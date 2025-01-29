Cheapest Full-Coverage Car Insurance in California (2025)

Save up to $1,025† by comparing quotes from the top 120+ insurance companies
Excellent
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.
Full-coverage car insurance is a type of policy that provides greater financial protection for your vehicle than liability insurance alone. It typically includes at least your state’s minimum required liability coverage, plus comprehensive and collision coverages.
While California law doesn’t require you to buy full coverage, your auto loan or leasing company probably will. Because many variables affect the cost of full coverage, it’s a good idea to compare car insurance quotes to find the best-priced policy available to you.
Here’s what you need to know about full-coverage car insurance in California.
Quick Facts
Full-coverage insurance is more expensive than liability-only insurance, but it provides greater financial protection.
Mercury, Sun Coast, and USAA offer the cheapest full-coverage rates in California.
Consider full-coverage insurance if you own a new or high-value car.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in California
The average rate for full-coverage car insurance in California is $272 per month. Your insurance rate may be higher or lower than average, based on factors like your location, age, driving history, and more.[1]
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, January 1 at 11:00 AM PST.
Insurance Company
▲▼
Average Monthly Quote
▲▼
Mercury
$193
Sun Coast
$238
USAA
$246
Anchor
$288
GEICO
$328
National General
$333
Allstate
$340
Direct Auto
$342
Farmers
$350
State Farm
$378
Travelers
$398
Bristol West
$399
21st Century
$433
Nationwide
$533
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Find an Affordable Full-Coverage Policy
California rates start at $193/mo.
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
What is full-coverage car insurance?
Full-coverage car insurance is any policy that combines bodily injury liability and property damage liability coverage, comprehensive, collision, and other coverages that a driver may need. In California, full-coverage car insurance includes the following:
Liability coverage
If you cause a car accident, bodily injury liability insurance can help pay for the other driver’s injuries, and property damage liability pays for damage to the other vehicle.
Collision coverage
If you hit another vehicle or an object, like a light pole or fence, collision insurance can help cover vehicle repairs and replacement, regardless of who caused the accident.
Comprehensive coverage
If a non-collision event, like theft, vandalism, or severe weather, damages your vehicle, comprehensive coverage can help pay to repair or replace it.
Your full-coverage insurance policy can also include the following optional coverages:
Medical payments coverage (MedPay) coverage
If you or your passengers get injured in an accident, medical payments insurance pays for your medical bills — up to your policy limit.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
If a driver without enough or any insurance causes an accident, underinsured or uninsured motorist coverage pays for your injuries and property damage.
Car insurance requirements in California
California requires drivers to carry liability insurance with 30/60/15 coverage limits. Here’s an overview of what it entails:
Bodily injury liability: If you cause an accident, this coverage pays for other people’s medical expenses, funeral expenses, and other costs related to bodily injuries. Drivers must carry at least $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident.
Property damage liability: If you cause an accident, this coverage pays for damage to the other vehicle and property damages. Drivers must carry at least $15,000 per accident.
Insurance experts recommend buying more than the minimum coverage requirements, as the cost of an accident could easily exceed those amounts. If you don’t have sufficient liability coverage, you could end up financially responsible for damages that exceed your coverage.
Is full-coverage car insurance worth it in California?
With more than 29.3 million vehicles on the road in California, many Golden State drivers could benefit from full-coverage car insurance.[2] Population density affects how likely you are to be in an accident at some point, and California has many densely populated areas. In fact, 90% of its population lives in just 5.1% of the state’s geographic area.[3]
If you drive a new vehicle, full coverage can help cover the cost to repair it, regardless of what caused the damage. And if you financed or leased your car, your auto lender likely requires this. You may also want to add gap insurance to help cover your remaining auto loan after an accident.
Location also affects vehicle crime rates, and a full-coverage policy can pay for damage from vandalism or theft if you live in a high-risk area.
But if you own an older car, your annual comprehensive and collision coverage premiums may exceed the vehicle’s value. In this case, just carrying liability insurance coverage may make more financial sense.
Pros and cons of having full-coverage car insurance
If you’re a California driver, a full-coverage auto policy can be beneficial, but not everyone needs it. It’s important to weigh the advantages and disadvantages of full-coverage car insurance before deciding on a policy.
Pros
Pays for damage to your vehicle
Protects your vehicle from a wide range of risks
May include uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
Doesn’t pay off your auto loan or lease — you’ll still need gap insurance
How to find cheap full-coverage car insurance in California
Rising California insurance costs can make finding affordable coverage challenging. Here are some shopping tips that could help you save on a car insurance policy:
Bundle policies. Buy two or more products from the same insurance company to get a discount. Many customers bundle auto insurance with home, renters, and life insurance.
Drive safely. Your insurance company may offer discounts for being agood driveror staying claims-free. You may also qualify for more savings by participating in their telematics program or taking a defensive driving course.
Increase your deductible. Selecting a higher collision and comprehensive deductible can lead to a lower insurance rate. But be sure you can afford to cover any deductible amount you choose.
Switch to mileage-based insurance. Low-mileage drivers can get cheap car insurance by switching topay-per-mile coverage, which charges based on how many miles you drive.
Shop around. Insurance rates vary widely by insurance company. Comparing quotes can help you get the best deal available to you.
Compare Full-Coverage Quotes in Minutes
Unlock savings and discounts when you compare through Insurify
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Full-coverage car insurance in California FAQs
Full-coverage car insurance is essential coverage for many drivers in California. Here are answers to some frequently asked questions to help you buy your auto policy.
Is full-coverage car insurance required in California?
California doesn’t require full-coverage car insurance. But if you finance or lease your car, your lender will likely require you to buy full coverage. Even if full-coverage insurance is optional for you, it’s still a good idea to include it in your auto policy. This is especially true if you live in a densely populated location, like Los Angeles or San Francisco.
Is California a no-fault state?
California is an at-fault state. Unlike no-fault states, in California, drivers at fault must cover the cost of damages and injuries using their own insurance company. California requires drivers to carry the minimum liability coverage but doesn’t require personal injury protection coverage.
How much does full-coverage car insurance cost in California?
The average rate for full-coverage car insurance in California is $272 per month, according to Insurify data. Your cost will depend on individual factors, your insurance company, coverage details, and more. If you’re a California driver, you can find cheap car insurance by comparing quotes from various insurance companies.
Does California require uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage?
California doesn’t include uninsured/underinsured motorist protection in its minimum coverage requirements. Still, it’s a good coverage to carry. Roughly 17% of Californians drive without insurance.[4] UM/UIM coverage can protect you from out-of-pocket medical expenses and vehicle repairs if someone without insurance causes an accident. It can also pay for damage and injuries from a hit-and-run accident.
Alani Asis is a personal finance freelance writer with nearly three years of experience in content creation. She has landed bylines with leading publications and brands like Insider, Fortune, LendingTree, and more. Alani aims to make personal finance approachable through fun, relatable, and digestible content.
Alani has been a contributor at Insurify since January 2023.