rates of infection and city response.

She's worked for print and digital outlets, writing everything from quick-hit breaking news to long-form community features. More recently, Julia managed content strategy at a startup creating a social platform for licensed nurses, overseeing a team of nurse freelancers and editing interview transcripts and news articles for publication.

She holds a Bachelor's degree in communications from Simmons University, with a focus in journalism. Outside of work, Julia enjoys working on crafting projects, learning about homesteading, and singing in cover bands.

Learn More
linkedin
Chris Schafer
Edited byChris SchaferSenior Editor
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferSenior Editor

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo
John Leach
Reviewed byJohn LeachSenior Insurance Copy Editor
Photo of an Insurify author
John LeachSenior Insurance Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 8+ years editing experience

John leads Insurify’s copy desk, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logo