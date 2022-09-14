>Car Insurance>California

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Modesto, California (2023)

Modesto drivers can find the cheapest car insurance rates from Clearcover. The insurer’s liability rates start at just $68 per month.

Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies

Secure, Free, Easy-to-use
4.8/5
Taylor Milam-Samuel
Taylor Milam-Samuel
Updated October 3, 2023
Taylor Milam-Samuel
Taylor Milam-Samuel

  • 8+ years writing for major outlets, including MarketWatch and Business Insider

  • Master’s in Education

Taylor Mlam-Samuel is a personal finance writer and credentialed educator. When she’s not helping readers better save and spend money, she can be found teaching.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo
Edited byDanny Smith
Photo of an Insurify author
Danny SmithHome and Pet Insurance Editor

  • P&C license candidate in Massachusetts

  • 4+ years in content creation and marketing

As Insurify’s home and pet insurance editor, Danny also specializes in auto insurance. His goal is to help consumers navigate the complex world of insurance buying.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logo
Why you can trust Insurify
Insurify’s expert insurance writers and editors operate independently of our insurance partners. As an independent agent and insurance comparison website, we make money through commissions from insurers. But that does not influence any editorial content, including reviews. Learn more.
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

+ MORE

Drivers in Modesto can expect to pay an average of $144 per month for full-coverage car insurance and $100 for liability-only coverage. The city’s rates are slightly higher than California’s average of $115 but lower than the national average of $154 per month.

A small city in California’s Central Valley, Modesto is a two-hour drive from the bustling Bay Area. With a population of about 218,000, it’s the 19th-largest city in California.[1] Modesto has one of the highest property crime rates in the state and one of the highest auto theft rates in the country, which may contribute to its relatively expensive car insurance rates for a rural city.[2]

California law requires all drivers to carry a minimum amount of auto insurance, so you’ll need to purchase coverage before getting behind the wheel. Premiums vary based on factors like your driving record, age, and location, so it’s crucial to compare car insurance quotes from multiple insurers before deciding on a policy.

Quick Facts

  • Clearcover, Mile Auto, and Sun Coast are the cheapest car insurance companies for Modesto residents.

  • California is an at-fault insurance state, so the driver at fault in an accident is responsible for injuries and damage that result.

  • Insurers in California can’t use your credit history when determining car insurance rates.

Best and cheapest car insurance companies in Modesto

The cheapest car insurance for one driver isn’t necessarily the cheapest for all drivers, since each insurer weighs driving factors differently. Quote comparison is essential to find an insurance company that suits your needs at an affordable price.

Modesto drivers can find the best car insurance rates from Clearcover, Infinity, and Mile Auto. Well-known insurers, like State Farm, AAA, and GEICO, also offer competitive rates, but their average costs are higher.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest for
Clearcover3.1$129$64Affordability
Infinity0.0$150$77High-risk drivers
Mile Auto3.4$118$65Pay-per-mile insurance
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • Insurify uses an in-house, proprietary method to rate and review the best car insurance companies. The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 crucial criteria, including average premiums, customer satisfaction, discounts, third-party ratings, and more, to calculate a final score for a company.

    Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings. With the IQ Score, Insurify is able to provide quantitative ratings for drivers to better compare car insurance companies and make informed decisions to meet their coverage needs.

Best insurer for affordability: Clearcover

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.1
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$68/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$137/mo

Clearcover is a tech-focused car insurance company that purports to offer the fastest claims in car insurance. Drivers can use Clearcover’s app to find coverage, file claims, and get in touch with customer service.

It has the most affordable rates in Modesto, so it may be a good option for drivers looking to save money. However, it may not be the most reliable option, as it only earned an IQ Score of 3.1 out of 5.

Pros

  • Fast claims process

  • Quick customer service

Cons

  • Not available in every state

  • Only offers car insurance

The pricing is good, but the renewal process is a nightmare; calling, chatting, and filling up forms for extended renewal is too much work. Just get Progressive.

BAYRON - July 23, 2023
Verified

I filed a claim with Clearcover last year, and they haven't paid it. Now my policy has gone up by $40 per month.

Catherine - January 14, 2023
Verified

Great service, low price, very helpful staff

Jack - September 12, 2022
Verified
Read our Clearcover review

Best insurer for high-risk drivers: Infinity

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
Not rated
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$82/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$159/mo

Infinity is a non-standard insurer, meaning the company caters to drivers with high-risk violations. It can be a great option if you’re struggling to find coverage after a DUI, speeding ticket, or at-fault accident.

Rates are competitive for drivers with a violation. But if you have a clean driving record, you can usually find better rates with another company. Coverage from Infinity is only available for California drivers, so if you move out of state, you’ll need to find a new insurer.

Pros

  • Competitive rates for high-risk drivers

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A- (Excellent)

Cons

  • Only available in California

  • Higher-than-average number of complaints

Great Service.

