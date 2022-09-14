Best Cheap Auto Insurance in San Bernardino, California (2023)

Mile Auto, Clearcover, and Travelers offer some of the lowest car insurance rates for San Bernardino drivers.

Jacqueline DeMarco
Written byJacqueline DeMarco
Jacqueline DeMarco
Jacqueline DeMarco

  • 13+ years writing insurance and personal finance content

  • Insurance, lending, and retirement expert

Jacqueline has contributed content, and her personal finance passion, to dozens of noteworthy financial brands, including Credit Karma, Bankrate, and MagnifyMoney.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo
Courtney Mikulski
Edited byCourtney Mikulski
Courtney Mikulski
Courtney MikulskiSenior Editor, Auto

  • 3+ years producing insurance and personal finance content

  • Main architect of the Insurify Quality Score

Courtney’s deep personal finance knowledge extends beyond insurance to credit cards, consumer lending, and banking. She thrives on creating actionable content.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo

Updated August 2, 2023

Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Insurify’s expert insurance writers and editors operate independently of our insurance partners. As an independent agent and insurance comparison website, we make money through commissions from insurers. But that does not influence any editorial content, including reviews. Learn more.

Table of contents

Table of contents

On average, San Bernardino drivers pay the same monthly premium for full-coverage car insurance as the California state average of $258. However, San Bernardino’s average car insurance rates are much lower than rates in nearby cities like Los Angeles, possibly due to San Bernardino’s lower rate of traffic injuries and fatalities and lower population.[1] [2]

San Bernardino residents can still find affordable car insurance from numerous insurers that serve the city, including Safeco, USAA, and GEICO. Here’s what you need to know.

Quick Facts

  • Average car insurance rates in Los Angeles are 36% higher than in San Bernardino.

  • California’s Low Cost Auto plan can help qualifying drivers find affordable auto insurance.

  • Auto insurers in California can’t use your credit history to determine your premiums.[3]

Find Car Insurance in San Bernardino

Insurify partners with 70+ top insurers to provide free car insurance quotes

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Best car insurance companies in San Bernardino

When it comes to choosing a car insurance company in San Bernardino, it’s important to carefully assess your coverage needs and budget rather than solely focusing on finding the cheapest policies available. Factors such as your driving history, vehicle type, and coverage preferences can significantly affect your insurance rates.[4]

Here are some of the top car insurance companies in San Bernardino to help you start your search.

Best insurer for low-mileage drivers: Mile Auto

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.4
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$67/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$121/mo

For people who don’t drive often, Mile Auto is a solid option for auto insurance coverage. Its pay-per-mile insurance model allows low-mileage drivers to benefit from significant savings of 30% to 40%. But drivers may find the insurer’s lack of advertised discounts and customizable coverage disappointing.

Pros

  • Offers savings specifically for drivers with low mileage

  • Doesn’t require an in-car telematics device

Cons

  • Doesn’t offer a mobile app

  • Offers fewer discounts than competitors

Best insurer for a digital experience: Clearcover

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.1
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$67/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$135/mo

With Clearcover, policyholders can quickly receive a customized quote tailored to their needs. Additionally, Clearcover’s claims process is incredibly efficient, taking an average of only seven minutes to file a claim. Drivers may enjoy Clearcover’s highly rated mobile app, which allows them to manage their policy, file a claim, and get roadside assistance from their phones.

Pros

  • Advertises a quick and efficient claims process

  • Offers comprehensive mobile account management

Cons

  • No bundling option available

  • Offers fewer discounts than competitors

I filed a claim with Clearcover last year, and they haven't paid it. Now my policy has gone up by $40 per month.

Catherine - January 15, 2023
Verified

Great service, low price, very helpful staff

Jack - September 13, 2022
Verified

The price was right, but only lasted for six months

Kelvin - September 4, 2022
Verified
Read our Clearcover review

Best insurer for full coverage: Travelers

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
829
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$116/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$210/mo

Travelers offers a combination of convenience and dependable coverage. Drivers can customize their policies with multiple coverage options and potentially lower their premiums with Travelers’ various discounts. Travelers is best for drivers who want all the bells and whistles in their car insurance policies.

