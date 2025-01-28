Non-Owner Car Insurance in California (2025)

Save up to $1,025† by comparing quotes from the top 120+ insurance companies
Non-owner car insurance in California provides liability coverage for people who drive regularly but don’t own a car. You might need a policy if you borrow someone else’s car, rent vehicles, or need SR-22 insurance. It also helps you avoid coverage gaps if you temporarily don’t own a car.
This coverage is 37% cheaper than liability-only insurance and 69% less than full-coverage insurance, Insurify data shows.
As you shop for the best non-owner car insurance policy, consider the cost, limits, and customer experience. Here’s how to find the right fit.
Quick Facts
The average cost of a non-owner car insurance policy is $66 per month.
Non-owner coverage meets the minimum requirements for the state and ensures you have protection if you cause an accident.
Most major insurance companies offer non-owner insurance.
What is non-owner car insurance in California, and who needs it?
Non-owner coverage is car insurance for drivers without a car. It provides protection when you drive someone else’s vehicle. The coverage is more limited than other policies since it covers only liability for property damage and injuries. The car owner’s coverage kicks in after an accident, so you don’t need extra coverage as a non-owner.
For example, let’s say you borrow a friend’s car regularly. Your friend’s insurance policy has a $30,000 limit for property damage. While you’re driving, you cause an accident that results in $50,000 of damages to the other driver’s car. Your friend’s insurance would cover $30,000 of the damage, and your non-owner policy would cover the remaining $20,000.
Drivers must have insurance coverage in California, and in most cases, non-owner insurance is one way to meet the legal requirement.[1] But it isn’t optional when you need SR-22 insurance and don’t own a car, since non-owner insurance is the only way to make sure you have continuous coverage.
Best non-owner car insurance companies in California
The cost of car insurance depends on various factors, including your driving record, age, location, and insurer.[2] Similarly, the best car insurer in California for you depends on your priorities. Some drivers prioritize cost, while others want an outstanding customer experience. Considering your priorities can help you find the right fit.
Here are the top insurers in the state for non-owner car insurance for different types of drivers.
9.4 /10
$122/mo
$246/mo
4.9
Based on 1,678 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about USAA
Drivers appreciate the ease of working with the carrier, competitive rates, and responsive service but dislike the price increases and lack of rideshare add-ons in some areas.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
How drivers feel about USAA
Drivers appreciate the ease of working with the carrier, competitive rates, and responsive service but dislike the price increases and lack of rideshare add-ons in some areas.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
Reviews (964)
John
January 27, 2025
Verified Review
45 Years with the Same Insurance
Everything is good, except no one really knows you.
Dennis
January 27, 2025
Verified Review
Auto Insurance Rates Out of Control
Everything is excellent, except for the price.
David
January 24, 2025
Verified Review
USAA's Value Has Fallen Greatly
It's not as good as it should be. The service, products, and concern for the customer have fallen under the current management.
876
1.35
A++
Why we picked this company
USAA offers the lowest rates for non-owner car insurance, according to Insurify data. The company’s excellent customer service, solid coverage options, and annual policyholder dividends also help it stand out as a top choice for California drivers. USAA earns one of the highest IQ Scores for overall customer experience, financial strength, and availability.
Pros
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in California
Cheapest insurer for non-owner car insurance
Extensive discounts can lower costs even more
Cons
Available only for active-duty military, veterans, and immediate family members
Live customer service isn’t available 24/7
New California customers can’t bundle home and auto policies
Auto Club of Southern CA: Best for customer experience
NR
NR
NR
NR
Why we picked this company
Auto Club of Southern CA earned one of the highest J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings in California, indicating excellent customer satisfaction and a solid user experience. As one of AAA’s regional insurance partners, Auto Club of Southern CA offers customers the standard AAA perks, including free roadside assistance and members-only DMV locations.
