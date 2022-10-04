Best Rideshare Insurance in California: Quotes, Discounts 2022

How Rideshare Insurance Works

For insurance reasons, the rideshare experience is divided into distinct periods. In an accident, these distinctions make figuring out who is responsible for what and when a lot easier. Your TNC maintains car insurance on your behalf for some but not all of these periods, so closing the gap with independent rideshare insurance makes sense.

Period 0: when the rideshare app is off (During this period, insurance companies assume you are using your vehicle for personal use only. You are responsible for meeting state minimums for liability insurance. You may also want additional coverage like comprehensive or collision to pay for damages to your vehicle.)

Period 1: when you open the app and you’re waiting for a ride request until a match has been made (If the accident is your fault, Uber and Lyft provide liability insurance to protect the other motorist.)

Period 2: after a match has been made, while you’re en route to pick up a passenger ( California law requires rideshare companies to carry a $1 million bodily injury liability policy to cover you and your passengers during this period. Comprehensive and collision benefits vary between companies.)

Period 3: after you’ve picked up your passenger until they exit your vehicle (The California law regarding $1 million bodily injury liability applies here as well.)

In short, Uber’s and Lyft ’s built-in commercial policies apply to periods 1, 2, and 3 and include liability insurance coverage for you and your passengers. So when does dedicated rideshare insurance (also called a rideshare endorsement) from an independent company make sense?

When the rideshare app is off. ( Personal car insurance meeting state minimums is required. It’s also a good idea to consider other insurance options that protect you and your vehicle during this time.)

While you’re waiting for a fare. ( TNC ridesharing insurance during this slice of time is liability only. To avoid paying out of pocket for car repairs, you may want to consider collision and comprehensive coverages. ).

When you want coverage that extends beyond the TNC’s coverage limits or want to experiment with different deductibles.

TNCs, well aware of the gaps, provide add-on coverages you can opt into, like injury protection. While this is admirable, what if you want more coverage? What if the deductible amount doesn’t sit right with you? Sampling different coverages from outside insurance agencies is one way you can be sure you are getting enough coverage at the right price.

Your personal auto insurance policy can apply during some of these periods, depending on who is at fault and what coverage you already have from your TNC. The best way to be sure you are covered correctly during all of these periods is to talk to your agent about your personal insurance needs, including your rideshare activities.