Pros

  • Offers gap insurance and roadside assistance

  • Multiple discounts to qualify for

Cons

  • Below-average J.D. Power claims satisfaction rating

  • Rideshare coverage not available in California

Helped me when I needed them

Ian - January 20, 2023
Verified

They have always stuck with me through thick and thin.

Luther - January 14, 2023
Verified

We’ve had them for more than 15 years; bundled but need a policy for our car in Florida

John - January 9, 2023
Verified
Read our Travelers review

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in San Bernardino

In San Bernardino, you’ll find several insurance companies that offer low-cost liability-only car insurance. This type of auto insurance coverage pays for other parties’ damages and injuries after you cause an accident. 

However, it’s important to note that liability-only policies don’t cover your own medical expenses or vehicle repair costs. And if you only buy your state’s minimum amount, you could be at financial risk if you cause an accident in which damages exceed your policy’s limits.

Here are the cheapest liability car insurance companies in San Bernardino.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Clearcover67
Mile Auto67
Sun Coast72
Infinity77
Mercury82
Anchor85
USAA87
Safeco101
National General105
Kemper109
Dairyland116
GEICO116
Travelers116
Allstate120
Farmers124
State Farm135
Bristol West138
21st Century153
Chubb239
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in San Bernardino

While liability-only insurance covers the cost of damages and injuries you cause, full-coverage car insurance goes a step further to cover damages to your own vehicle. This type of insurance typically includes comprehensive and collision insurance in addition to liability coverage.

Here are the cheapest full-coverage policies, on average, in San Bernardino.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto121
Clearcover135
Mercury142
Sun Coast148
Infinity152
Anchor170
USAA172
Safeco178
Kemper207
Travelers210
National General218
GEICO228
Allstate236
Farmers243
State Farm264
Dairyland273
Stillwater279
Bristol West280
21st Century302
Chubb470
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Estimate your insurance costs

Select discounts that apply to you
Save 37%
Save 4%
Save 23%
Save 39%
Age
Credit Score
Are you insured
Your estimated deal

*Estimate based on a market average of rates provided to other users like you.

Select discounts that apply to you

Car insurance requirements in California

Drivers in California must adhere to the state’s 15/30/5 minimum car insurance requirements. Failure to show proof of insurance or submit proof to the California Department of Motor Vehicles may result in vehicle registration suspension.

Here’s what California’s 15/30/5 minimum requirements translate to:[5]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
  • $15,000 per person
  • $30,000 per accident
Property damage liability
  • $5,000 per accident
Important Information

California liability limits will increase on Jan. 1, 2025, to 30/60/15. This translates to $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $15,000 per accident for property damage liability.[6]

Most insurance companies also offer optional coverages that you can add to your policy for even more protection. Here are some additional coverage options you should consider:

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

Comprehensive coverage

This pays for damages and losses from non-collision events, like wildfires, theft, vandalism, falling objects, and severe weather.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

Collision coverage

This pays for repairs from collisions with other vehicles or objects, regardless of fault.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/73ee7a876e/repair.svg

Glass coverage

This includes coverage for windshield and glass damages, and select policies offer zero-deductible coverage for side windows, rear windows, and glass sunroofs.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

Gap coverage

This type of coverage can be beneficial for financed or leased vehicles. Gap insurance covers the difference between your auto loan balance and the insurance settlement in the event of a total loss.

