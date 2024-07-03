California’s Largest Home Insurer Seeks Dramatic Rate Increase

State Farm insures roughly one in five California homes, and its recent rate hike proposal has the potential to shift the entire home insurance market in the Golden State.

The state’s largest home insurer — covering roughly 1.2 million California homes — is seeking to raise home insurance policies by 30% in the Golden State. The proposal also aims to raise renters insurance policies by 52% and condo insurance policies by 36%.

“State Farm General’s latest rate filings raise serious questions about its financial condition,” California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara said in an official statement following the rate request. “This has the potential to affect millions of California consumers and the integrity of our residential property insurance market.”

Californians currently pay an average of $1,782 per year for $300,000 in dwelling coverage, according to Insurify data. If approved, State Farm’s proposal would increase that annual cost by more than $500.

The new rate hikes would affect policy renewals starting in 2025.