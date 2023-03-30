Average Car Insurance Cost in California (2023)

Drivers in California pay $133 a month on average for car insurance.

Elizabeth Rivelli is a freelance writer covering insurance and personal finance. She has extensive knowledge of various insurance lines, including property and casualty, health, and life insurance. Her byline has been featured in dozens of publications, including Investopedia, Forbes, Bankrate, NextAdvisor, and Insurance.com. 
Updated March 30, 2023

The average monthly car insurance premium in California is $272 for full coverage and $133 for liability-only coverage. California’s average rates are lower than the average rates in some other large states, like Florida and Michigan.

To find the most affordable car insurance in California for your situation, it’s a good idea to shop around and compare quotes. See which insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance coverage to drivers in California.

Quick Facts

  • The average full-coverage car insurance premium in California is $272 per month.

  • Bakersfield, California, has the cheapest liability-only coverage in the state.

  • Travelers offers the cheapest full-coverage insurance policies in California.

Table of contents

How much is car insurance in California?

California drivers pay an average of $272 per month for full-coverage insurance and $133 per month for minimum-coverage insurance, according to Insurify’s analysis of recent quote data. But car insurance rates can vary depending on your city, age, credit score, driving record, insurance company, and other factors.[1]

Average California car insurance rates by city

Average California car insurance premiums differ among cities. A city’s population, accident rate, weather risks, and vehicle theft rates can all contribute to the cost of car insurance in the area.[1]

After reviewing state average rate data for various cities, Insurify found that Santa Rosa has the cheapest full-coverage rates and Bakersfield has the cheapest rates for liability-only coverage. Los Angeles and San Francisco have the highest average rates in the state.

The table below shows the average car insurance premiums in some of the largest cities in California.

CityAverage Monthly Quote: Full CoverageAverage Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Anaheim$247$134
Bakersfield$246$101
Fresno$230$115
Irvine$246$145
Los Angeles$378$187
Oakland$289$145
Oxnard$271$121
Pasadena$269$125
Riverside$285$137
Sacramento$268$143
San Bernardino$268$136
San Diego$229$117
San Francisco$377$157
San Jose$279$126
Santa Rosa$228$121
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Average California car insurance rates by insurance company

When shopping for insurance, you should compare car insurance quotes from multiple insurers. Every insurance company charges different rates, even for the same types and amounts of coverage.

Based on average rate data, Insurify found that Travelers has the cheapest full-coverage rates and Safeco has the cheapest minimum-coverage rates. Dairyland has the most expensive average rates for both full coverage and liability-only coverage in California.

The table below compiles the average premiums from insurance companies in the state.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote: Full CoverageAverage Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Safeco$203$109
Progressive$189$115
USAA$228$115
Mercury$200$118
National General$251$123
Travelers$177$125
Esurance$287$145
GEICO$304$153
Kemper$292$154
Allstate$314$159
Farmers$323$163
Bristol West$367$171
State Farm$350$177
Dairyland$484$191
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Average California car insurance rates by age

Auto insurance rates in the Golden State are personalized based on many factors, including your age.[1]

“Insurance companies consider young drivers to be high-risk due to their lack of experience on the road,” says John Espenschied, owner of Insurance Brokers Group, which serves customers in California. Insurify data shows that drivers younger than 25 pay the most expensive rates.

For most drivers, insurance premiums get cheaper as they get older. For example, the average premium for drivers in their 30s is $190, and the average rate for drivers in their 60s is $146 — a difference of about $45. However, drivers may see their rates increase again around age 70.

Here are the average car insurance premiums for California drivers based on age.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teenagers$369
Younger than 25$308
25–29$244
30s$190
40s$172
50s$165
60s$146
70s$154
80+$153
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Average California car insurance rates by gender

In 2019, California passed the Gender Non-Discrimination in Automobile Insurance Rating Regulation, which prohibits car insurance companies from using gender as a factor in determining auto insurance premiums.[2] In many other states, gender can affect the cost of car insurance due to specific risk differences between male and female drivers.