California’s low-cost auto insurance program

California’s Low Cost Automobile insurance program (CLCA) can help qualifying drivers secure affordable coverage while rates increase. This program offers car insurance options at annual premiums from $232 to $932, depending on the county. To qualify for the program, you must meet the following criteria:

  • Hold a valid California driver’s license

  • Meet income eligibility requirements

  • Own a vehicle valued at $25,000 or less

  • Be at least 16 years old

  • Maintain a good driving record or be a new driver

The program’s auto insurance fulfills the state’s minimum liability requirements. However, drivers have the option to include medical payments and uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage for an additional annual cost ranging from $37 to $107. Drivers can apply for the program conveniently through MyLowCostAuto.com.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Drivers with a history of incidents like speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI), and at-fault accidents may struggle to find affordable car insurance. These incidents typically lead to increased insurance premiums because they suggest a higher probability of future claims.

Insurify’s data below highlights the most affordable insurance companies for drivers with a spotty driving record.

Shop for Car Insurance in San Bernardino

Insurify partners with 70+ top insurers to provide free car insurance quotes

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

San Bernardino reported 200 speed-related car crashes in 2020.[1] Exceeding the speed limit while driving is dangerous and poses a significant risk to your safety and other drivers’ safety.[7] Having a speeding ticket on your driving record will likely lead to higher auto insurance premiums compared to having a clean record.

To help you find the best insurance rates, here’s an overview of the lowest average monthly quotes for San Bernardino drivers with speeding tickets on their records.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
Mile Auto17697
Clearcover19697
Mercury206119
Sun Coast215104
Infinity221112
Anchor247123
USAA250126
Safeco258147
Kemper300158
Travelers305168
National General316152
GEICO331168
Allstate342174
Farmers353180
State Farm383196
Dairyland396168
Bristol West406200
21st Century438222
Chubb682347
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

In 2020, San Bernardino reported more than 1,500 deaths and injuries from car accidents in the city.[1] An at-fault accident on your driving record typically leads to an increase in auto insurance premiums. Insurance companies implement this measure to offset potential financial risks associated with future accidents.

The table below shows the cheapest auto insurance companies for drivers with an at-fault accident in San Bernardino.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
Mile Auto16893
Clearcover18793
Mercury197114
Sun Coast205100
Infinity211107
Anchor236118
USAA239121
Safeco247140
Kemper287151
Travelers291161
National General302146
GEICO316161
Allstate327166
Farmers337172
State Farm366187
Dairyland379161
Bristol West388191
21st Century419212
Chubb652332
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Driving under the influence is a violation that not only poses great danger but also incurs significantly higher car insurance premiums. Furthermore, drivers with a DUI conviction in California may have to file SR-22 insurance with the state, which can make it difficult to find affordable auto insurance coverage. Insurance companies view a DUI history as high-risk and adjust premiums to account for the risk of future claims.

If you have a DUI on your record, the following insurance companies offer the most competitive monthly quotes in San Bernardino.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
Mile Auto17899
Clearcover19999
Mercury209121
Sun Coast218106
Infinity224113
Anchor250125
USAA253128
Safeco262149
Kemper304160
Travelers309171
National General321154
GEICO335171
Allstate347176
Farmers357182
State Farm388199
Dairyland401171
Bristol West412203
21st Century444225
Chubb691351
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors

Your age is one of the biggest influences on your car insurance premiums, and rates typically decrease as drivers accumulate experience and enter their mid-30s. However, when senior drivers reach approximately 75 years old, premiums might undergo a slight increase due to factors such as potential health concerns and elevated accident risks.[8]

For senior drivers in San Bernardino, here are the insurance companies that offer some of the lowest average monthly quotes, based on Insurify’s data.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
Mile Auto6435
Clearcover7135
Mercury7543
Sun Coast7838
Infinity8041
Anchor8945
USAA9046
Safeco9453
Kemper10957
Travelers11061
National General11555
GEICO12061
Allstate12463
Farmers12865
State Farm13971
Dairyland14461
Bristol West14773
21st Century15980
Chubb247126
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for teens

The cost of car insurance for young drivers and teenagers is often significantly higher compared to older drivers due to their limited experience behind the wheel and higher-risk profiles. As a teenager, one effective strategy to find affordable car insurance is to remain on a parent’s insurance policy, as it often results in more favorable rates.

