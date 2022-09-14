Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Car incidents refer to traffic violations, including at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and DUIs. In 2020, Moreno Valley had 114 crashes related to speeding and 276 people with DUI charges.

Incidents like these make insurance companies see you as a higher risk. When insurers think you’re more likely to have an incident, they charge you more. That’s why people with incidents on their driving record usually pay higher rates.

On average, drivers in the city with a past incident pay $142 per month for auto coverage. How much you pay for coverage following an incident will also depend on the severity and frequency of your driving violations.

Shop for Car Insurance in Moreno Valley, CA Monthly rates start at $74 for drivers with an incident Enter your ZIP code Get My Quotes Secure. Free. Easy-to-use. Based on 3,806+ reviews 4.8/5

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Clearcover

Speeding tickets can result in an initial fine, as well as higher car insurance rates. Insurance companies see speeding as risky behavior and might think you’re more likely to have an accident. Moreno Valley drivers with a past speeding ticket pay an average of $152 per month for car insurance.

Below, you’ll find a table comparing insurance costs for Moreno Valley drivers with a clean record to drivers with a speeding ticket.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Clearcover 51 79 Mile Auto 51 79 Sun Coast 54 85 Infinity 63 98 Mercury 63 98 Anchor 67 105 USAA 69 108 Safeco 78 123 National General 86 134 Dairyland 88 137 GEICO 93 146 Allstate 96 150 Farmers 99 156 State Farm 107 167 Travelers 112 176 Bristol West 113 178 21st Century 123 192 Nationwide 151 237 Foremost 160 251 Chubb 191 299 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Clearcover

Having an at-fault accident on your record can be challenging. It shows insurance companies that you’ve made mistakes on the road, leading them to believe you might make another one. This can lead to higher insurance rates, but car crashes stay on your record for only three years in California.

To get an idea of how much more drivers pay after an accident, look at the table below. The average cost of car insurance for a MoVal driver with a past accident is $145 per month.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Clearcover 51 76 Mile Auto 51 76 Sun Coast 54 82 Infinity 63 94 Mercury 63 94 Anchor 67 101 USAA 69 104 Safeco 78 118 National General 86 129 Dairyland 88 131 GEICO 93 140 Allstate 96 144 Farmers 99 149 State Farm 107 161 Travelers 112 169 Bristol West 113 170 21st Century 123 184 Nationwide 151 227 Foremost 160 241 Chubb 191 287 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Clearcover

Driving under the influence is a serious violation. It’s a red flag to insurance companies, and they can label you as a risky driver and charge you much higher auto insurance premiums. As of 2007, California drivers with a DUI will have it on their record for 10 years, so it will affect your car insurance bill for a while.

The overall cost of car insurance for a driver with a past DUI is $157. The table below shows a side-by-side comparison of average insurance quotes for drivers with no incidents and drivers with a DUI.