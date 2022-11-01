4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
Finding Gold in Sacramento
The capital of the Golden State, Sacramento, sits at the junction of the Sacramento and American Rivers. Northern California, an evergreen-speckled region of innovation, nature, and iconic landmarks, is a spectacular area offering both visitors and residents exciting activity and adventures.
Car travel is the main mode of transportation for over a half a million Sacramento residents. Finding the right car insurance policy for you and your lifestyle is an important step towards safe driving in Sacramento. Compare and save on the best and cheapest car insurance quotes in Sacramento.
Car Insurance in Sacramento, CA
The average cost of California car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Sacramento, CA to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Sacramento is $188 per month, or $2256 annually.
Car insurance in Sacramento is $11 more than the average cost of car insurance in California.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Sacramento on average is Mile Auto, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
See More:
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Cheapest Car Insurance in Sacramento, CA
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Sacramento
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|GEICO
|$79 /mo
|State Farm
|$87 /mo
|Nationwide
|$140 /mo
|Mercury
|$141 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Sacramento, CA
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Sacramento. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Clearcover
|97
|$133 /mo
|Mercury
|81
|$183 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$157 /mo
|21st Century
|80
|$158 /mo
See More: Best Car Insurance Companies
Average Car Insurance Cost
|California Cities
|Los Angeles
|$195/mo
|San Diego
|$173/mo
|San Jose
|$212/mo
|San Francisco
|$132/mo
|Sacramento
|$112/mo
|California
|$165/mo
Click here to learn about car insurance quotes and save on your current policy.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in California
All motor vehicles operated or parked on California roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in California[1] are:
$15,000 per person for bodily injury
$30,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. California is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$5,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Sacramento Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Driving on Sacramento’s busy streets is rather affordable no matter how old you are, as car insurance rates are determined by a number of other factors. Drivers under the age of 20 are charged the most, at $359; however, leaving this age bracket doesn’t offer the savings you might expect. Rates for drivers from their 20s to their 80s range from $277 to $159, with slight variations during each decade of life.
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|teens
|$360
|20s
|$278
|30s
|$190
|40s
|$208
|50s
|$241
|60s
|$160
|70s
|$203
|80s
|$212
Sacramento Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Some driving incidents are taken more seriously than others in Sacramento, so it’s smart to keep your driving record clean to the best of your ability. A speeding ticket will bump your rates up about $19, while an at-fault accident sees premiums reach the $252 price point. Should you fail to stop at an intersection, you’ll likely find your rate averages $312, just about $100 more than if you had a completely clear driving history.
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|No Violation
|$214
|Speeding Ticket
|$233
|At-Fault Accident
|$253
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$313
See More:
Sacramento Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
At most, a driver’s credit rating in Sacramento will only change their car insurance premiums by about $50. Those who fall into the poor tier see rates average $203, while moving up to the average category saves about $30. Good credit will increase your premium to around $183, and finally, those with excellent credit often pay the most, with an average price of $220. While it may not help you save on insurance, it’s still wise to work toward a better credit rating.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Excellent
|$221
|Good
|$184
|Average
|$174
|Poor
|$204
See More: Bad Credit Car Insurance California
Find local Sacramento agents
McGee & Thielen Insurance Brokers, Inc.3840 Rosin Court,
#245, Sacramento, CA 95834
NFP Property & Casualty Services, Inc.3620 American River Drive,
Suite 125, Sacramento, CA 95864
CoreMark Insurance Services, Inc.2520 Venture Oaks Way,
Suite 240, Sacramento, CA 95833
IOA Insurance Services2180 Harvard Street,
Suite 450, Sacramento, CA 95815
Veterinary Insurance Services Company1400 River Park Drive,
Suite 180, Sacramento, CA 95815
NFP Property & Casualty Services, Inc.9840 Business Park Drive,
Suite B, Sacramento, CA 95827
C. W. Wright Insurance Services, Inc.2400 22nd Street,
Suite \#200, Sacramento, CA 95818
John O. Bronson Co., a Division of HUB International3636 American River Drive,
Suite 200, Sacramento, CA 95864
Heritage West Insurance2365 El Camino Avenue,
#G, Sacramento, CA 95821
InterWest Insurance Services, LLC8950 Cal Center Dr.,
Bldg 3, 2nd Floor, Sacramento, CA 95826
Sacramento DMV Information
The city of Sacramento has one major Department of Motor Vehicle center located at 4700 Broadway. The office operates from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM with special evening and weekend hours. Here, residents can access services for driver’s license and identification card processing, vehicle registration, road tests for passenger cars and motorcycles, and self-service terminals to access other information and assistance.
