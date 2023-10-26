Cost of Audi Car Insurance (2023)

Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies
Audi has a reputation for high-build quality and sporty, progressive designs.[1] And with that reputation, you can expect higher car insurance premiums.
The average cost of Audi car insurance is $162 per month, which is slightly higher than the national average of $155. You can expect to spend an average of $214 per month for full-coverage car insurance and $110 for a liability-only policy to insure your Audi.
But these figures are just averages, and the choices you make can help you control your insurance costs. Here’s how.
Quick Facts
On average, Hugo offers the cheapest car insurance for Audi drivers.
USAA, State Farm, and GEICO also offer competitive rates.
The cost of Audi car insurance is about 5% higher than the national average.
Cost of Audi insurance by model
The model of Audi you choose can greatly affect how much you end up spending on your car insurance. This table outlines the average monthly full-coverage quotes for a handful of different Audi models.
Audi Model
Average Monthly Quote
Audi Q5
$197
Audi A3
$245
Audi A6
$194
Audi Q7
$226
Audi A4
$219
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Audi A3
Starting at $35,400, the Audi A3 is a true luxury sedan. With a high MSRP comes a high insurance cost. The average cost of a liability-only policy for the A3 is $116, and a full-coverage car insurance policy costs an average of $245 per month. These auto insurance rates are much higher than the averages for other Audi sedans, like the A4, A5, and A6.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Hugo
$85
USAA
$116
State Farm
$128
GEICO
$133
Nationwide
$147
Allstate
$159
Progressive
$188
American Family
$202
Liberty Mutual
$203
Direct Auto
$227
Travelers
$233
Farmers
$272
Audi A4
The Audi A4 has a lower MSRP than the A3 ($41,200 vs. $35,400), and you’ll spend less on car insurance each month to protect this model.
The cost of insuring an Audi A4 is $163 per month, whereas it costs an average of $181 to insure the A3. This is likely because the A4 is an older model, and newer cars cost more to insure.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Hugo
$76
USAA
$104
State Farm
$115
GEICO
$119
Nationwide
$132
Allstate
$142
Progressive
$168
American Family
$181
Liberty Mutual
$182
Direct Auto
$203
Travelers
$209
Farmers
$243
Audi A4 allroad
The A4 allroad comes with an even lower monthly insurance cost than the A4 (despite having a higher MSRP of $46,900).[2] The average cost of insuring the A4 allroad is just $118 per month, and you can also choose a liability insurance policy for an average of $80 per month.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Hugo
$54
USAA
$73
State Farm
$81
GEICO
$84
Nationwide
$93
Allstate
$100
Progressive
$118
American Family
$128
Liberty Mutual
$128
Direct Auto
$143
Travelers
$147
Farmers
$171
Audi A5
Feeling sporty? Why not go with the Audi A5? This luxury coupe starts at $47,700, and you can expect to insure it for an average of $240 per month for full coverage and $93 per month for liability-only coverage. Those are competitive rates for a vehicle that delivers a thrilling performance, with 261 horsepower, 273 lb-ft of torque, and a swift 0–60 mph acceleration time of 5.3 seconds.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Hugo
$83
USAA
$114
State Farm
$126
GEICO
$130
Nationwide
$144
Allstate
$156
Progressive
$184
American Family
$198
Liberty Mutual
$199
Direct Auto
$223
Travelers
$229
Farmers
$266
Audi A6
If a sedan is more your speed, you may be considering buying the Audi A6. The MSRP is $57,300, so this Audi model is quite the investment. As such, auto insurance costs are high as well. You should plan to spend an average of $194 per month for a full-coverage car insurance policy or $98 for a liability-only policy.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Hugo
$67
USAA
$92
State Farm
$101
GEICO
$105
Nationwide
$117
Allstate
$126
Progressive
$149
American Family
$160
Liberty Mutual
$161
Direct Auto
$180
Travelers
$185
Farmers
$215
Audi Q3
Surprisingly, you can snag an Audi SUV for a lot less than the A6 sedan. Prices for the Audi Q3 SUV start at just $37,000. Insurance rates are reasonable as well. You can insure this model, which seats five and comes with two engine options, for an average of $159 per month.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Hugo
$75
USAA
$103
State Farm
$114
GEICO
$118
Nationwide
$131
Allstate
$141
Progressive
$167
American Family
$180
Liberty Mutual
$181
Direct Auto
$202
Travelers
$207
Farmers
$241
Audi Q5
