Cheapest Auto Insurance in Moreno Valley, California (2023)

Clearcover has the cheapest car insurance in Moreno Valley, with liability rates starting at $55 per month.

Updated November 17, 2023 at 6:30 AM PST

Life in Moreno Valley comes with perks, including affordable car insurance. The overall average cost of car insurance in this California city is $1,262 per year, which comes out to $105 per month. To find the cheapest coverage in the state, you should compare quotes from multiple insurers at once.

Drivers in the city pay lower monthly rates than California’s state average of $124 and the national average of $154. The city’s lower population density and fewer accidents help make auto insurance affordable there.

Here’s what you need to know about finding cheap car insurance in Moreno Valley.

Quick Facts

  • Clearcover, Mile Auto, and Sun Coast have the cheapest rates in the state.

  • Moreno Valley drivers pay $82 per month for liability coverage and $128 for full-coverage insurance, on average.

  • California’s Low Cost Auto Insurance can help lower-income drivers afford auto coverage.

Cheapest car insurance companies in Moreno Valley

The cost of car insurance in Moreno Valley will vary by auto insurer and personal factors, like your driving record, age, vehicle type, and more. Policies aren’t one-size-fits-all, and the best company for you depends on your unique circumstances. It’s all about matching your needs with the right insurer.

Start your search for quality coverage in Moreno Valley below. The quotes reflect average rates in California, but each company has cheap average rates in Moreno Valley as well.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
Clearcover3.1$128$65Cheap rates
Mercury3.5$144$80Commuters
Mile Auto3.4$119$65College students
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • Insurify uses an in-house, proprietary method to rate and review the best car insurance companies. The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 crucial criteria, including average premiums, customer satisfaction, discounts, third-party ratings, and more, to calculate a final score for a company.

    Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings. With the IQ Score, Insurify is able to provide quantitative ratings for drivers to better compare car insurance companies and make informed decisions to meet their coverage needs.

Best insurer for cheap rates: Clearcover

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.1
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$55/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$108/mo

Clearcover has the cheapest average liability coverage in Moreno Valley. The company’s digital-first approach is especially beneficial for drivers who prefer quick online access without the need to visit a physical office. Clearcover offers several discount opportunities, including for military members.

Pros

  • Mobile app for policy management

  • Rideshare coverage available

Cons

  • Doesn’t offer SR-22 coverage

  • No homeowners or renters insurance

The pricing is good, but the renewal process is a nightmare; calling, chatting, and filling up forms for extended renewal is too much work. Just get Progressive.

BAYRON - July 23, 2023
Verified

I filed a claim with Clearcover last year, and they haven't paid it. Now my policy has gone up by $40 per month.

Catherine - January 14, 2023
Verified

Great service, low price, very helpful staff

Jack - September 12, 2022
Verified
Read our Clearcover review

Best insurer for commuters: Mercury

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.6
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
827
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$68/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$122/mo

In Moreno Valley, 86% of workers leave the city for work.[1] The average commute time for residents is about 36 minutes.[2] If you’re frequently on the road, check out Mercury car insurance for quality full-coverage insurance. The company has two local insurance agent offices, an easy claims process, guaranteed repairs, and rental car coverage.

Pros

  • Around-the-clock roadside help

  • Bundle home and auto coverage for savings

Cons

  • Limited coverage customization

  • Low customer satisfaction score in J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study

They take care of their clients.

David - May 26, 2023
Verified

Poor customer service.

Kelli - March 18, 2023
Verified

Their driving app is a gimmick.

Larry - January 14, 2023
Verified
Read our Mercury review

Best insurer for college students: Mile Auto

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.4
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$55/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$101/mo

If you’re a college student living on campus in Moreno Valley, you might not use your car frequently. Mile Auto’s pay-per-mile model ensures you only pay for the miles you drive, making it a cost-effective choice. Online policy management is another perk for on-the-go college students.

Pros

  • No car tracking device offers more privacy

  • Pick your repair shop

Cons

  • Limited coverage options and no discounts

  • Monthly odometer photo needed

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Moreno Valley

Getting cheap car insurance in Moreno Valley is all about understanding what affects your rates. Auto insurance companies consider several factors to decide how much you’ll pay. This includes your age, car type, and how often you drive.

Follow these tips for finding affordable coverage:

  • Drive safely. Avoid tickets and accidents. A clean driving record can get you better rates.

  • Bundle policies. Combine car insurance with other types of coverage, like home insurance. Many companies offer bundling discounts.

  • Shop around. Your first quote shouldn’t be your last. Check different companies to find the best deal.

  • Ask for discounts. Some insurers offer discounts for things like good grades or paying your policy in full. Always ask to see how you might save.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Moreno Valley: Clearcover

Liability car insurance covers the other driver’s medical expenses and vehicle repair costs if you cause an accident. It doesn’t cover your car’s damages.[3] In Moreno Valley, Clearcover stands out as the most wallet-friendly option, with an average of $55 per month for liability car insurance.