Blanca - August 18, 2023
Verified

Too expensive.

Isela - June 25, 2023
Verified

It's best 👌 Infinity Insurance.

Abdulkader - April 25, 2023
Verified
Read our Infinity review

Best insurer for pay-per-mile insurance: Mile Auto

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.4
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$69/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$125/mo

Mile Auto is a pay-per-mile car insurance company. How much you drive each month determines your rates — the more you drive, the more you pay, and vice versa. It can be a good option for Modesto drivers who drive infrequently or use public transportation.

Drivers submit odometer readings and allow the company limited access to location services, offering more privacy than other pay-per-mile insurers. Even though Mile Auto provides competitive rates, there might be cheaper options if you drive a lot since rates increase with each mile.

Pros

  • Straightforward pricing model

  • Lower rates for less driving

Cons

  • Not available in every state

  • Monthly odometer checks

Find Cheap Car Insurance in Modesto, California

Rates start at $68 for liability coverage

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Modesto

Different factors, including age, location, and driving record, all affect how much you pay for car insurance. Even though you can’t change some of those factors, you can take steps to lower your insurance costs.

The following tips can help you find the cheapest car insurance in Modesto, CA:

  • Ask about discounts. Insurance companies usually offer a variety of discounts that can help you save money on an auto policy, such as good student and defensive driver discounts.

  • Bundle your home and auto insurance. Many insurers offer discounts for bundling your car insurance with homeowners, renters, or even life insurance.

  • Choose a higher deductible. A higher deductible means a lower premium. Just make sure you can afford to pay it out of pocket if you need to file a claim.

  • Keep a clean driving record. Drivers with clean records pay the cheapest rates. Try to drive responsibly and avoid traffic violations.

  • Shop around. Compare quotes from at least three auto insurance companies before buying a policy. Each insurer weighs factors differently — you may find cheaper rates for the same coverage from certain companies.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Modesto: Clearcover

California requires drivers to carry liability car insurance. If you cause an accident, the policy helps pay for vehicle repairs and medical expenses for the other driver and their passengers. But it doesn’t help cover the cost of your repairs.

The cheapest insurer for liability-only car insurance in Modesto is Clearcover, with an average cost of $68 per month. Here are the best insurance companies for liability-only coverage in Modesto.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Clearcover68
Mile Auto69
Sun Coast74
Infinity82
Mercury85
Anchor89
USAA92
Safeco105
Kemper106
National General114
Dairyland120
GEICO123
Allstate127
Farmers130
State Farm141
Bristol West143
Travelers149
21st Century162
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Modesto: Mile Auto

Full-coverage car insurance includes liability coverage, along with collision and comprehensive insurance, which provide more thorough protection and cover your own vehicle. Insurance experts recommend full coverage for most drivers, but if you have an old car that isn’t worth much, you may not need it.

The cheapest insurer for full-coverage car insurance in Modesto is Mile Auto, with an average cost of $125 per month. Here’s a look at the cheapest full-coverage car insurance quotes in Modesto.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto125
Clearcover137
Mercury151
Sun Coast151
Infinity159
Anchor180
Safeco180
USAA185
Kemper205
Travelers219
National General230
GEICO246
Allstate255
Farmers262
Dairyland277
State Farm283
Bristol West296
21st Century325
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Estimate your Modesto car insurance costs

Select discounts that apply to you
Save 35%
Save 5%
Save 24%
Save 39%
Age
Credit Score
Are you insured
Your estimated deal

*Estimate based on a market average of rates provided to other users like you.

Select discounts that apply to you

Car insurance requirements in California

California mandates liability insurance, which ensures drivers can cover the vehicle repair and medical costs associated with any accidents they cause. Drivers in the state must have bodily injury and property damage liability coverage.[3]

California’s current minimum coverage amounts are some of the lowest in the country but will increase in January 2025.[4]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$15,000 per person / $30,000 per accident
Property damage liability$5,000 per accident

Here are some additional car insurance policies you should consider:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    If your car sustains damages due to something other than a collision, comprehensive coverage helps pay for repairs. It covers damage from theft, vandalism, and natural disasters, for example.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    When you collide with another vehicle or object, such as a telephone pole or a tree, collision coverage helps pay for your vehicle repairs or replacement costs.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Personal injury protection (PIP) coverage

    If you have injuries due to an accident, a personal injury protection policy helps pay for the costs of your medical treatment.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    If another driver causes an accident and doesn’t have enough coverage, uninsured or underinsured motorist coverage helps pay for your vehicle repairs.[5]

How Much Car Insurance Do You Need? (2023)

How Much Car Insurance Do You Need? (2023)

California’s Low Cost Auto Insurance Program

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Car insurance companies use driving record information to determine coverage costs. High-risk violations, like speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI) violations, and at-fault accidents, signify that drivers are more likely to file a claim, meaning it costs more for insurers to provide coverage.

