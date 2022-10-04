Best Rideshare Insurance in California: Quotes, Discounts 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Quick Facts
The average cost of rideshare insurance in California is $264 per month.
The cheapest insurer we found for rideshare insurance in California is Bluefire, with average monthly premiums of $121.
Although it’s not required by law, rideshare drivers should purchase a rideshare endorsement to stay fully protected on the road.
Rideshare Insurance in California: Frequently Asked Questions
Though California requires rideshare companies to insure drivers when the rideshare app is on, how much, who, and what is covered depends on the driving period you’re in. Supplementing your personal coverage with rideshare coverage provides added protection for you and your vehicle.
Though you can get monthly rideshare insurance from just under $200 all the way up to $900, the average cost of rideshare insurance in California is $264.
While names like Farmers Insurance, Mercury Insurance, Allstate, Esurance, and State Farm are the most familiar players providing rideshare insurance to California drivers, small players serving limited markets exist too and may be a better match.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.