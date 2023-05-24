Best California auto insurance companies for high-risk drivers by violation

Some insurance companies specialize in providing coverage to drivers labeled as “high-risk,” but the cost of coverage can vary greatly depending on the person’s history of traffic violations and other factors.

Best car insurance for California high-risk drivers with an at-fault accident

An at-fault accident on your record can significantly increase your insurance premiums. Many of the top car insurance companies in California specialize in providing coverage to high-risk drivers.

Rates for liability-only coverage start at $106 per month from Safeco, but you’ll find the best coverage from State Farm, Travelers, USAA, and GEICO.

Insurance Company Average Quote: Liability Only Average Quote: Full Coverage Insurify Quality (IQ) Score State Farm $245 $440 4.4 Travelers $138 $182 4.3 USAA $159 $286 4.3 GEICO $210 $378 4.3 Allstate $216 $389 4.2 Farmers $226 $407 3.8 Safeco $106 $210 3.7 Dairyland $275 $669 3.3 cClearcover $156 $270 3.1 Esurance $201 $362 3.0 Kemper $157 $292 2.8 Bristol West $216 $445 2.2 California Capital $256 $460 N/A View more Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile. Insurify Quality (IQ) Score Insurify uses an in-house, proprietary method to rate and review the best car insurance companies. The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 crucial criteria, including average premiums, customer satisfaction, discounts, third-party ratings, and more, to calculate a final score for a company. Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings. With the IQ Score, Insurify is able to provide quantitative ratings for drivers to better compare car insurance companies and make informed decisions to meet their coverage needs.

Best car insurance rates for high-risk drivers in California with a DUI

Drivers in California with one or more driving under the influence (DUI) citations on their record typically face the most expensive rates by driving history.

Liability-only coverage starts at $177 per month from Sun Coast, and full-coverage insurance rates start at $360 per month from Clearcover. More well-known insurers, like State Farm and Travelers, may offer better coverage.

Insurance Company Average Quote: Liability Only Average Quote: Full Coverage Insurify Quality (IQ) Score State Farm $346 $685 4.4 Travelers $253 $362 4.3 USAA $226 $447 4.3 GEICO $303 $599 4.3 Allstate $316 $624 4.2 Progressive $225 $376 4.0 Farmers $320 $632 3.8 Safeco $225 $402 3.7 Mercury $235 $390 3.6 SafeAuto $259 N/A 3.6 Dairyland $378 $945 3.3 National General $245 $507 3.2 Clearcover $199 $360 3.1 Esurance $284 $561 3.0 Kemper $308 $579 2.8 Bristol West $346 $748 2.2 Sun Coast $177 $400 N/A Stillwater N/A $581 N/A Infinity $283 $718 N/A California Capital $364 $719 N/A View more Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Best auto insurance for California high-risk drivers with speeding tickets

California drivers who qualify as high-risk because of serious or frequent speeding tickets on their records still have options. Liability-only quotes start at $117 per month from Sun Coast, and Safeco offers the cheapest full-coverage quote, at $227 per month.