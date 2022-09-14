>Car Insurance>California

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Santa Maria, California (2023)

Santa Maria drivers can find the cheapest car insurance rates from Clearcover. The insurer’s liability-only rates start at just $55 per month.

Danny Smith
Written byDanny Smith
Photo of an Insurify author
Danny SmithHome and Pet Insurance Editor

  • P&C license candidate in Massachusetts

  • 4+ years in content creation and marketing

As Insurify’s home and pet insurance editor, Danny also specializes in auto insurance. His goal is to help consumers navigate the complex world of insurance buying.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logo
Taylor Milam-Samuel
Edited byTaylor Milam-Samuel
Taylor Milam-Samuel
Taylor Milam-Samuel

  • 8+ years writing for major outlets, including MarketWatch and Business Insider

  • Master’s in Education

Taylor Mlam-Samuel is a personal finance writer and credentialed educator. When she’s not helping readers better save and spend money, she can be found teaching.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo

Updated November 27, 2023 at 11:00 AM PST

Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Insurify’s expert insurance writers and editors operate independently of our insurance partners. As an independent agent and insurance comparison website, we make money through commissions from insurers. But that does not influence any editorial content, including reviews. Learn more.

Drivers in Santa Maria can expect to pay an average of $104 per month for car insurance. The city’s rates are much lower than the monthly average of $124 and the national average of $154 per month.

Drivers in Santa Maria pay less likely in part because of the city’s location and comparatively smaller population.[1] Even so, you can find cheaper coverage if you compare car insurance quotes from multiple insurers before buying.

Here’s how you can find the most competitive rates from the best insurers in Santa Maria, California.

Quick Facts

  • Clearcover, Mile Auto, and Sun Coast are the cheapest car insurance companies for Santa Maria residents.

  • Your credit history doesn’t affect your insurance coverage rates in California. 

  • Low-income drivers can secure affordable coverage through the California Low-Cost Auto Insurance (CLCA) program.

Cheapest car insurance companies in Santa Maria

Drivers in Santa Maria have affordable coverage options, and the best insurer for you depends on your coverage needs. Driving records, location, average mileage, vehicle type, and age can help determine which insurer offers the best deal.

Clearcover, USAA, and Mile Auto are some of the top picks for drivers in the city. Here’s why.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest for
Clearcover4.3$128$65Affordability
USAA4.3$180$89Military members, veterans, and their families
Mile Auto4.3$119$65Pay-per-mile insurance
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • Insurify uses an in-house, proprietary method to rate and review the best car insurance companies. The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 crucial criteria, including average premiums, customer satisfaction, discounts, third-party ratings, and more, to calculate a final score for a company.

    Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings. With the IQ Score, Insurify is able to provide quantitative ratings for drivers to better compare car insurance companies and make informed decisions to meet their coverage needs.

Best insurer for affordability: Clearcover

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.1
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$55/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$107/mo

With the cheapest insurance quotes in Santa Maria, Clearcover is an excellent option for budget-conscious drivers. The company offers a quick claims process, often providing funds within minutes after receiving a claim.

As a tech-focused auto insurance company, Clearcover’s app is top-notch, making it easy to contact customer service, file a claim, and begin coverage. However, the company earned an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 3.1 out of 5, so there’s still room for improvement.

Pros

  • Quick claims payment

  • Accessible customer service

Cons

  • Not available in every state

  • Auto insurance is the only available coverage

The pricing is good, but the renewal process is a nightmare; calling, chatting, and filling up forms for extended renewal is too much work. Just get Progressive.

BAYRON - July 23, 2023
Verified

I filed a claim with Clearcover last year, and they haven't paid it. Now my policy has gone up by $40 per month.

Catherine - January 14, 2023
Verified

Great service, low price, very helpful staff

Jack - September 12, 2022
Verified
Read our Clearcover review

Best insurer for military members, veterans, and their families: USAA

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$75/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$151/mo

USAA offers various financial products, including affordable car insurance. The bank serves military personnel, making it a popular option in Santa Maria, since Vandenberg Space Force Base is only a few miles away. Customers appreciate the extensive coverage options and competitive rates.

However, policies are only available for select clients due to strict membership criteria. You must be an active military member, retired, or connected through an immediate family member.

Pros

  • High J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in California

  • Multiple available discounts

Cons

  • Strict membership criteria

  • Limited customer service availability

They are the best in customer service.

Brenda - September 13, 2023
Verified

Overall poor service, took a safe driving discount away because I wasn’t driving enough.

Kenneth - September 9, 2023
Verified

Great operation since I was a Lt.

raymond - September 7, 2023
Verified
Read our USAA review

Best insurer for pay-per-mile insurance: Mile Auto

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.4
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$55/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$100/mo

As a pay-per-mile insurance company, Mile Auto determines rates based on how much you drive. If you drive more, you have to pay more. Since Santa Maria is a smaller city, pay-per-mile insurance can be an excellent option for drivers who stay local.

