Senate Lawmakers Butt Heads Over Cause of Home Insurance Crises

Home insurance premiums keep rising, but U.S. legislators are divided over what’s causing the insurance crisis.

Party lines seemed to divide lawmakers at a June U.S. Senate Budget Committee meeting on “how climate is already challenging insurance markets.” Democrats argued climate change is the driving force behind increasing premiums, while Republicans pointed to inflation, rising interest rates, and high government spending.

“More than a year has passed since our hearing on climate havoc in the insurance industry upending housing markets, mortgage markets, and local property tax bases, and spilling out into the broader economy,” committee chair Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-Rhode Island) said. ��“That threat is just one of the systemic risks climate change poses to our economy and to our financial system.”

“Yet even with interest on our national debt … the majority refuses to write a budget or work together to curb reckless Washington spending,” ranking member Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) responded in his comments. “This week is more of the same, with our 19th hearing on climate change.”

Home insurance rates have increased by 20% in the last two years, according to Insurify’s home insurance report, and Insurify projects another 6% increase in 2024. Disaster-prone areas, like coastal Florida, Louisiana, and Texas, as well as parts of California and Ohio, face higher premiums.