A pricier Audi SUV option is the Q5 (MSRP of $44,200). If a car with good safety features is a top concern, this may be the right SUV for you. The 2023 Audi Q5 received a 2023 IIHS Top Safety Pick Award (indicating high safety ratings), which may be why the Q5 and Q3 have similar auto insurance costs. While it costs $159 on average to insure the less expensive Audi Q3, it costs $158 per month to insure the Audi Q5.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Hugo
$68
USAA
$93
State Farm
$103
GEICO
$107
Nationwide
$118
Allstate
$128
Progressive
$151
American Family
$162
Liberty Mutual
$163
Direct Auto
$182
Travelers
$187
Farmers
$218
Audi Q7
The most expensive car on this list is the Audi Q7, with an MSRP of $59,500. It’s easy to see why you’ll spend a lot on car insurance for the Q7. Be ready to spend an average of $226 on a full-coverage policy and $98 on a liability-only policy.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Hugo
$78
USAA
$107
State Farm
$118
GEICO
$122
Nationwide
$136
Allstate
$147
Progressive
$173
American Family
$186
Liberty Mutual
$188
Direct Auto
$210
Travelers
$215
Farmers
$250
Best companies for Audi car insurance
While finding a great deal on car insurance is a total win, you also want to make sure you’re choosing a car insurance company that can offer you the coverage options, customer service, and features you need. The best way to do this is to compare quotes from several insurers to find a policy that best matches your needs and budget.
These are some car insurance companies that offer lower-price coverage options for Audi drivers, each of which excels in different categories.
Best for military members, veterans, and their families: USAA
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$45/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$98/mo
In business for more than 100 years, USAA exclusively serves members of the military and their immediate families. The company offers multiple types of insurance products, as well as banking, investing, and retirement services. Auto insurance customers have access to a number of discounts, including for bundling, insuring multiple vehicles, living on a military base, and more. A.M. Best gives USAA an A++ rating for financial strength, and the company had the highest or second-highest rating of all insurers in every region in J.D. Power’s Overall Customer Satisfaction Index. Customer reviews are mixed for service and claims processing.
Pros
Low premiums
SafePilot program rewards good driving with up to 30% discount
Cons
Only available to active-duty military, veterans, military spouses, or children of service members or veterans
No 24/7 customer phone support
They are the best in customer service.
Brenda - September 13, 2023
Verified
Overall poor service, took a safe driving discount away because I wasn’t driving enough.
4.4
JD Power
842
Liability Only
$52/mo
Full Coverage
$109/mo
State Farm has been in business for more than 100 years, and today sells auto and other vehicle insurance, homeowners, life, health, pet, disability, and small business insurance. Available in all 50 states, State Farm car insurance policies offer multiple ways to save, from customizing coverage types, to a robust list of discounts. The company has far fewer complaints than expected for the industry, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioner’s Consumer Complaints Index. State Farm also ranks among the top 10 companies for customer satisfaction in every region on the J.D. Power Overall Customer Satisfaction Index.
Pros
High rates of customer satisfaction
Rideshare insurance available
Cons
No gap insurance offering
May not be the cheapest choice for drivers with violations
I feel like I am being way overcharged for my insurance since I have had no accidents or tickets in the last 10 years.
Theresa - September 14, 2023
Verified
I really enjoyed working with them, I just couldn't keep up with the expensive rates.
Becki - September 13, 2023
Verified
I was 5 stars until the recent increase, without any explanation.
4.3
JD Power
835
Liability Only
$53/mo
Full Coverage
$114/mo
A highly recognizable name in car insurance, GEICO is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway. The company started out as the Government Employees Insurance Company, serving U.S. government workers and military personnel. In addition to auto insurance, GEICO also sells homeowner, flood insurance, life insurance, business insurance, and identity protection, among other products. A.M. Best gives GEICO its highest rating for financial stability and credit. However, GEICO has nearly twice as many complaints as expected in the National Association of Insurance Commissioner’s Consumer Complaints Index.