However, you must submit odometer readings and provide access to location services, which can be a dealbreaker for some privacy-conscious drivers. If you regularly commute to San Luis Obispo or Santa Barbara for your job or business, you can likely find better rates elsewhere.

Pros

  • Easy-to-understand pricing

  • Pay less for driving less

Cons

  • Limited nationwide availability

  • Must submit odometer checks

Find Cheap Car Insurance in Santa Maria, California

Rates start at $55 per month for liability coverage

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Santa Maria

Your location and where you live within a city can affect how much you pay for car insurance. Factors like your driving history, age, and vehicle type also affect insurance costs.

But you have ways to save.[2]

  • Ask about discounts. Most car insurance companies offer discounts for bundling policies, including home insurance, renters insurance, or life insurance. But many insurers also offer rate deductions for good driving, driving fewer miles, and being a student. Ask insurance agents or representatives what discounts apply.

  • Consider your car’s value. The value of your vehicle determines how much insurance you need. If you have a new or high-value car, it usually makes sense to opt for higher coverage. But if your vehicle is old or worth less, you might need less extensive protection.

  • Compare quotes. Comparing quotes from at least three companies is the most effective way to save money on car insurance. It’s easier to gauge whether or not you’re getting a good deal once you review more than one offer.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Santa Maria: Clearcover

Most states, including California, mandate liability-only car insurance. Liability coverage helps pay for vehicle repairs and medical expenses for the other driver when you cause an accident.[3] But there are limitations, and it doesn’t cover your repair costs.

Clearcover offers the cheapest quotes for liability-only coverage in Santa Maria, with a cost of $55 per month. You can find the most competitive rates from the following insurers.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Clearcover55
Mile Auto55
Sun Coast59
Infinity67
Mercury67
Anchor72
USAA75
Safeco84
National General92
Dairyland94
GEICO100
Allstate103
Farmers107
State Farm115
Travelers121
Bristol West122
21st Century132
Nationwide163
Foremost172
Chubb205
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Santa Maria: Mile Auto

Full-coverage car insurance typically includes liability, comprehensive, and collision coverage. If you cause an accident or hit an object, collision coverage can help pay for your vehicle repairs. Comprehensive coverage helps cover costs associated with non-collision damages like theft, vandalism, and natural disasters.

Mile Auto offers the cheapest quotes for full-coverage policies in Santa Maria, with rates of $100 per month. The following insurance companies also offer affordable rates.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto100
Clearcover107
Sun Coast119
Mercury121
Infinity128
Safeco141
Anchor145
USAA151
National General185
Travelers192
GEICO201
Allstate208
Dairyland215
Farmers215
State Farm232
Bristol West251
21st Century266
Nationwide327
Chubb413
Foremost419
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Estimate your Santa Maria car insurance costs

Select discounts that apply to you
Save 31%
Save 8%
Save 23%
Save 39%
Age
Credit Score
Are you insured
Your estimated deal

*Estimate based on a market average of rates provided to other users like you.

Select discounts that apply to you

Car insurance requirements in California

Drivers in California must have liability insurance, which helps pay for vehicle repairs and medical costs for the other driver. In California, liability insurance includes bodily injury and property damage liability coverage.[3]

California’s minimum-coverage amounts will increase in 2025, which might affect the cost of liability policies for some drivers.[4]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$15,000 per person / $30,000 per accident
Property damage liability$5,000 per accident

As you determine your coverage needs, consider the following policies:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Cars can sustain damage from incidents other than accidents, including theft, vandalism, and natural disasters. Comprehensive coverage ensures you have coverage in those situations.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    If you hit another object, like a car or tree, collision coverage helps pay for repairs.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Personal injury protection (PIP) coverage

    Collision and comprehensive help pay for repairs to your vehicle but don’t help pay for necessary medical treatment. PIP helps fill the gap and covers medical care related to an accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Even though California mandates coverage, some drivers don’t follow the law and don’t purchase auto insurance. If a driver without insurance — or without enough insurance — causes damage, uninsured or underinsured motorist coverage helps cover your costs.

California’s Low-Cost Auto Insurance Program

California offers low-income drivers affordable liability-only coverage through the Low-Cost Auto Insurance (CLCA) program. Drivers can work with select companies to secure coverage amounts lower than the state-mandated limits.[5]

To qualify, you must earn less than the income thresholds set by the state. The size of your family and total income determines eligibility. For example, families of four must make less than $75,000 per year, which is lower than the federal poverty guidelines. You also need a clean driving record, and your car can’t be worth more than $25,000.[6]

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Driving incidents cause your insurance premiums to increase. Car insurance companies determine rates based on your driving record.