Because of that, you can expect your car insurance rates to increase after an incident. But you can still find affordable rates if you take the time to compare companies. Here’s how much you can expect to pay for car insurance in Modesto with different violations on your driving record.

Shop for Car Insurance in Modesto, CA

Rates start at $93 for drivers with an incident

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Clearcover

Speeding tickets often cause your car insurance rates to increase, as speeding increases the likelihood of an accident — and a claim. Even though car insurance costs are higher after speeding, you can still find competitive rates.

The cheapest insurer for drivers with a speeding ticket in Modesto is Clearcover, with an average cost of $100 per month. Here are the cheapest insurers in Modesto for drivers with a speeding ticket.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
Clearcover62100
Mile Auto63102
Sun Coast67109
Infinity75121
Mercury77125
Anchor81131
USAA84136
Safeco96155
Kemper97156
National General104168
Dairyland109177
GEICO112181
Allstate116187
Farmers118192
State Farm128208
Bristol West130211
Travelers136220
21st Century148239
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Clearcover

If you’re responsible for a car crash, it shows on your driving records as an at-fault accident. In California, it will stay on your motor vehicle record for three years. During that time, you can expect your car insurance rates to increase.

The cheapest insurer for drivers with an at-fault accident in Modesto is Clearcover, with an average cost of $95 per month. Here are the best car insurance companies if you have an at-fault accident on your driving record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
Clearcover6296
Mile Auto6397
Sun Coast67104
Infinity75115
Mercury77120
Anchor81125
USAA84129
Safeco96148
Kemper97149
National General104160
Dairyland109169
GEICO112173
Allstate116179
Farmers118183
State Farm128198
Bristol West130201
Travelers136209
21st Century148228
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Clearcover

Driving under the influence is a high-risk violation that can cause your car insurance costs to increase dramatically. In California, convictions will stay on your driving record for 10 years. You may also lose your license, have to pay a fine, and could even spend up to six months in jail.[6] Your insurance company can also choose to cancel or not renew your policy.

It can be difficult to find affordable car insurance after a DUI. However, some insurers specialize in coverage for drivers with DUIs. You’ll need to research companies that offer coverage to drivers with DUIs and compare rates.

The cheapest insurer for drivers with a DUI in Modesto is Clearcover, with an average cost of $102 per month. The following insurers offer the best quotes for drivers with a DUI in Modesto.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
Clearcover62102
Mile Auto63104
Sun Coast67111
Infinity75123
Mercury77128
Anchor81134
USAA84138
Safeco96158
Kemper97160
National General104172
Dairyland109181
GEICO112185
Allstate116191
Farmers118196
State Farm128212
Bristol West130215
Travelers136224
21st Century148244
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Clearcover

Car insurance rates vary depending on a driver’s age. Drivers near retirement age pay some of the lowest rates for car insurance due to experience on the road and safe driving practices. It’s a great time to compare rates from multiple insurers and ensure you get the best deal since rates increase again around age 70.

The cheapest insurer for senior drivers in Modesto is Clearcover, with an average cost of $49 per month. Here are the best car insurance options for seniors in Modesto.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyLiability Only Full Coverage
Clearcover4998
Mile Auto5090
Sun Coast53108
Infinity59114
Mercury61108
Anchor64129
USAA66133
Safeco75129
Kemper76147
National General82165
Dairyland86199
GEICO88177
Allstate91183
Farmers93188
State Farm101203
Bristol West103212
Travelers107157
21st Century116233
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for teens: Clearcover

Teen drivers pay the highest rates for car insurance due to unsafe driving habits, like speeding and distracted driving. As a parent with a teenage driver, the expense of insurance can add up, but you can take steps to secure a lower rate.

Ask your insurer about multi-car and good student discounts, and keep your teenager on the family insurance plan for as long as possible. The most effective step you can take is to compare quotes from multiple insurers and ask questions before agreeing to a policy.

The cheapest insurer for teen drivers in Modesto is Clearcover, with an average cost of $117 per month. Here are the best car insurance quotes for teenage drivers in Modesto.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Clearcover118238
Mile Auto120217
Sun Coast129262
Infinity142276
Mercury148262
Anchor155313
USAA160321
Safeco182313
Kemper184356
National General198400
Dairyland209481
GEICO214427
Allstate221443
Farmers226455
State Farm245492
Bristol West248514
Travelers259381
21st Century281565
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Compare Car Insurance Rates in Modesto

Insurify partners with 70+ top insurers to show the most real-time quotes

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Is car insurance more expensive in Modesto?

Your location has a major effect on your car insurance rates. Modesto drivers pay an average of $122 per month for car insurance, slightly less than the national average. It’s right in the middle of the pack when it comes to California cities, however.

