Drivers in Santa Maria can expect to pay an average of $104 per month for car insurance. The city’s rates are much lower than the monthly average of $124 and the national average of $154 per month.
Drivers in Santa Maria pay less likely in part because of the city’s location and comparatively smaller population.[1] Even so, you can find cheaper coverage if you compare car insurance quotes from multiple insurers before buying.
Here’s how you can find the most competitive rates from the best insurers in Santa Maria, California.
Quick Facts
Clearcover, Mile Auto, and Sun Coast are the cheapest car insurance companies for Santa Maria residents.
Your credit history doesn’t affect your insurance coverage rates in California.
Low-income drivers can secure affordable coverage through the California Low-Cost Auto Insurance (CLCA) program.
Cheapest car insurance companies in Santa Maria
Drivers in Santa Maria have affordable coverage options, and the best insurer for you depends on your coverage needs. Driving records, location, average mileage, vehicle type, and age can help determine which insurer offers the best deal.
Clearcover, USAA, and Mile Auto are some of the top picks for drivers in the city. Here’s why.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
3.1
A.M. Best
NR
Liability Only
$55/mo
Full Coverage
$107/mo
With the cheapest insurance quotes in Santa Maria, Clearcover is an excellent option for budget-conscious drivers. The company offers a quick claims process, often providing funds within minutes after receiving a claim.
As a tech-focused auto insurance company, Clearcover’s app is top-notch, making it easy to contact customer service, file a claim, and begin coverage. However, the company earned an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 3.1 out of 5, so there’s still room for improvement.
Pros
Quick claims payment
Accessible customer service
Cons
Not available in every state
Auto insurance is the only available coverage
BAYRON - July 23, 2023
BAYRON - July 23, 2023
Verified
I filed a claim with Clearcover last year, and they haven't paid it. Now my policy has gone up by $40 per month.
4.3
JD Power
880
Liability Only
$75/mo
Full Coverage
$151/mo
USAA offers various financial products, including affordable car insurance. The bank serves military personnel, making it a popular option in Santa Maria, since Vandenberg Space Force Base is only a few miles away. Customers appreciate the extensive coverage options and competitive rates.
However, policies are only available for select clients due to strict membership criteria. You must be an active military member, retired, or connected through an immediate family member.
Pros
High J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in California
Multiple available discounts
Cons
Strict membership criteria
Limited customer service availability
Brenda - September 13, 2023
Brenda - September 13, 2023
Verified
Overall poor service, took a safe driving discount away because I wasn’t driving enough.
3.4
A.M. Best
NR
Liability Only
$55/mo
Full Coverage
$100/mo
As a pay-per-mile insurance company, Mile Auto determines rates based on how much you drive. If you drive more, you have to pay more. Since Santa Maria is a smaller city, pay-per-mile insurance can be an excellent option for drivers who stay local.
However, you must submit odometer readings and provide access to location services, which can be a dealbreaker for some privacy-conscious drivers. If you regularly commute to San Luis Obispo or Santa Barbara for your job or business, you can likely find better rates elsewhere.
Pros
Easy-to-understand pricing
Pay less for driving less
Cons
Limited nationwide availability
Must submit odometer checks
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Santa Maria
Your location and where you live within a city can affect how much you pay for car insurance. Factors like your driving history, age, and vehicle type also affect insurance costs.
Ask about discounts.Most car insurance companies offer discounts for bundling policies, including home insurance, renters insurance, or life insurance. But many insurers also offer rate deductions for good driving, driving fewer miles, and being a student. Ask insurance agents or representatives what discounts apply.
Consider your car’s value. The value of your vehicle determines how much insurance you need. If you have a new or high-value car, it usually makes sense to opt for higher coverage. But if your vehicle is old or worth less, you might need less extensive protection.
Compare quotes.Comparing quotes from at least three companies is the most effective way to save money on car insurance. It’s easier to gauge whether or not you’re getting a good deal once you review more than one offer.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Santa Maria: Clearcover
Most states, including California, mandate liability-only car insurance. Liability coverage helps pay for vehicle repairs and medical expenses for the other driver when you cause an accident.[3] But there are limitations, and it doesn’t cover your repair costs.
Clearcover offers the cheapest quotes for liability-only coverage in Santa Maria, with a cost of $55 per month. You can find the most competitive rates from the following insurers.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Santa Maria: Mile Auto
Full-coverage car insurance typically includes liability, comprehensive, and collision coverage. If you cause an accident or hit an object, collision coverage can help pay for your vehicle repairs. Comprehensive coverage helps cover costs associated with non-collision damages like theft, vandalism, and natural disasters.
Mile Auto offers the cheapest quotes for full-coverage policies in Santa Maria, with rates of $100 per month. The following insurance companies also offer affordable rates.
Car insurance requirements in California
Drivers in California must have liability insurance, which helps pay for vehicle repairs and medical costs for the other driver. In California, liability insurance includes bodily injury and property damage liability coverage.[3]
California’s minimum-coverage amounts will increase in 2025, which might affect the cost of liability policies for some drivers.[4]
Collision and comprehensive help pay for repairs to your vehicle but don’t help pay for necessary medical treatment. PIP helps fill the gap and covers medical care related to an accident.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
Even though California mandates coverage, some drivers don’t follow the law and don’t purchase auto insurance. If a driver without insurance — or without enough insurance — causes damage, uninsured or underinsured motorist coverage helps cover your costs.