Drivers without any incidents can secure lower rates since insurers consider them less risky to insure. However, insurers charge more if you have a speeding ticket, driving under the influence (DUI) violation, or at-fault car accident.

Here’s how each type of incident affects your car insurance rates.

Shop for Car Insurance in Santa Maria, CA

Monthly rates start at $74 for drivers with an incident

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Clearcover

Speeding tickets indicate risky driving, which signifies to insurers that you might be more likely to file a claim. Insurance companies charge more for coverage to compensate for the potential cost of future claims. However, it’s still possible to find competitive rates.

The cheapest insurer for drivers with a speeding ticket in Santa Maria is Clearcover, with a cost of $79 per month. Here are the cheapest car insurance companies in Santa Maria after a speeding ticket.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
Clearcover5179
Mile Auto5179
Sun Coast5485
Infinity6297
Mercury6297
Anchor66104
USAA69108
Safeco77121
National General85133
Dairyland87136
GEICO92144
Allstate95149
Farmers99154
State Farm106166
Travelers111175
Bristol West112176
21st Century122191
Nationwide150235
Foremost158248
Chubb189296
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Clearcover

Car insurance companies determine rates based on how likely drivers are to file future claims. If you have an at-fault accident on your driving record, it indicates that you’re more likely to do so. Even though past behavior isn’t always an indicator of future behavior, insurance companies prefer to err on the side of caution.

The cheapest insurer for drivers with an at-fault accident in Santa Maria is Clearcover, with a cost of $76 per month.

Here’s how much you can expect your car insurance rates to increase with different companies after you cause a car accident.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
Clearcover5176
Mile Auto5176
Sun Coast5482
Infinity6293
Mercury6293
Anchor66100
USAA69104
Safeco77116
National General85127
Dairyland87130
GEICO92138
Allstate95143
Farmers99148
State Farm106159
Travelers111167
Bristol West112169
21st Century122183
Nationwide150226
Foremost158238
Chubb189284
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Clearcover

Driving under the influence (DUI) is a serious violation that causes your car insurance costs to skyrocket. If you get a DUI in California, convictions remain on your driving record for 10 years. You might also have to pay fines, lose your license, spend time in jail, and face non-renewal from your insurance company.[7]

If you’re navigating the aftermath of a DUI, seek out insurance companies that specialize in coverage. The cheapest insurer for drivers with a DUI in Santa Maria is Clearcover, with a monthly cost of $82.

Here’s how much you can expect your rates to increase after a DUI.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
Clearcover5182
Mile Auto5182
Sun Coast5488
Infinity62100
Mercury62100
Anchor66107
USAA69112
Safeco77125
National General85137
Dairyland87140
GEICO92149
Allstate95154
Farmers99160
State Farm106172
Travelers111181
Bristol West112182
21st Century122197
Nationwide150243
Foremost158257
Chubb189306
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Clearcover

Your age affects your car insurance costs. Young drivers can expect higher insurance costs throughout their teenage years and young adulthood. Around age 35, prices begin to decrease and continue doing so throughout retirement age. However, rates start to increase again around age 70.

The cheapest insurer for senior drivers in Santa Maria is Clearcover, with a monthly cost of $40.

Here’s the cheapest car insurance in Santa Maria for seniors.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Clearcover4079
Mile Auto4073
Sun Coast4387
Infinity4994
Mercury4989
Anchor53106
USAA55111
Safeco62103
National General68136
Dairyland69158
GEICO73148
Allstate76153
Farmers79158
State Farm84170
Travelers89141
Bristol West90184
21st Century97195
Nationwide120240
Foremost126308
Chubb150303
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for teens: Clearcover

Teenage drivers spend significantly more on car insurance due to inexperience and risky behavior behind the wheel. Since most teenagers have insurance through parents or guardians, the costs can affect the family budget.

But you can take steps to save money. Ask about good student discounts, buy a car with additional safety features, and keep your teenager on the family insurance plan as long as possible.

With a cost of $93 per month, the cheapest insurer for teen drivers in Santa Maria is Clearcover.

Here are the cheapest car insurance quotes for teenage drivers in Santa Maria.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Clearcover93180
Mile Auto93168
Sun Coast99200
Infinity113216
Mercury113204
Anchor121244
USAA126254
Safeco142238
National General155312
Dairyland158362
GEICO168339
Allstate174350
Farmers180362
State Farm194391
Travelers204323
Bristol West206423
21st Century222448
Nationwide275551
Foremost290706
Chubb345696
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Find Car Insurance in Santa Maria

Quote comparison is the key to unlocking cheap car insurance rates

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Is car insurance more expensive in Santa Maria?

No. Average rates in Santa Maria are also lower than the state average, possibly due to the city’s agricultural-heavy setting and comparatively smaller population size. Drivers in bigger nearby cities like Santa Barbara and Moreno Valley pay slightly more per month.

