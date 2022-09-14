Insurify’s expert insurance writers and editors operate independently of our insurance partners. As an independent agent and insurance comparison website, we make money through commissions from insurers. But that does not influence any editorial content, including reviews. Learn more.
Advertiser Disclosure
Drivers in Modesto can expect to pay an average of $144 per month for full-coverage car insurance and $100 for liability-only coverage. The city’s rates are slightly higher than California’s average of $115 but lower than the national average of $154 per month.
A small city in California’s Central Valley, Modesto is a two-hour drive from the bustling Bay Area. With a population of about 218,000, it’s the 19th-largest city in California.[1] Modesto has one of the highest property crime rates in the state and one of the highest auto theft rates in the country, which may contribute to its relatively expensive car insurance rates for a rural city.[2]
California law requires all drivers to carry a minimum amount of auto insurance, so you’ll need to purchase coverage before getting behind the wheel. Premiums vary based on factors like your driving record, age, and location, so it’s crucial to compare car insurance quotes from multiple insurers before deciding on a policy.
Quick Facts
Clearcover, Mile Auto, and Sun Coast are the cheapest car insurance companies for Modesto residents.
California is an at-fault insurance state, so the driver at fault in an accident is responsible for injuries and damage that result.
Insurers in California can’t use your credit history when determining car insurance rates.
Best and cheapest car insurance companies in Modesto
The cheapest car insurance for one driver isn’t necessarily the cheapest for all drivers, since each insurer weighs driving factors differently. Quote comparison is essential to find an insurance company that suits your needs at an affordable price.
Modesto drivers can find the best car insurance rates from Clearcover, Infinity, and Mile Auto. Well-known insurers, like State Farm, AAA, and GEICO, also offer competitive rates, but their average costs are higher.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
Insurify uses an in-house, proprietary method to rate and review the best car insurance companies. The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 crucial criteria, including average premiums, customer satisfaction, discounts, third-party ratings, and more, to calculate a final score for a company.
Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings. With the IQ Score, Insurify is able to provide quantitative ratings for drivers to better compare car insurance companies and make informed decisions to meet their coverage needs.
3.1
A.M. Best
NR
Liability Only
$68/mo
Full Coverage
$137/mo
Clearcover is a tech-focused car insurance company that purports to offer the fastest claims in car insurance. Drivers can use Clearcover’s app to find coverage, file claims, and get in touch with customer service.
It has the most affordable rates in Modesto, so it may be a good option for drivers looking to save money. However, it may not be the most reliable option, as it only earned an IQ Score of 3.1 out of 5.
Pros
Fast claims process
Quick customer service
Cons
Not available in every state
Only offers car insurance
The pricing is good, but the renewal process is a nightmare; calling, chatting, and filling up forms for extended renewal is too much work. Just get Progressive.
BAYRON - July 23, 2023
Verified
I filed a claim with Clearcover last year, and they haven't paid it. Now my policy has gone up by $40 per month.
A.M. Best
Not rated
Liability Only
$82/mo
Full Coverage
$159/mo
Infinity is a non-standard insurer, meaning the company caters to drivers with high-risk violations. It can be a great option if you’re struggling to find coverage after a DUI, speeding ticket, or at-fault accident.
Rates are competitive for drivers with a violation. But if you have a clean driving record, you can usually find better rates with another company. Coverage from Infinity is only available for California drivers, so if you move out of state, you’ll need to find a new insurer.
Pros
Competitive rates for high-risk drivers
AM Best financial strength rating of A- (Excellent)
3.4
A.M. Best
NR
Liability Only
$69/mo
Full Coverage
$125/mo
Mile Auto is a pay-per-mile car insurance company. How much you drive each month determines your rates — the more you drive, the more you pay, and vice versa. It can be a good option for Modesto drivers who drive infrequently or use public transportation.
Drivers submit odometer readings and allow the company limited access to location services, offering more privacy than other pay-per-mile insurers. Even though Mile Auto provides competitive rates, there might be cheaper options if you drive a lot since rates increase with each mile.
Pros
Straightforward pricing model
Lower rates for less driving
Cons
Not available in every state
Monthly odometer checks
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Modesto
Different factors, including age, location, and driving record, all affect how much you pay for car insurance. Even though you can’t change some of those factors, you can take steps to lower your insurance costs.
Shop around. Compare quotes from at least three auto insurance companies before buying a policy. Each insurer weighs factors differently — you may find cheaper rates for the same coverage from certain companies.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Modesto: Clearcover
California requires drivers to carry liability car insurance. If you cause an accident, the policy helps pay for vehicle repairs and medical expenses for the other driver and their passengers. But it doesn’t help cover the cost of your repairs.
The cheapest insurer for liability-only car insurance in Modesto is Clearcover, with an average cost of $68 per month. Here are the best insurance companies for liability-only coverage in Modesto.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Modesto: Mile Auto
Full-coverage car insurance includes liability coverage, along with collision and comprehensive insurance, which provide more thorough protection and cover your own vehicle. Insurance experts recommend full coverage for most drivers, but if you have an old car that isn’t worth much, you may not need it.
The cheapest insurer for full-coverage car insurance in Modesto is Mile Auto, with an average cost of $125 per month. Here’s a look at the cheapest full-coverage car insurance quotes in Modesto.