More cities in California

Even though Modesto is near the Bay Area, it’s in the Central Valley, which is quieter and more rural. Drivers in larger Bay Area cities, like San Francisco and Oakland, pay more for car insurance, but drivers in Santa Maria and Chula Vista pay significantly less than Modesto drivers.

CityAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
Anaheim$90$130
Berkeley$109$145
Chula Vista$65$121
Fresno$89$124
Los Angeles$108$195
Oakland$72$148
Sacramento$96$176
San Diego$77$126
San Francisco$79$165
Santa Maria$71$98
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Modesto car insurance FAQs

Finding the right car insurance can be challenging. Below, you’ll find answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about car insurance in Modesto.

  • How much is car insurance in Modesto?

    On average, car insurance in Modesto costs $144 per month for full coverage and $100 for liability-only insurance. Your unique premium will depend on factors like your location, driving record, age, and gender.

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance in Modesto?

    Clearcover offers the cheapest car insurance rates in Modesto, starting at $68 for liability-only coverage. Modesto drivers can also find cheap rates from Mile Auto and Sun Coast, which have liability rates as low as $69 and $74, respectively.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Modesto?

    Many reliable insurers offer coverage in Modesto, but Clearcover, Infinity, and Mile Auto stand out as the best car insurance companies. Clearcover offers the cheapest rates, Infinity caters to high-risk drivers, and Mile Auto is the best option for infrequent drivers in Modesto, offering affordable pay-per-mile insurance.

  • How much is car insurance per month in California?

    Car insurance in California costs an average of $115 per month. Drivers can expect to pay $84 for liability coverage and $145 for full coverage.

  • What is the minimum car insurance in California?

    All California drivers must carry $15,000 per person and $30,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, along with $5,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage.

  • Does credit score affect car insurance rates in California?

    No. California doesn’t permit insurers to consider your credit score when determining car insurance rates.[7]

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Related articles

More cities in California

Popular cities

Sources

  1. United States Census Bureau. "Modesto city, California." Accessed September 21, 2023
  2. Neighborhood Scout. "Modesto, CA crime analytics." Accessed September 21, 2023
  3. State of California Department of Motor Vehicles. "Insurance Requirements." Accessed September 21, 2023
  4. Increase in Private Passenger Motor Vehicle Financial Responsibility Requirements. "California Department of Insurance." Accessed September 21, 2023
  5. Insurance Information Institute. "Auto insurance basics—understanding your coverage." Accessed September 21, 2023
  6. California Department of Motor Vehicles. "CALIFORNIA DRIVER’S HANDBOOK." Accessed September 21, 2023
  7. Experian. "Which States Restrict the Use of Credit Scores in Determining Insurance Rates?." Accessed September 21, 2023
Taylor Milam-Samuel
Taylor Milam-Samuel

Taylor Milam-Samuel is a writer and credentialed educator who is fascinated by how people earn, save, and spend their money. When she's not researching financial terms and conditions, she can be found in the classroom teaching.

Learn More
linkedin
Danny Smith
Edited byDanny SmithHome and Pet Insurance Editor
Photo of an Insurify author
Danny SmithHome and Pet Insurance Editor

  • P&C license candidate in Massachusetts

  • 4+ years in content creation and marketing

As Insurify’s home and pet insurance editor, Danny also specializes in auto insurance. His goal is to help consumers navigate the complex world of insurance buying.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logo

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Latest Articles

Novo Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Novo Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Check out Novo car insurance customer reviews, ratings, and quotes. See Novo’s coverage options, discounts, and more.

9 min. read|October 6, 2023
Acuity Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Acuity Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Check out Acuity car insurance customer reviews, ratings, and quotes. See Acuity’s coverage options, discounts, and more.

9 min. read|October 6, 2023
Get Very Cheap Car Insurance With No Deposit or Down Payment (2023)

Get Very Cheap Car Insurance With No Deposit or Down Payment (2023)

Companies offering cheap car insurance with no down payment usually count the new policyholder’s first premium payment as a deposit.

8 min. read|October 6, 2023
HiRoad Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

HiRoad Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Check out HiRoad’s car insurance customer reviews, ratings, and quotes. See HiRoad’s coverage options, discounts, and more.

8 min. read|October 5, 2023
Best Credit Cards for Rental Car Insurance (2023)

Best Credit Cards for Rental Car Insurance (2023)

Some of the best credit cards for car rental insurance include the Chase Sapphire Preferred, Chase Ink Business Preferred, and the Capital One Venture X.

8 min. read|October 5, 2023
Cost of Toyota RAV4 Car Insurance (2023)

Cost of Toyota RAV4 Car Insurance (2023)

Compare the cost of insuring a Toyota RAV4, with rates starting at $96 per month.

4 min. read|October 5, 2023