Below, the table shows various MoVal insurers and the average quotes for liability-only coverage.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Clearcover55
Mile Auto55
Sun Coast59
Infinity68
Mercury68
Anchor73
USAA75
Safeco85
National General93
Dairyland95
GEICO101
Allstate104
Farmers108
State Farm116
Travelers122
Bristol West123
21st Century133
Nationwide164
Foremost174
Chubb207
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Moreno Valley: Mile Auto

In addition to liability protection, full-coverage car insurance pays to repair or replace your vehicle after an accident. It’s a good way to provide more vehicle protection if you have a new car or if you financed or leased your car. Full-coverage insurance includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverages, though you can always add more insurance endorsements.

A number of auto insurance companies in Moreno Valley provide cheap full coverage. See the table below to compare quotes from area insurers.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto101
Clearcover108
Sun Coast120
Mercury122
Infinity130
Safeco142
Anchor146
USAA152
National General187
Travelers194
GEICO203
Allstate210
Dairyland217
Farmers217
State Farm235
Bristol West253
21st Century268
Nationwide330
Chubb417
Foremost423
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Estimate your Moreno Valley car insurance costs

Select discounts that apply to you
Save 32%
Save 7%
Save 24%
Save 39%
Age
Credit Score
Are you insured
Your estimated deal

*Estimate based on a market average of rates provided to other users like you.

Select discounts that apply to you

Car insurance requirements in California

The state of California operates using a fault-based system. If you cause a crash, you must cover the other party’s damages and the injured person can take you to court. The state requires drivers to maintain proof of financial responsibility for car accidents.

California drivers must carry the state’s minimum amount of liability insurance listed below.[4]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$15,000 per person / $30,000 per accident
Property damage liability$5,000 per accident

The California Department of Insurance recommends getting more coverage than the minimum amount the law requires. Here are some common extra options to consider:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage helps if a driver without enough insurance hits your vehicle. Insurance companies must offer this, but it’s your choice to buy it.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    Medical payments coverage pays for medical bills for you and your passengers, no matter who caused the crash.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance helps if you hit another car or object, like a guardrail.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance covers non-crash damages from theft, fire, falling objects, and more.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Towing and roadside coverage

    Towing and road service steps in if your car breaks down or has a flat tire.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

    Rental reimbursement coverage

    Rental reimbursement helps pay for a rental car while yours is in the shop after a covered accident.

California’s Low Cost Auto Insurance

California’s Low Cost Auto Insurance (CLCA) is a special program for drivers who might struggle to afford coverage. Annual premiums for CLCA coverage generally range from $244 to $966, though it varies by county. To qualify, your vehicle can’t be worth more than $25,000, and you must meet income limits.

If you think this program is right for you, you can either apply online or meet with a local agent who can guide you through the application process. Keep in mind that a CLCA policy meets legal requirements, but coverage limits are below the DMV’s standard amounts. Additionally, while the program can have the best price, it doesn’t offer comprehensive or collision coverage.[5]

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Car incidents refer to traffic violations, including at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and DUIs. In 2020, Moreno Valley had 114 crashes related to speeding and 276 people with DUI charges.

Incidents like these make insurance companies see you as a higher risk. When insurers think you’re more likely to have an incident, they charge you more. That’s why people with incidents on their driving record usually pay higher rates.

On average, drivers in the city with a past incident pay $142 per month for auto coverage. How much you pay for coverage following an incident will also depend on the severity and frequency of your driving violations.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Clearcover

Speeding tickets can result in an initial fine, as well as higher car insurance rates. Insurance companies see speeding as risky behavior and might think you’re more likely to have an accident. Moreno Valley drivers with a past speeding ticket pay an average of $152 per month for car insurance.

Below, you’ll find a table comparing insurance costs for Moreno Valley drivers with a clean record to drivers with a speeding ticket.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
Clearcover5179
Mile Auto5179
Sun Coast5485
Infinity6398
Mercury6398
Anchor67105
USAA69108
Safeco78123
National General86134
Dairyland88137
GEICO93146
Allstate96150
Farmers99156
State Farm107167
Travelers112176
Bristol West113178
21st Century123192
Nationwide151237
Foremost160251
Chubb191299
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Clearcover

Having an at-fault accident on your record can be challenging. It shows insurance companies that you’ve made mistakes on the road, leading them to believe you might make another one. This can lead to higher insurance rates, but car crashes stay on your record for only three years in California.

To get an idea of how much more drivers pay after an accident, look at the table below. The average cost of car insurance for a MoVal driver with a past accident is $145 per month.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
Clearcover5176
Mile Auto5176
Sun Coast5482
Infinity6394
Mercury6394
Anchor67101
USAA69104
Safeco78118
National General86129
Dairyland88131
GEICO93140
Allstate96144
Farmers99149
State Farm107161
Travelers112169
Bristol West113170
21st Century123184
Nationwide151227
Foremost160241
Chubb191287
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Clearcover

Driving under the influence is a serious violation. It’s a red flag to insurance companies, and they can label you as a risky driver and charge you much higher auto insurance premiums. As of 2007, California drivers with a DUI will have it on their record for 10 years, so it will affect your car insurance bill for a while.

