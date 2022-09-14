Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Drivers with a history of incidents like speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI), and at-fault accidents may struggle to find affordable car insurance. These incidents typically lead to increased insurance premiums because they suggest a higher probability of future claims.

Insurify’s data below highlights the most affordable insurance companies for drivers with a spotty driving record.

Shop for Car Insurance in San Bernardino Insurify partners with 70+ top insurers to provide free car insurance quotes Enter your ZIP code Get My Quotes Secure. Free. Easy-to-use. Based on 3,806+ reviews 4.8/5

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

San Bernardino reported 200 speed-related car crashes in 2020.[1] Exceeding the speed limit while driving is dangerous and poses a significant risk to your safety and other drivers’ safety.[7] Having a speeding ticket on your driving record will likely lead to higher auto insurance premiums compared to having a clean record.

To help you find the best insurance rates, here’s an overview of the lowest average monthly quotes for San Bernardino drivers with speeding tickets on their records.

Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only Mile Auto 176 97 Clearcover 196 97 Mercury 206 119 Sun Coast 215 104 Infinity 221 112 Anchor 247 123 USAA 250 126 Safeco 258 147 Kemper 300 158 Travelers 305 168 National General 316 152 GEICO 331 168 Allstate 342 174 Farmers 353 180 State Farm 383 196 Dairyland 396 168 Bristol West 406 200 21st Century 438 222 Chubb 682 347 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

In 2020, San Bernardino reported more than 1,500 deaths and injuries from car accidents in the city.[1] An at-fault accident on your driving record typically leads to an increase in auto insurance premiums. Insurance companies implement this measure to offset potential financial risks associated with future accidents.

The table below shows the cheapest auto insurance companies for drivers with an at-fault accident in San Bernardino.

Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only Mile Auto 168 93 Clearcover 187 93 Mercury 197 114 Sun Coast 205 100 Infinity 211 107 Anchor 236 118 USAA 239 121 Safeco 247 140 Kemper 287 151 Travelers 291 161 National General 302 146 GEICO 316 161 Allstate 327 166 Farmers 337 172 State Farm 366 187 Dairyland 379 161 Bristol West 388 191 21st Century 419 212 Chubb 652 332 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Driving under the influence is a violation that not only poses great danger but also incurs significantly higher car insurance premiums. Furthermore, drivers with a DUI conviction in California may have to file SR-22 insurance with the state, which can make it difficult to find affordable auto insurance coverage. Insurance companies view a DUI history as high-risk and adjust premiums to account for the risk of future claims.

If you have a DUI on your record, the following insurance companies offer the most competitive monthly quotes in San Bernardino.