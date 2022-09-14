Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Car insurance companies use driving record information to determine coverage costs. High-risk violations, like speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI) violations, and at-fault accidents, signify that drivers are more likely to file a claim, meaning it costs more for insurers to provide coverage.

Because of that, you can expect your car insurance rates to increase after an incident. But you can still find affordable rates if you take the time to compare companies. Here’s how much you can expect to pay for car insurance in Modesto with different violations on your driving record.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Clearcover

Speeding tickets often cause your car insurance rates to increase, as speeding increases the likelihood of an accident — and a claim. Even though car insurance costs are higher after speeding, you can still find competitive rates.

The cheapest insurer for drivers with a speeding ticket in Modesto is Clearcover , with an average cost of $ 100 per month. Here are the cheapest insurers in Modesto for drivers with a speeding ticket.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Clearcover 62 100 Mile Auto 63 102 Sun Coast 67 109 Infinity 75 121 Mercury 77 125 Anchor 81 131 USAA 84 136 Safeco 96 155 Kemper 97 156 National General 104 168 Dairyland 109 177 GEICO 112 181 Allstate 116 187 Farmers 118 192 State Farm 128 208 Bristol West 130 211 Travelers 136 220 21st Century 148 239 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Clearcover

If you’re responsible for a car crash, it shows on your driving records as an at-fault accident. In California, it will stay on your motor vehicle record for three years. During that time, you can expect your car insurance rates to increase.

The cheapest insurer for drivers with an at-fault accident in Modesto is Clearcover , with an average cost of $95 per month. Here are the best car insurance companies if you have an at-fault accident on your driving record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Clearcover 62 96 Mile Auto 63 97 Sun Coast 67 104 Infinity 75 115 Mercury 77 120 Anchor 81 125 USAA 84 129 Safeco 96 148 Kemper 97 149 National General 104 160 Dairyland 109 169 GEICO 112 173 Allstate 116 179 Farmers 118 183 State Farm 128 198 Bristol West 130 201 Travelers 136 209 21st Century 148 228 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Clearcover

Driving under the influence is a high-risk violation that can cause your car insurance costs to increase dramatically. In California, convictions will stay on your driving record for 10 years. You may also lose your license, have to pay a fine, and could even spend up to six months in jail.[6] Your insurance company can also choose to cancel or not renew your policy.

It can be difficult to find affordable car insurance after a DUI. However, some insurers specialize in coverage for drivers with DUIs. You’ll need to research companies that offer coverage to drivers with DUIs and compare rates.

The cheapest insurer for drivers with a DUI in Modesto is Clearcover, with an average cost of $102 per month. The following insurers offer the best quotes for drivers with a DUI in Modesto.