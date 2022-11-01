4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Street safety is concerning for Oakland drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists. According to statistics, at least two people are killed or severely injured in the city’s streets each week.
It’s illegal to drive in the state of California without insurance anyway, but with these Oakland odds, why would you? Having a solid auto insurance plan in Oakland is critical when driving in, to, and from this city.
Car Insurance in Oakland, CA
The average cost of California car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Oakland, CA to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Oakland is $213 per month, or $2556 annually.
Car insurance in Oakland is $36 more than the average cost of car insurance in California.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Oakland on average is Metromile, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Oakland, CA
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Oakland
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|GEICO
|$93 /mo
|Mercury
|$148 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Oakland, CA
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Oakland. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Clearcover
|97
|$155 /mo
|Mercury
|81
|$201 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$150 /mo
|21st Century
|80
|$152 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|California Cities
|Los Angeles
|$195/mo
|San Diego
|$173/mo
|San Jose
|$212/mo
|San Francisco
|$132/mo
|Oakland
|$121/mo
|California
|$167/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in California
All motor vehicles operated or parked on California roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in California[1] are:
$15,000 per person for bodily injury
$30,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. California is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$5,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Oakland Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
At $599, even the most hardworking teens will have a hard time making their monthly car insurance payments. For people in Oakland, the price tends to go down as the number of years behind the wheel goes up. That’s why in a few short years, twentysomethings see an over $250 price cut over the youngest drivers. From there, everyone beats the state average of $256, with those in their 80s getting an outstanding deal. In fact, the octogenarians paid less than one-fourth of what the teenagers do, at $147 per month.
|Driver's Age
|teens
|$599
|20s
|$330
|30s
|$235
|40s
|$177
|50s
|$235
|60s
|$213
|70s
|$199
|80s
|$147
Oakland Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Californians instinctively know that safe driving is smart driving. Insurance companies agree and award “good driver” and “accident-free” discounts to those with clean records. An at-fault wreck ends the price cuts and pops the price up $70 per month, or $840 per year. Beyond that, a failure-to-stop ticket will cost drivers $125 more per month. But it’s not all bad news. After three years of careful driving, accidents and violations stop dinging insurance prices.
|Driving History
|No Violation
|$238
|Speeding Ticket
|$308
|At-Fault Accident
|$308
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$364
Oakland Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
The Golden State is one of a few in the U.S. that prevents insurance companies from using credit as a factor when setting insurance rates. Residents complained long enough, and the state law caught up with the will of the people in 1988. Since then, the rates have been based primarily on a driver’s safety. It seems other factors, like bundling, may play into why those with excellent credit pay less than those with good credit. Bundling home and auto insurance, a widespread practice for those with better credit, might account for part of the over $70 price difference.
|Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$253
|Good
|$332
|Average
|$252
|Poor
|$145
Find local Oakland agents
Bizinsure222 Broadway St \#6,
Oakland, CA 94607
Gregory Insurance Agency2045 100 & 5th Ave,
Oakland, CA 94603
Cook, Disharoon & Greathouse, Inc.1942 Embarcadero,
Oakland, CA 94606
Brady-Harbord-Payne Insurance Brokers3608 Grand Avenue,
Suite 2, Oakland, CA 94610
Brignole & Ghiri Insurance & Real Estate Service, Inc.4685 Telegraph Avenue,
Oakland, CA 94609
David E. Quan Agency Insurance Brokers, Inc.1767 16th St,
Oakland, CA 94607
Rightworks Insurance Services3018 Foothill Blvd,
Oakland, CA 94601
On My Way Insurance Services343 9th St,
Oakland, CA 94607
Concise Solutions Insurance Services3349 International Blvd \# 2,
Oakland, CA 94601
Pleasant Insurance320 8th St,
Oakland, CA 94607
Oakland, CA DMV Information
There are over 15 DMV-related locations in Oakland, from kiosks to DMV field offices to DMV partners. DMV field offices can handle most licensing and vehicle services that you can imagine, though checking each location’s services and hours is always recommended. California’s DMV partners mostly handle title and tag-related operations and charge a small fee. While there’s only one self-service kiosk in Oakland, there are 30 more within an hour of town. If all of these options seem like a hassle, doing your DMV business online may be for you.
Public Transportation in Oakland, CA
Though plenty of commuters drive to and from Oakland, many prefer public transportation over using their own ride. Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) is an all-electric train service that connects passengers to cities throughout the East Bay, while AC Transit offers bus services throughout Oakland and neighboring communities. Travelers who want to see the San Francisco Bay in all its beauty can use the San Francisco Bay Ferry to get to Oakland, San Francisco, and Alameda. Bikeshare, traditional taxis, and on-demand ride services are offered here too.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Oakland, CA
While having solid auto insurance coverage in Oakland is important, shopping insurance companies one data point at a time is a grind.
Is the scratch piece of paper you’ve been using to compare rates company after company really all that accurate? Using Insurify takes the guesswork out of comparing coverages and gets you the coverage you need quickly.
If your car is stolen or damaged in an incident that is not a collision, comprehensive insurance can help pay to fix or replace your vehicle. Someone key your car? Comprehensive insurance. Hit and run? Comprehensive can cover that too. Comprehensive also covers damages from events like fires and floods (events also referred to as “acts of God”). Riots and run-ins with an animal are also covered under comprehensive insurance.
Most companies don’t turn down new business—except for when it comes to insurance companies. If you have had several accidents, speeding tickets, or even a DUI, you may just be too high of a risk to insure. While It’s legal for insurance companies to deny you coverage based on your high-risk status, you still need insurance to drive. The California Automobile Assigned Risk Plan (CAARP) is a program that ensures that high-risk drivers have access to the liability insurance they need to drive legally, and payments can be made using an installment plan. For more information, call CAARP at 1 (800) 622-0954.
Most states have point systems in place to identify and penalize drivers who break road-related rules. A speeding ticket, for example, will earn you so many points on your driving record. In California, an individual’s collisions and traffic convictions are tracked by a points system called NOTS. California drivers can also earn NOTS points for accidents and infractions that happen while outside the state. Depending on how many NOTS points you collect over a certain period of time, your license can be suspended. Additional points and even license revocation can occur if you have accidents or fail to follow strict NOTS guidelines.
Insurify Insights
How Oakland Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Oakland, California below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Oakland drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across California in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Accord
Most Popular Car in Oakland
#146
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in California
#195
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in California
#196
City with the Most DUIs Rank in California
#106
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in California
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Oakland drivers rank 178 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in California.
- Rank within state: #178
- Percent of drivers in Oakland with an accident: 9.7%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Oakland drivers rank 196 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in California.
- Rank within state: #196
- Percent of drivers in Oakland with a DUI: 1.8%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in California, Oakland drivers rank 242 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #242
- Percent of drivers in Oakland with a reckless driving offense: 1%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in California, Oakland drivers rank 207 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #207
- Percent of drivers in Oakland with a reckless driving violation: 1.3%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in California, Oakland drivers rank 146 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #146
- Percent of drivers in Oakland with a speeding ticket: 7.7%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Oakland drivers rank 237 in clean driving records across all cities in California.
- Rank within state: #237
- Percent of drivers in Oakland with clean record: 78%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Oakland drivers rank 97 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in California.
- Rank within state: #97
- Percent of drivers in Oakland with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 4.11%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- California Department of Motor Vehicles. "State Minimum Car Insurance." Accessed May 28, 2022