Selecting a safe and reliable vehicle equipped with advanced safety features and maintaining good grades to qualify for good student discounts can further help in finding affordable insurance coverage.

The table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies for teen drivers and young adults in San Bernardino.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
Mile Auto206114
Clearcover230114
Mercury242139
Sun Coast252122
Infinity259131
Anchor289145
USAA293148
Safeco303172
Kemper352185
Travelers357197
National General371179
GEICO388197
Allstate401204
Farmers413211
State Farm449230
Dairyland464197
Bristol West476235
21st Century514260
Chubb799407
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
What Are the Best Cars for Teens to Drive?

What Are the Best Cars for Teens to Drive?

How to get the cheapest car insurance in San Bernardino

When looking for affordable car insurance in San Bernardino, remember these valuable tips:

  • Consider a higher deductible. Choosing a higher deductible can lead to a lower premium. However, make sure you have enough savings to cover the deductible amount in case you need to file a claim.

  • Shop around. The aim is not just to find cheap car insurance in San Bernardino, but to find the right policy at the best price. Since insurance companies offer different rates to drivers, it’s essential to compare quotes from multiple insurance companies to secure the most favorable deal.

  • Bundle policies. Inquire about multi-policy discounts if you buy multiple insurance products with the same company. If you bundle your car insurance with other policies, such as renters insurance, business insurance, life insurance, or homeowners insurance, you can usually get a discount.

  • Explore potential discounts. Many insurance companies offer discounts based on factors such as good grades, low mileage, or having specific safety features in your car. You can ask the insurance agents you’re working with about potential discounts that can help you save money.

Find Car Insurance in San Bernardino

Insurify partners with 70+ top insurers to provide free car insurance quotes

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Is car insurance more expensive in San Bernardino?

The average cost of car insurance in the U.S. is $253 a month for full coverage, and in California, the cost is $289 a month on average. In San Bernardino, drivers pay slightly more than the national average and slightly less than the state average, around $258 a month.

Keep in mind that insurance rates can vary significantly based on ZIP code, and factors like weather, crime, and traffic patterns also affect rates.[4] For example, drivers pay lower average premiums in San Diego and higher average premiums in San Francisco compared to San Bernardino drivers.

More cities in California

Car insurance rates in San Bernadino are higher than in some other cities across California. But cities like Los Angeles, which saw a significant increase in traffic injuries and fatalities in 2020 compared to San Bernardino, typically have higher average car insurance costs.

Here’s how the average full-coverage car insurance quotes in San Bernardino compare to quotes in other California cities.

CityAverage Monthly QuoteCompared to San Bernardino
Bakersfield$244-6%
Fresno$234-9%
Long Beach$2590%
Los Angeles$35036%
Modesto$225-13%
Oakland$2715%
Sacramento$2632%
San Diego$226-13%
San Francisco$31622%
San Jose$254-2%
Stockton$248-4%
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Methodology

Data scientists at Insurify analyzed more than 40 million real-time auto insurance rates from our partner providers across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page.

The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers’ vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

With this data, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how companies price their car insurance premiums. The data included on this page represents averages across all ages, genders, credit scores, and driver profiles for San Bernardino drivers.

San Bernardino car insurance FAQs

Find out why your car insurance rates might be so high, and check out Insurify’s answers to common questions about San Bernardino car insurance.

  • How much is car insurance in San Bernardino?

    The average cost of car insurance in San Bernardino is $134 a month for liability-only coverage and $258 a month for full coverage.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in San Bernardino?

    Some of the best car insurance companies in San Bernardino include Travelers, Mile Auto, and Clearcover. These insurers offer coverage for various driver profiles, and they have low average rates compared to other companies in the city. But the best insurer for you depends on your coverage needs and personal budget, which is why you should always compare quotes from different companies to find the best price.