Average California car insurance rates by marital status

Married drivers often get more affordable car insurance premiums than single drivers. Couples who combine their car insurance policies can usually qualify for multi-vehicle discounts. Married drivers in California pay about $40 less per month than single drivers for full-coverage insurance, according to Insurify data.

The table below shows the average full-coverage and minimum-coverage rates for single and married drivers in California.

Marital StatusAverage Monthly Quote: Full CoverageAverage Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Married$238$110
Single$277$134
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Average California car insurance rates by driving record

Your driving record can have a significant effect on your car insurance premium.[3] Californians with a clean driving record usually pay a lower rate than drivers with a history of certain violations, like at-fault accidents.

However, the rate increase depends on the severity of the violation. For example, Insurify found that the average full-coverage rate for California drivers with an accident is $389. That’s about $117 more than the average rate for a clean record.

Getting a DUI will almost certainly increase your premiums. On average, California drivers with a DUI conviction pay $541 for full-coverage insurance — $269 higher than the average rate for a driver with no violations.

The table below shows the average auto insurance rates in California based on driving record.

Quote Price by Driving Record

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Average California car insurance rates by credit score

In California, car insurance companies are prohibited from using credit-based insurance scores, so your credit score won’t directly affect your insurance premiums.[4] However, other rating factors, like age and driving record, could have a greater effect on the cost of your car insurance policy.

California minimum car insurance requirements

Car insurance is a legal requirement in California. If you own a vehicle, you must meet the state’s coverage requirements to register it and legally drive. Here are the types and amounts of coverage all drivers need to carry:[5]

  • $15,000/$30,000 for bodily injury liability: When you cause an accident, bodily injury liability insurance pays for injured drivers’ medical expenses. The $15,000 coverage limit applies to one person’s injuries in an accident, and the $30,000 coverage limit is for all injuries in an accident.

  • $5,000 for property damage liability: In the event of an at-fault accident, property damage liability insurance pays for the other driver’s property damage, like vehicle repairs.

California requires insurance companies to offer uninsured and underinsured motorist insurance when you purchase a policy. But you can decline this coverage if you don’t want it.[6]

California car insurance FAQs

Here are answers to some commonly asked questions about car insurance in California.

  • What is the average cost of car insurance in California?

    In California, the average car insurance premium is $272 per month for full coverage and $133 per month for minimum coverage. That’s about $3,264 per year for full coverage and $1,596 per year for minimum coverage.

  • What factors affect car insurance costs in California?

    Car insurance premiums in California depend on various personal factors. Your ZIP code, driving record, and age can affect your premium, as well as your vehicle type, coverage limits, and deductible.[1] The insurance company you choose may also affect the cost of your coverage. Keep in mind that insurance companies can’t use gender and credit score to determine auto insurance premiums in California.

  • Do car insurance rates vary by county in California?

    Location-specific risks, like accident and vehicle theft rates, can affect your car insurance rates. Furthermore, California counties that are more likely to experience earthquakes or wildfires could have higher premiums.

  • What are the best auto insurance companies in California?

    Some of the best car insurance companies in California are Clearcover, Safeco, and Travelers. But the best auto insurance company is different for every driver, depending on your location, coverage needs, and budget. Before you buy a policy, you should shop around, research several companies, and compare quotes to find the cheapest car insurance.

  • Is car insurance required in California?

    Yes, car insurance is a legal requirement in California. The minimum requirements in California are $15,000 for bodily injury per person, $30,000 for bodily injury per accident, and $5,000 for property damage.[5]

    For more protection, however, you might purchase higher coverage limits or get a full-coverage policy, which includes collision, comprehensive, medical payments, and liability insurance.

Sources

  1. III. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?." Accessed March 21, 2023
  2. California Department of Insurance. "Commissioner issues regulations prohibiting gender discrimination in automobile insurance rates." Accessed March 21, 2023
  3. III. "Do auto insurance premiums go up after a claim?." Accessed March 21, 2023
  4. NAIC. "Credit-Based Insurance Scores." Accessed March 21, 2023
  5. California DMV. "Auto Insurance Requirements." Accessed March 21, 2023
  6. California Department of Insurance. "Automobile Insurance Information Guide." Accessed March 21, 2023