Car insurance requirements in California
California mandates liability insurance, which ensures drivers can cover the vehicle repair and medical costs associated with any accidents they cause. Drivers in the state must have bodily injury and property damage liability coverage.[3]
California’s current minimum coverage amounts are some of the lowest in the country but will increase in January 2025.[4]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$15,000 per person / $30,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$5,000 per accident
Here are some additional car insurance policies you should consider:
Comprehensive coverage
If your car sustains damages due to something other than a collision, comprehensive coverage helps pay for repairs. It covers damage from theft, vandalism, and natural disasters, for example.
Collision coverage
When you collide with another vehicle or object, such as a telephone pole or a tree, collisioncoverage helps pay for your vehicle repairs or replacement costs.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Car insurance companies use driving record information to determine coverage costs. High-risk violations, like speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI) violations, and at-fault accidents, signify that drivers are more likely to file a claim, meaning it costs more for insurers to provide coverage.
Because of that, you can expect your car insurance rates to increase after an incident. But you can still find affordable rates if you take the time to compare companies. Here’s how much you can expect to pay for car insurance in Modesto with different violations on your driving record.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Clearcover
Speeding tickets often cause your car insurance rates to increase, as speeding increases the likelihood of an accident — and a claim. Even though car insurance costs are higher after speeding, you can still find competitive rates.
The cheapest insurer for drivers with a speeding ticket in Modesto is Clearcover, with an average cost of $100 per month. Here are the cheapest insurers in Modesto for drivers with a speeding ticket.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Clearcover
If you’re responsible for a car crash, it shows on your driving records as an at-fault accident. In California, it will stay on your motor vehicle record for three years. During that time, you can expect your car insurance rates to increase.
The cheapest insurer for drivers with an at-fault accident in Modesto is Clearcover, with an average cost of $95 per month. Here are the best car insurance companies if you have an at-fault accident on your driving record.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Clearcover
Driving under the influence is a high-risk violation that can cause your car insurance costs to increase dramatically. In California, convictions will stay on your driving record for 10 years. You may also lose your license, have to pay a fine, and could even spend up to six months in jail.[6] Your insurance company can also choose to cancel or not renew your policy.
It can be difficult to find affordable car insurance after a DUI. However, some insurers specialize in coverage for drivers with DUIs. You’ll need to research companies that offer coverage to drivers with DUIs and compare rates.
The cheapest insurer for drivers with a DUI in Modesto is Clearcover, with an average cost of $102 per month. The following insurers offer the best quotes for drivers with a DUI in Modesto.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Clearcover
Car insurance rates vary depending on a driver’s age. Drivers near retirement age pay some of the lowest rates for car insurance due to experience on the road and safe driving practices. It’s a great time to compare rates from multiple insurers and ensure you get the best deal since rates increase again around age 70.
The cheapest insurer for senior drivers in Modesto is Clearcover, with an average cost of $49 per month. Here are the best car insurance options for seniors in Modesto.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Clearcover
Teen drivers pay the highest rates for car insurance due to unsafe driving habits, like speeding and distracted driving. As a parent with a teenage driver, the expense of insurance can add up, but you can take steps to secure a lower rate.
Ask your insurer about multi-car and good student discounts, and keep your teenager on the family insurance plan for as long as possible. The most effective step you can take is to compare quotes from multiple insurers and ask questions before agreeing to a policy.
The cheapest insurer for teen drivers in Modesto is Clearcover, with an average cost of $117 per month. Here are the best car insurance quotes for teenage drivers in Modesto.
Is car insurance more expensive in Modesto?
Your location has a major effect on your car insurance rates. Modesto drivers pay an average of $122 per month for car insurance, slightly less than the national average. It’s right in the middle of the pack when it comes to California cities, however.
More cities in California
Even though Modesto is near the Bay Area, it’s in the Central Valley, which is quieter and more rural. Drivers in larger Bay Area cities, like San Francisco and Oakland, pay more for car insurance, but drivers in Santa Maria and Chula Vista pay significantly less than Modesto drivers.
Modesto car insurance FAQs
Finding the right car insurance can be challenging. Below, you’ll find answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about car insurance in Modesto.
How much is car insurance in Modesto?
On average, car insurance in Modesto costs $144 per month for full coverage and $100 for liability-only insurance. Your unique premium will depend on factors like your location, driving record, age, and gender.
Who has the cheapest car insurance in Modesto?
Clearcover offers the cheapest car insurance rates in Modesto, starting at $68 for liability-only coverage. Modesto drivers can also find cheap rates from Mile Auto and Sun Coast, which have liability rates as low as $69 and $74, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in Modesto?
Many reliable insurers offer coverage in Modesto, but Clearcover, Infinity, and Mile Auto stand out as the best car insurance companies. Clearcover offers the cheapest rates, Infinity caters to high-risk drivers, and Mile Auto is the best option for infrequent drivers in Modesto, offering affordable pay-per-mile insurance.
How much is car insurance per month in California?
Car insurance in California costs an average of $115 per month. Drivers can expect to pay $84 for liability coverage and $145 for full coverage.
What is the minimum car insurance in California?
All California drivers must carry $15,000 per person and $30,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, along with $5,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage.
Does credit score affect car insurance rates in California?
No. California doesn’t permit insurers to consider your credit score when determining car insurance rates.[7]
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Taylor Milam-Samuel is a writer and credentialed educator who is fascinated by how people earn, save, and spend their money. When she's not researching financial terms and conditions, she can be found in the classroom teaching.