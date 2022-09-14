Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Driving incidents cause your insurance premiums to increase. Car insurance companies determine rates based on your driving record.

Drivers without any incidents can secure lower rates since insurers consider them less risky to insure. However, insurers charge more if you have a speeding ticket, driving under the influence (DUI) violation, or at-fault car accident.

Here’s how each type of incident affects your car insurance rates.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Clearcover

Speeding tickets indicate risky driving, which signifies to insurers that you might be more likely to file a claim. Insurance companies charge more for coverage to compensate for the potential cost of future claims. However, it’s still possible to find competitive rates.

The cheapest insurer for drivers with a speeding ticket in Santa Maria is Clearcover, with a cost of $79 per month. Here are the cheapest car insurance companies in Santa Maria after a speeding ticket.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Clearcover 51 79 Mile Auto 51 79 Sun Coast 54 85 Infinity 62 97 Mercury 62 97 Anchor 66 104 USAA 69 108 Safeco 77 121 National General 85 133 Dairyland 87 136 GEICO 92 144 Allstate 95 149 Farmers 99 154 State Farm 106 166 Travelers 111 175 Bristol West 112 176 21st Century 122 191 Nationwide 150 235 Foremost 158 248 Chubb 189 296 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Clearcover

Car insurance companies determine rates based on how likely drivers are to file future claims. If you have an at-fault accident on your driving record, it indicates that you’re more likely to do so. Even though past behavior isn’t always an indicator of future behavior, insurance companies prefer to err on the side of caution.

The cheapest insurer for drivers with an at-fault accident in Santa Maria is Clearcover, with a cost of $76 per month.

Here’s how much you can expect your car insurance rates to increase with different companies after you cause a car accident.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Clearcover 51 76 Mile Auto 51 76 Sun Coast 54 82 Infinity 62 93 Mercury 62 93 Anchor 66 100 USAA 69 104 Safeco 77 116 National General 85 127 Dairyland 87 130 GEICO 92 138 Allstate 95 143 Farmers 99 148 State Farm 106 159 Travelers 111 167 Bristol West 112 169 21st Century 122 183 Nationwide 150 226 Foremost 158 238 Chubb 189 284 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Clearcover

Driving under the influence (DUI) is a serious violation that causes your car insurance costs to skyrocket. If you get a DUI in California, convictions remain on your driving record for 10 years. You might also have to pay fines, lose your license, spend time in jail, and face non-renewal from your insurance company.[7]

If you’re navigating the aftermath of a DUI, seek out insurance companies that specialize in coverage. The cheapest insurer for drivers with a DUI in Santa Maria is Clearcover, with a monthly cost of $82.

Here’s how much you can expect your rates to increase after a DUI.