Santa Maria drivers pay an average of $104 per month for car insurance, lower than the state average of $124 and much lower than the national average of $154 per month.

More cities in California

Drivers in nearby California cities pay slightly more for car insurance. For example, drivers in Santa Barbara pay an average of $98 per month, about $20 more. Similarly, Moreno Valley residents pay about $10 more than Santa Maria drivers.

Here are the average quotes for some other California cities.

CityAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
Anaheim$102$149
Berkeley$117139
Fresno$99$135
Long Beach$100$159
Los Angeles$124$207
Oakland$78$163
Sacramento$109$183
San Diego$87$133
San Francisco$92$168
San Jose$92$174
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Santa Maria car insurance FAQs

Finding the right car insurance can be challenging. Below are answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about car insurance in Santa Maria.

  • How much is car insurance in Santa Maria?

    On average, car insurance in Santa Maria costs $129 per month for full coverage and $78 for liability-only insurance.

    Your exact premium will depend on factors like your location, driving record, age, and gender.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Santa Maria?

    Clearcover offers the cheapest car insurance rates in Santa Maria, starting at $55 for liability-only coverage. Santa Maria drivers can also find cheap rates from Mile Auto and Sun Coast, which have liability rates as low as $55 and $59, respectively.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Santa Maria?

    Nationwide, State Farm, and USAA are the best car insurance companies in Santa Maria. All boast IQ Scores of above 4 out of 5 and have strong financial strength ratings.

    However, the best car insurance company for you may be different, as everyone has unique insurance needs and financial situations. Always be sure to compare quotes from multiple insurers before buying a policy.

  • Can insurers in California consider your credit score when setting car insurance rates?

    No. California law forbids insurers from using your credit history as a factor when setting car insurance rates.

  • How much does the average person pay for car insurance in California?

    The average person pays $124 per month for car insurance in California.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Related articles

More cities in California

Popular cities

Sources

  1. Neighborhood Scout. "Santa Maria, CA." Accessed November 16, 2023
  2. Insurance Information Institute. "How to save money on car insurance." Accessed November 17, 2023
  3. California DMV. "Auto Insurance Requirements." Accessed November 17, 2023
  4. California Department of Insurance. "BULLETIN 2023-1." Accessed November 17, 2023
  5. Ca.gov. "California's Low Cost Auto Insurance Program." Accessed November 17, 2023
  6. California's Low Cost Auto Insurance. "Get Reliable Insurance For Less." Accessed November 17, 2023
  7. California DMV. "Section 9: Alcohol and Drugs." Accessed November 17, 2023
Danny Smith
Danny SmithHome and Pet Insurance Editor

Danny is an insurance writer at Insurify. Specializing in auto insurance, he works to help drivers navigate the complicated world of insurance to find the best possible policy. He received a bachelor's degree from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. You can connect with Danny on LinkedIn.

Learn More
linkedin
Taylor Milam-Samuel
Edited byTaylor Milam-Samuel
Taylor Milam-Samuel
Taylor Milam-Samuel

  • 8+ years writing for major outlets, including MarketWatch and Business Insider

  • Master’s in Education

Taylor Mlam-Samuel is a personal finance writer and credentialed educator. When she’s not helping readers better save and spend money, she can be found teaching.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Latest Articles

The 10 Best and Worst Car Insurance Comparison Sites for 2023

The 10 Best and Worst Car Insurance Comparison Sites for 2023

Few car insurance comparison sites deliver real quotes, and many sell your data. Learn how the No.1 rated insurance comparison platform can save you up to $717.

28 min. read|November 27, 2023
Car Models with the Most Speeding Tickets (2021)

Car Models with the Most Speeding Tickets (2021)

These cars’ drivers have the most speeding violations in 2021.

8 min. read|November 27, 2023
Is AAA Worth It? (2023)

Is AAA Worth It? (2023)

Whether AAA is worth it depends on your unique situation. Learn more.

4 min. read|November 22, 2023
American Family vs. State Farm: Which Is the Best? (2023)

American Family vs. State Farm: Which Is the Best? (2023)

American Family and State Farm both have competitive rates, but State Farm has a higher IQ Score.

13 min. read|November 20, 2023
Cheapest Car Insurance for 18-Year-Olds (2023)

Cheapest Car Insurance for 18-Year-Olds (2023)

Car insurance for 18-year-olds can be expensive, but you can still find affordable coverage with the right insurers.

22 min. read|November 20, 2023
Monthly Car Payments for New Vehicles Are at Record Highs

Monthly Car Payments for New Vehicles Are at Record Highs

Auto-loan interest rates are at their highest since the Great Recession, according to third-quarter (Q3) data from Edmunds.

1 min. read|November 17, 2023
View all