The overall cost of car insurance for a driver with a past DUI is $157. The table below shows a side-by-side comparison of average insurance quotes for drivers with no incidents and drivers with a DUI.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
Clearcover5182
Mile Auto5182
Sun Coast5488
Infinity63101
Mercury63101
Anchor67109
USAA69112
Safeco78127
National General86139
Dairyland88142
GEICO93151
Allstate96155
Farmers99161
State Farm107173
Travelers112182
Bristol West113184
21st Century123199
Nationwide151245
Foremost160260
Chubb191309
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Clearcover

Car insurance costs can change with age. Around age 35, premiums often begin to decrease, as drivers have more experience. But rates tend to increase again around age 70. Older drivers are more vulnerable on the road, and people older than 70 are more likely to face injury or death in an accident.

On average, senior drivers pay $77 per month for car insurance. Below is a table comparing liability-only and full-coverage quotes for senior drivers.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Clearcover4079
Mile Auto4074
Sun Coast4388
Infinity5095
Mercury5090
Anchor54107
USAA55112
Safeco62104
National General68137
Dairyland70159
GEICO74149
Allstate76154
Farmers79159
State Farm85172
Bristol West90186
Travelers90142
21st Century98197
Nationwide120242
Foremost128310
Chubb152306
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for teens: Clearcover

Teen drivers pay much more for auto insurance than adults. They’re new to driving and more likely to have accidents. However, younger drivers can lower the cost of coverage with a few simple tactics. Joining a parent’s insurance policy is a good idea to lower costs, as well as picking a safe car and earning good grades for discounts.

Consider the table below to compare the cost of liability-only and full-coverage insurance for teen drivers in Moreno Valley. The overall average cost of coverage for teens in Moreno Valley is $177 per month.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Clearcover93182
Mile Auto93170
Sun Coast99202
Infinity115219
Mercury115206
Anchor123246
USAA126256
Safeco143239
National General157315
Dairyland160366
GEICO170342
Allstate175354
Farmers182366
State Farm195396
Travelers206327
Bristol West207426
21st Century224451
Nationwide276556
Foremost293713
Chubb349703
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Moreno Valley?

Car insurance isn’t that pricey in Moreno Valley. The monthly cost is $105, which is much cheaper than the national average of $154. Within the state of California, rates vary by city. Each ZIP code has different factors, like traffic, accidents, and crime, that affect prices. For example, Los Angeles drivers pay more for coverage than Oakland residents.

More cities in California

Residents living in other California cities face different rates than Moreno Valley drivers. In MoVal, the average premium of $105 is less than the state average of $124.

See how other cities stack up against Moreno Valley in the table below.

CityAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
Anaheim$102$149
Bakersfield$89$148
Berkeley$117$139
Chula Vista$72$136
Elk Grove$92$127
Fremont$94$163
Fresno$99$135
Glendale$137$281
Long Beach$100$159
Los Angeles$124$207
Modesto$104$148
Oakland$78$163
Oxnard$87$177
Riverside$85$185
Sacramento$109$183
Santa Ana$89$169
San Bernardino$101$167
San Diego$87$133
San Francisco$92$168
San Jose$92$174
Santa Maria$78$129
Stockton$100$169
Temecula$97$133
Victorville$79$168
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Moreno Valley car insurance FAQs

Before you start shopping around for car insurance, you should determine the right amount of auto coverage for your needs. The information below should help answer any of your remaining questions about buying cheap car insurance in Moreno Valley.

  • How much is car insurance in Moreno Valley?

    The overall cost of car insurance in Moreno Valley is $105 per month. On average, MoVal drivers pay $82 per month for liability coverage and $128 for full-coverage insurance.

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance in Moreno Valley?

    With liability coverage rates of $55 per month, Clearcover is the cheapest car insurance company in Moreno Valley. Mile Auto and Sun Coast also offer cheap coverage, with respective rates of $55 and $59 per month. The best way to find affordable coverage is to compare quotes from multiple insurers at once.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Moreno Valley?

    With cheap average rates, a solid Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 3.5 out of 5, and a high mobile app rating, Mercury is one of the best car insurance companies in Moreno Valley. On average, Mercury drivers living in California pay $80 per month for liability coverage and $144 for full coverage. Other top insurers include Clearcover, Mile Auto, and State Farm.

  • Can your credit score affect your car insurance rates in California?

    No. California insurance companies can’t consider your credit-based insurance scores or credit history when determining insurance policies or deciding whether to offer you coverage. It can’t affect you during the policy renewal process either.[6]

  • What is the minimum car insurance required in California?

    California drivers must carry at least $15,000 per person and $30,000 per accident in bodily injury liability and $5,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Related articles

More cities in California

Popular cities

Sources

  1. Moreno Valley. "5a. Dynamic Economy." Accessed November 7, 2023
  2. United States Census Bureau. "QuickFacts Moreno Valley city, California." Accessed November 7, 2023
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "Auto insurance basics—understanding your coverage." Accessed November 7, 2023
  4. California Department of Insurance. "Auto Insurance." Accessed November 7, 2023
  5. California Department of Insurance. "California Low Cost Auto." Accessed November 7, 2023
  6. Experian. "Which States Restrict the Use of Credit Scores in Determining Insurance Rates?." Accessed November 7, 2023