Pros
Unique members-only perks
AAA membership includes roadside assistance coverage
High J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in California
Cons
Must pay AAA membership fee to be eligible for coverage
Rates might be higher than other companies
Might have to change regional insurer if you move states
9.0 /10
$163/mo
$328/mo
4.0
Based on 10,642 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about GEICO
Drivers appreciate the excellent customer service and initial low prices but dislike the frequent price increases.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
How drivers feel about GEICO
Drivers appreciate the excellent customer service and initial low prices but dislike the frequent price increases.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
Reviews (5,852)
Anthony
January 28, 2025
Verified Review
The Policy in a Nutshell
It was high-priced for what they offered. However, they were convenient to work with. In the end, it cost me to cancel my policy. The big guy always wins!
Dawne
January 27, 2025
Verified Review
Just a little too much
The rates are increased, but the reason is not given.
Ada
January 27, 2025
Verified Review
GEICO High Premiums
Premiums continue to increase significantly every 6 months.
824
0.74
A++
Why we picked this company
You must have continuous coverage if you need SR-22 insurance, even if you don’t own a vehicle. GEICO has extensive experience filing SR-22 forms and offers the option to e-file, making it a top pick for non-owner SR-22 insurance in California. Drivers can also benefit from unique discounts and low prices.
Pros
E-file option for SR-22 insurance
Low rates for non-owner car insurance
Various discounts, including those for military members and federal employees
Cons
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in California
Limited options to work with a local agent
Inconsistent claims-handling process
What non-owner car insurance covers in California
Non-owner car insurance in California includes coverage that meets the minimum requirements for the state, including bodily injury liability and property damage liability.
It’s similar to liability-only insurance, but coverage isn’t tied to any one vehicle. Some policies include additional coverage beyond liability, like personal injury protection and uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage.
Non-owner car insurance in California usually includes the following coverages:[3]
Bodily injury liability
Coverage includes payment for the medical expenses of the other driver when you cause an accident.
Property damage liability
Your policy covers vehicle repairs for the other driver when you cause an accident or damage someone else’s property while driving.
Medical payments
Some non-owner policies include medical payments coverage, which covers your and your passengers’ medical costs related to an accident.
Non-owner car insurance doesn’t typically cover damage to the vehicle you’re driving. For example, let’s say you’re in an accident and damage a rental car. Your non-owner policy won’t cover the cost of vehicle repairs.
Non-owner policies exclude the following:
Collision coverage
Collision insurance pays for your vehicle’s repairs when you cause an accident or hit an object. Non-owner insurance doesn’t include collision coverage.
Comprehensive coverage
You won’t have comprehensive coverage for vehicle damage due to non-collision events, like natural disasters, theft, or vandalism.
Non-owner car insurance doesn’t cover the cost of vehicle repairs if you damage the car you’re driving. Because of that, it’s usually less expensive than liability-only or full-coverage policies.
A non-owner policy in California is about 37% cheaper than liability-only coverage and 69% less than full coverage.
The average cost of non-owner car insurance is $66 per month. Your ZIP code, driving record, vehicle type, and age can affect costs. Comparing quotes from multiple insurers can help you find the best deal.
Non-owner car insurance in California FAQs
Non-owner auto insurance in California can be a good idea if you need coverage but don’t own a car. Here’s some additional information that can help as you search for a policy.
Can you get car insurance on a car you don’t own in California?
Yes. You can get car insurance on a car you don’t own in California. With non-owner auto insurance, the coverage follows the driver, not the car. So you’ll have coverage no matter what vehicle you drive.
Do you need non-owner car insurance to rent a car in California?
You must have car insurance coverage to rent a vehicle in California. You can get a non-owner auto insurance policy or set up coverage through the rental car company. Both options provide adequate protection.
Do you need car insurance to drive a friend’s car in California?
You don’t typically need car insurance to drive a friend’s car in California since you have coverage under “permissive use.” As long as your friend permits you to use the car, you have a driver’s license, and it’s not a regular occurrence, your friend’s insurance policy will likely cover you. But you might be responsible for some of the costs if you cause an accident and the damage exceeds the coverage amount.
Where can you buy non-owner car insurance?
You can buy non-owner auto insurance from almost any insurance company. Some of the most popular insurance companies for non-owner coverage include State Farm, Progressive, and Allstate.
Taylor Milam-Samuel is a writer and credentialed educator who is fascinated by how people earn, save, and spend their money. When she's not researching financial terms and conditions, she can be found in the classroom teaching.
Taylor has been a contributor at Insurify since February 2023.