Pros
Good rates for good drivers, seniors, and young drivers
Accident forgiveness available
Cons
High rates for drivers with certain violations, like DUIs
No rideshare or new car replacement coverage available
Unwilling to work with clients. Especially senior citizens on a fixed income.
Janina - September 10, 2023
Verified
Awesome customer service, good prices, easy to deal with.
Kathleen - September 9, 2023
Verified
Good treatment in responding to questions and handling of my accident, especially because I was not at fault. No hesitation in paying the repair bill and then collecting from the at-fault insurance company client's policy.
In many states, a legal obligation exists to maintain at least a liability-only policy as the absolute minimum to safeguard other motorists.[3] With that said, you have the option to explore a few different categories of auto insurance products for enhanced protection.
If you’re not sure what types of coverage are best for you, you can always ask an insurance agent for detailed information about how each type of coverage works.
Liability-only coverage
Liability insurance is typically compulsory and offers coverage for damages you might cause to others in an accident. It encompasses bodily injury liability (for medical bills) and property damage liability (for repairing or replacing others’ belongings). However, it doesn’t cover the costs of repairing or replacing your own vehicle, so you should be prepared to handle those expenses independently.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive insurance protects your vehicle against non-collision incidents — such as theft, vandalism, natural disasters, and collisions with animals — and it typically involves a deductible. Another aspect of this coverage is that it will cover the repair or replacement of a cracked or shattered windshield. It also aids in replacing your vehicle when substantial damage occurs.
Collision coverage
Collision insurance covers the cost of repairing your vehicle after a collision with another car or object, regardless of fault. This type of coverage is valuable for safeguarding your own vehicle but often entails a deductible that you must pay when filing a claim.
Personal injury protection (PIP) or medical payments coverage
In the event of a car accident, your car isn’t the only thing at risk of damage. You and your passengers may sustain injuries as well. PIP and medical payments coverage handle your medical expenses and, at times, those of your passengers, regardless of fault. This type of coverage often includes supplementary benefits, such as compensating for lost income due to injuries and covering funeral expenses, thus offering comprehensive personal injury protection.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
This coverage comes into play when an at-fault driver either lacks insurance or has inadequate coverage. It covers medical expenses, lost wages, and property damage, ensuring that you aren’t left financially vulnerable in such circumstances. Additionally, this coverage also protects you in hit-and-run situations or if you’re struck by an uninsured or underinsured motorist while walking as a pedestrian.
Audi car insurance FAQs
If you want more insight into what to expect when buying Audi car insurance, here are the answers to some commonly asked questions about insuring these vehicles.
Who has the cheapest Audi insurance?
Hugo typically offers the cheapest Audi car insurance policies on average for Audi drivers, starting at just $80 per month. USAA, State Farm, and GEICO also charge low insurance rates for Audi owners.
Are Audis expensive to insure?
On a national scale, the typical monthly cost for car insurance stands at $155. In contrast, Audi owners can anticipate slightly higher monthly expenses, averaging around $162.
Do luxury cars have more expensive car insurance?
Luxury cars generally come with higher car insurance costs compared to standard vehicles. This is because luxury cars often have higher repair and replacement costs, use advanced technology that is expensive to fix, and are at a greater risk of theft. Insurers typically charge higher premiums to ensure they can cover these expenses and the overall increased value of luxury cars.
Why is Audi insurance so high?
Audi car insurance is likely higher than the national average rate due to the fact that Audi vehicles are more expensive than many other makes on the market. An Audi is a luxury car, and luxury vehicles are notorious for having high repair costs and being at risk of theft. This can cause car insurance companies to increase premiums to help offset the costs of paying out future claims.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
During college, Jacqueline DeMarco interned at a retirement plan advisory firm and was tasked with creating a presentation on the importance of financial wellness. During her research into how money can affect our health, relationships and career, Jacqueline realized just how important financial education is. Jacqueline is a contributor for Insurify and has worked with more than a dozen financial brands, including LendingTree, Capital One, Credit Karma, Fundera, Chime, Bankrate, Student Loan Hero, ValuePenguin, SoFi, and Northwestern Mutual, providing thoughtful content to give readers insight into complex topics that they likely didn’t learn in school.