California’s Low-Cost Auto Insurance Program
California offers low-income drivers affordable liability-only coverage through the Low-Cost Auto Insurance (CLCA) program. Drivers can work with select companies to secure coverage amounts lower than the state-mandated limits.[5]
To qualify, you must earn less than the income thresholds set by the state. The size of your family and total income determines eligibility. For example, families of four must make less than $75,000 per year, which is lower than the federal poverty guidelines. You also need a clean driving record, and your car can’t be worth more than $25,000.[6]
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Driving incidents cause your insurance premiums to increase. Car insurance companies determine rates based on your driving record.
Drivers without any incidents can secure lower rates since insurers consider them less risky to insure. However, insurers charge more if you have a speeding ticket, driving under the influence (DUI) violation, or at-fault car accident.
Here’s how each type of incident affects your car insurance rates.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Clearcover
Speeding tickets indicate risky driving, which signifies to insurers that you might be more likely to file a claim. Insurance companies charge more for coverage to compensate for the potential cost of future claims. However, it’s still possible to find competitive rates.
The cheapest insurer for drivers with a speeding ticket in Santa Maria is Clearcover, with a cost of $79 per month. Here are the cheapest car insurance companies in Santa Maria after a speeding ticket.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Clearcover
Car insurance companies determine rates based on how likely drivers are to file future claims. If you have an at-fault accident on your driving record, it indicates that you’re more likely to do so. Even though past behavior isn’t always an indicator of future behavior, insurance companies prefer to err on the side of caution.
The cheapest insurer for drivers with an at-fault accident in Santa Maria is Clearcover, with a cost of $76 per month.
Here’s how much you can expect your car insurance rates to increase with different companies after you cause a car accident.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Clearcover
Driving under the influence (DUI) is a serious violation that causes your car insurance costs to skyrocket. If you get a DUI in California, convictions remain on your driving record for 10 years. You might also have to pay fines, lose your license, spend time in jail, and face non-renewal from your insurance company.[7]
If you’re navigating the aftermath of a DUI, seek out insurance companies that specialize in coverage. The cheapest insurer for drivers with a DUI in Santa Maria is Clearcover, with a monthly cost of $82.
Here’s how much you can expect your rates to increase after a DUI.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Clearcover
Your age affects your car insurance costs. Young drivers can expect higher insurance costs throughout their teenage years and young adulthood. Around age 35, prices begin to decrease and continue doing so throughout retirement age. However, rates start to increase again around age 70.
The cheapest insurer for senior drivers in Santa Maria is Clearcover, with a monthly cost of $40.
Here’s the cheapest car insurance in Santa Maria for seniors.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Clearcover
Teenage drivers spend significantly more on car insurance due to inexperience and risky behavior behind the wheel. Since most teenagers have insurance through parents or guardians, the costs can affect the family budget.
But you can take steps to save money. Ask about good student discounts, buy a car with additional safety features, and keep your teenager on the family insurance plan as long as possible.
With a cost of $93 per month, the cheapest insurer for teen drivers in Santa Maria is Clearcover.
Here are the cheapest car insurance quotes for teenage drivers in Santa Maria.
Is car insurance more expensive in Santa Maria?
No. Average rates in Santa Maria are also lower than the state average, possibly due to the city’s agricultural-heavy setting and comparatively smaller population size. Drivers in bigger nearby cities like Santa Barbara and Moreno Valley pay slightly more per month.
Santa Maria drivers pay an average of $104 per month for car insurance, lower than the state average of $124 and much lower than the national average of $154 per month.
More cities in California
Drivers in nearby California cities pay slightly more for car insurance. For example, drivers in Santa Barbara pay an average of $98 per month, about $20 more. Similarly, Moreno Valley residents pay about $10 more than Santa Maria drivers.
Here are the average quotes for some other California cities.
Santa Maria car insurance FAQs
Finding the right car insurance can be challenging. Below are answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about car insurance in Santa Maria.
How much is car insurance in Santa Maria?
On average, car insurance in Santa Maria costs $129 per month for full coverage and $78 for liability-only insurance.
Your exact premium will depend on factors like your location, driving record, age, and gender.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Santa Maria?
Clearcover offers the cheapest car insurance rates in Santa Maria, starting at $55 for liability-only coverage. Santa Maria drivers can also find cheap rates from Mile Auto and Sun Coast, which have liability rates as low as $55 and $59, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in Santa Maria?
Nationwide, State Farm, and USAA are the best car insurance companies in Santa Maria. All boast IQ Scores of above 4 out of 5 and have strong financial strength ratings.
However, the best car insurance company for you may be different, as everyone has unique insurance needs and financial situations. Always be sure to compare quotes from multiple insurers before buying a policy.
Can insurers in California consider your credit score when setting car insurance rates?
No. California law forbids insurers from using your credit history as a factor when setting car insurance rates.
How much does the average person pay for car insurance in California?
The average person pays $124 per month for car insurance in California.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Danny is an insurance writer at Insurify. Specializing in auto insurance, he works to help drivers navigate the complicated world of insurance to find the best possible policy. He received a bachelor's degree from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. You can connect with Danny on LinkedIn.