  • What’s the minimum car insurance requirement in California?

    California requires 15/30/5 minimum car insurance, which translates to $15,000 per person and $30,000 per accident for bodily injury liability coverage and $5,000 for property damage liability coverage.[5]

  • Can auto insurers use your credit score to set rates in California?

    No. Auto insurers can’t use your credit score when determining your car insurance rates in California. This means that all other factors equal, you won’t pay more for car insurance with bad credit compared to someone with good credit.[3]

Related articles

More cities in California

Popular cities

Sources

  1. California Office of Traffic Safety. "Crash Rankings Results." Accessed July 25, 2023
  2. U.S. Census Bureau. "QuickFacts: San Bernardino city, California." Accessed July 25, 2023
  3. Federal Trade Commission. "Credit-Based Insurance Scores: Impacts on Consumers of Automobile Insurance." Accessed July 25, 2023
  4. III. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?." Accessed July 25, 2023
  5. California DMV. "Auto Insurance Requirements." Accessed July 25, 2023
  6. California Legislative Information. "SB-1107 Vehicles: insurance.." Accessed July 25, 2023
  7. National Safety Council. "Speeding." Accessed July 25, 2023
  8. III. "Senior driving safety and insurance tips." Accessed July 25, 2023
Jacqueline DeMarco
Jacqueline DeMarco

During college, Jacqueline DeMarco interned at a retirement plan advisory firm and was tasked with creating a presentation on the importance of financial wellness. During her research into how money can affect our health, relationships and career, Jacqueline realized just how important financial education is. Jacqueline is a contributor for Insurify and has worked with more than a dozen financial brands, including LendingTree, Capital One, Credit Karma, Fundera, Chime, Bankrate, Student Loan Hero, ValuePenguin, SoFi, and Northwestern Mutual, providing thoughtful content to give readers insight into complex topics that they likely didn’t learn in school.

Learn More
Courtney Mikulski
Edited byCourtney MikulskiSenior Editor, Auto
Courtney Mikulski
Courtney MikulskiSenior Editor, Auto

  • 3+ years producing insurance and personal finance content

  • Main architect of the Insurify Quality Score

Courtney’s deep personal finance knowledge extends beyond insurance to credit cards, consumer lending, and banking. She thrives on creating actionable content.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Latest Articles

Compare Car Insurance Quotes (August 2023)

Compare Car Insurance Quotes (August 2023)

Compare multiple car insurance quotes from GEICO, Allstate, and 70+ companies. Save up to $717 by comparing car insurance quotes in less than 5 minutes.

24 min. read|August 4, 2023
Vehicle Inspection Requirements by State (2023)

Vehicle Inspection Requirements by State (2023)

Vehicle inspection requirements vary by state, making it essential to understand the inspections necessary in your state and ensure your car is up to date.

3 min. read|August 4, 2023
Cheapest Car Insurance Companies for August, 2023

Cheapest Car Insurance Companies for August, 2023

Nationwide, USAA, and Root offer some of the cheapest car insurance. Compare quotes to get the best deal on insurance.

16 min. read|August 4, 2023
Best Companies for Motorcycle Insurance August, 2023

Best Companies for Motorcycle Insurance August, 2023

Your premium depends on your motorcycle, coverage, age, driving history, and more. Insurance costs an average of $519 per year for an 18-year-old.

6 min. read|August 3, 2023
How to Shop for Car Insurance Quotes

How to Shop for Car Insurance Quotes

Shopping for car insurance requires gathering information, comparing quotes from various auto insurers, and considering your coverage needs.

8 min. read|August 3, 2023
Best and Cheapest Car Insurance for Teenagers (2023)

Best and Cheapest Car Insurance for Teenagers (2023)

Teens are notoriously expensive to insure. Check out the cheapest car insurance companies for teenagers to find a better deal.

18 min. read|August 1, 2023