Public Transit in Sacramento
Sacramento offers residents and visitors a multitude of public transportation options including bus, light rail, SmaRT Ride Microtransit, and Community Bus Services provided by North Natomas Jibe Express, Rancho CordoVan, and the Neighborhood Ride. Ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft, plus traditional taxis operate across Las Cruces.
For more detailed California city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Sacramento
As American drivers know too well, enough of their precious time is wasted sitting in traffic each year. There’s no need to waste more time finding the perfect auto insurance policy.
Use Insurify to find the best rates available by comparing dozens of insurance quotes in just a few seconds.
With an estimated 15.2 percent of vehicles driving uninsured throughout California, give yourself peace of mind with sufficient car insurance coverage. Don’t become just one more uninsured motorist—get quotes with Insurify to get the best coverage and rates for your car at a price that works for you.
FAQs - Sacramento, CA Car Insurance
In California, there is one exception to the general minimum liability coverage discussed above. California’s Low-Cost Automobile Program, or CLCA, provides affordable automobile insurance to low-income residents. To qualify for the program, residents must be considered safe drivers whose total household income falls below the poverty line. If eligible, California drivers can purchase car insurance policies through the program at a lower cost than the standard state minimums. For low-income California residents making less than $31,225 annually, California’s Low-Cost Automobile Program is an excellent option. To be eligible for CLCA, drivers must have a valid California driver’s license, own a vehicle valued at $25,000 or less, be at least 16 years of age, have a good driving record, and meet income eligibility guidelines. Use the following table to see if your total household income makes you eligible for CLCA. Lower-income individuals in California may be eligible for large insurance discounts. Contact the Sacramento DMV to find out if you qualify for California’s low-cost auto insurance program or other financial assistance.
California is home to an estimated two million undocumented immigrants. Fortunately, California is one of just a few states that allows people without U.S. documentation to obtain a driver’s license, the first step in being able to purchase car insurance. Drivers should never take the risk of driving an uninsured vehicle, which puts themselves and other drivers in danger.
No. Unlike the majority of the United States, California has outlawed the practice of using credit-based insurance scores to help determine the risk of a policyholder. That means that car insurance companies are not allowed to hold your low credit score against you by increasing your rate. Credit scores are calculated based on information from your credit report and are used by lending institutions to determine how likely it is that you'll repay a loan on time. Credit scores determine interest rates and loan qualifications. Credit-based insurance scores don't factor in your job, income history, gender, or any other personal information. Car insurance companies may use these variables to help determine the likelihood of an insurance claim in the future.
Insurify Insights
How Sacramento Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Sacramento, California below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Sacramento drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across California in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Civic
Most Popular Car in Sacramento
#139
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in California
#120
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in California
#114
City with the Most DUIs Rank in California
#30
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in California
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Sacramento drivers rank 144 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in California.
- Rank within state: #144
- Percent of drivers in Sacramento with an accident: 10.3%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Sacramento drivers rank 114 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in California.
- Rank within state: #114
- Percent of drivers in Sacramento with a DUI: 2.2%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in California, Sacramento drivers rank 60 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #60
- Percent of drivers in Sacramento with a reckless driving offense: 2%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in California, Sacramento drivers rank 76 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #76
- Percent of drivers in Sacramento with a reckless driving violation: 2.1%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in California, Sacramento drivers rank 139 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #139
- Percent of drivers in Sacramento with a speeding ticket: 7.8%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Sacramento drivers rank 289 in clean driving records across all cities in California.
- Rank within state: #289
- Percent of drivers in Sacramento with clean record: 76.8%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Sacramento drivers rank 251 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in California.
- Rank within state: #251
- Percent of drivers in Sacramento with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 1.58%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- California Department of Motor Vehicles. "State Minimum Car Insurance." Accessed May 28, 2022