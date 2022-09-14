Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies
Life in Moreno Valley comes with perks, including affordable car insurance. The overall average cost of car insurance in this California city is $1,262 per year, which comes out to $105 per month. To find the cheapest coverage in the state, you should compare quotes from multiple insurers at once.
Drivers in the city pay lower monthly rates than California’s state average of $124 and the national average of $154. The city’s lower population density and fewer accidents help make auto insurance affordable there.
Here’s what you need to know about finding cheap car insurance in Moreno Valley.
Quick Facts
Clearcover, Mile Auto, and Sun Coast have the cheapest rates in the state.
Moreno Valley drivers pay $82 per month for liability coverage and $128 for full-coverage insurance, on average.
California’s Low Cost Auto Insurance can help lower-income drivers afford auto coverage.
Cheapest car insurance companies in Moreno Valley
The cost of car insurance in Moreno Valley will vary by auto insurer and personal factors, like your driving record, age, vehicle type, and more. Policies aren’t one-size-fits-all, and the best company for you depends on your unique circumstances. It’s all about matching your needs with the right insurer.
Start your search for quality coverage in Moreno Valley below. The quotes reflect average rates in California, but each company has cheap average rates in Moreno Valley as well.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
3.1
A.M. Best
NR
Liability Only
$55/mo
Full Coverage
$108/mo
Clearcover has the cheapest average liability coverage in Moreno Valley. The company’s digital-first approach is especially beneficial for drivers who prefer quick online access without the need to visit a physical office. Clearcover offers several discount opportunities, including for military members.
Pros
Mobile app for policy management
Rideshare coverage available
Cons
Doesn’t offer SR-22 coverage
No homeowners or renters insurance
The pricing is good, but the renewal process is a nightmare; calling, chatting, and filling up forms for extended renewal is too much work. Just get Progressive.
BAYRON - July 23, 2023
Verified
I filed a claim with Clearcover last year, and they haven't paid it. Now my policy has gone up by $40 per month.
3.6
JD Power
827
Liability Only
$68/mo
Full Coverage
$122/mo
In Moreno Valley, 86% of workers leave the city for work.[1] The average commute time for residents is about 36 minutes.[2] If you’re frequently on the road, check out Mercury car insurance for quality full-coverage insurance. The company has two local insurance agent offices, an easy claims process, guaranteed repairs, and rental car coverage.
Pros
Around-the-clock roadside help
Bundle home and auto coverage for savings
Cons
Limited coverage customization
Low customer satisfaction score in J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study
3.4
A.M. Best
NR
Liability Only
$55/mo
Full Coverage
$101/mo
If you’re a college student living on campus in Moreno Valley, you might not use your car frequently. Mile Auto’s pay-per-mile model ensures you only pay for the miles you drive, making it a cost-effective choice. Online policy management is another perk for on-the-go college students.
Pros
No car tracking device offers more privacy
Pick your repair shop
Cons
Limited coverage options and no discounts
Monthly odometer photo needed
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Moreno Valley
Getting cheap car insurance in Moreno Valley is all about understanding what affects your rates. Auto insurance companies consider several factors to decide how much you’ll pay. This includes your age, car type, and how often you drive.
Follow these tips for finding affordable coverage:
Drive safely. Avoid tickets and accidents. A clean driving record can get you better rates.
Bundle policies. Combine car insurance with other types of coverage, like home insurance. Many companies offer bundling discounts.
Shop around. Your first quote shouldn’t be your last. Check different companies to find the best deal.
Ask for discounts. Some insurers offer discounts for things like good grades or paying your policy in full. Always ask to see how you might save.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Moreno Valley: Clearcover
Liability car insurance covers the other driver’s medical expenses and vehicle repair costs if you cause an accident. It doesn’t cover your car’s damages.[3] In Moreno Valley, Clearcover stands out as the most wallet-friendly option, with an average of $55 per month for liability car insurance.
Below, the table shows various MoVal insurers and the average quotes for liability-only coverage.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Moreno Valley: Mile Auto
In addition to liability protection, full-coverage car insurance pays to repair or replace your vehicle after an accident. It’s a good way to provide more vehicle protection if you have a new car or if you financed or leased your car. Full-coverage insurance includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverages, though you can always add more insurance endorsements.
A number of auto insurance companies in Moreno Valley provide cheap full coverage. See the table below to compare quotes from area insurers.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST.
Car insurance requirements in California
The state of California operates using a fault-based system. If you cause a crash, you must cover the other party’s damages and the injured person can take you to court. The state requires drivers to maintain proof of financial responsibility for car accidents.
California drivers must carry the state’s minimum amount of liability insurance listed below.[4]
Rental reimbursement helps pay for a rental car while yours is in the shop after a covered accident.
California’s Low Cost Auto Insurance
California’s Low Cost Auto Insurance (CLCA) is a special program for drivers who might struggle to afford coverage. Annual premiums for CLCA coverage generally range from $244 to $966, though it varies by county. To qualify, your vehicle can’t be worth more than $25,000, and you must meet income limits.
If you think this program is right for you, you can either apply online or meet with a local agent who can guide you through the application process. Keep in mind that a CLCA policy meets legal requirements, but coverage limits are below the DMV’s standard amounts. Additionally, while the program can have the best price, it doesn’t offer comprehensive or collision coverage.[5]
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Car incidents refer to traffic violations, including at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and DUIs. In 2020, Moreno Valley had 114 crashes related to speeding and 276 people with DUI charges.
Incidents like these make insurance companies see you as a higher risk. When insurers think you’re more likely to have an incident, they charge you more. That’s why people with incidents on their driving record usually pay higher rates.
On average, drivers in the city with a past incident pay $142 per month for auto coverage. How much you pay for coverage following an incident will also depend on the severity and frequency of your driving violations.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Clearcover
Speeding tickets can result in an initial fine, as well as higher car insurance rates. Insurance companies see speeding as risky behavior and might think you’re more likely to have an accident. Moreno Valley drivers with a past speeding ticket pay an average of $152 per month for car insurance.
Below, you’ll find a table comparing insurance costs for Moreno Valley drivers with a clean record to drivers with a speeding ticket.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Clearcover
Having an at-fault accident on your record can be challenging. It shows insurance companies that you’ve made mistakes on the road, leading them to believe you might make another one. This can lead to higher insurance rates, but car crashes stay on your record for only three years in California.
To get an idea of how much more drivers pay after an accident, look at the table below. The average cost of car insurance for a MoVal driver with a past accident is $145 per month.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Clearcover
Driving under the influence is a serious violation. It’s a red flag to insurance companies, and they can label you as a risky driver and charge you much higher auto insurance premiums. As of 2007, California drivers with a DUI will have it on their record for 10 years, so it will affect your car insurance bill for a while.
The overall cost of car insurance for a driver with a past DUI is $157. The table below shows a side-by-side comparison of average insurance quotes for drivers with no incidents and drivers with a DUI.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Clearcover
Car insurance costs can change with age. Around age 35, premiums often begin to decrease, as drivers have more experience. But rates tend to increase again around age 70. Older drivers are more vulnerable on the road, and people older than 70 are more likely to face injury or death in an accident.
On average, senior drivers pay $77 per month for car insurance. Below is a table comparing liability-only and full-coverage quotes for senior drivers.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Clearcover
Teen drivers pay much more for auto insurance than adults. They’re new to driving and more likely to have accidents. However, younger drivers can lower the cost of coverage with a few simple tactics. Joining a parent’s insurance policy is a good idea to lower costs, as well as picking a safe car and earning good grades for discounts.
Consider the table below to compare the cost of liability-only and full-coverage insurance for teen drivers in Moreno Valley. The overall average cost of coverage for teens in Moreno Valley is $177 per month.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST.
Is car insurance more expensive in Moreno Valley?
Car insurance isn’t that pricey in Moreno Valley. The monthly cost is $105, which is much cheaper than the national average of $154. Within the state of California, rates vary by city. Each ZIP code has different factors, like traffic, accidents, and crime, that affect prices. For example, Los Angeles drivers pay more for coverage than Oakland residents.
More cities in California
Residents living in other California cities face different rates than Moreno Valley drivers. In MoVal, the average premium of $105 is less than the state average of $124.
See how other cities stack up against Moreno Valley in the table below.
Moreno Valley car insurance FAQs
Before you start shopping around for car insurance, you should determine the right amount of auto coverage for your needs. The information below should help answer any of your remaining questions about buying cheap car insurance in Moreno Valley.
How much is car insurance in Moreno Valley?
The overall cost of car insurance in Moreno Valley is $105 per month. On average, MoVal drivers pay $82 per month for liability coverage and $128 for full-coverage insurance.
Who has the cheapest car insurance in Moreno Valley?
With liability coverage rates of $55 per month, Clearcover is the cheapest car insurance company in Moreno Valley. Mile Auto and Sun Coast also offer cheap coverage, with respective rates of $55 and $59 per month. The best way to find affordable coverage is to compare quotes from multiple insurers at once.
What are the best car insurance companies in Moreno Valley?
With cheap average rates, a solid Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 3.5 out of 5, and a high mobile app rating, Mercury is one of the best car insurance companies in Moreno Valley. On average, Mercury drivers living in California pay $80 per month for liability coverage and $144 for full coverage. Other top insurers include Clearcover, Mile Auto, and State Farm.
Can your credit score affect your car insurance rates in California?
No. California insurance companies can’t consider your credit-based insurance scores or credit history when determining insurance policies or deciding whether to offer you coverage. It can’t affect you during the policy renewal process either.[6]
What is the minimum car insurance required in California?
California drivers must carry at least $15,000 per person and $30,000 per accident in bodily injury liability and $5,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
