Cost of Audi Car Insurance (2023)

Audi A3

Starting at $35,400, the Audi A3 is a true luxury sedan. With a high MSRP comes a high insurance cost. The average cost of a liability-only policy for the A3 is $116, and a full-coverage car insurance policy costs an average of $245 per month. These auto insurance rates are much higher than the averages for other Audi sedans, like the A4, A5, and A6.

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Hugo $85 USAA $116 State Farm $128 GEICO $133 Nationwide $147 Allstate $159 Progressive $188 American Family $202 Liberty Mutual $203 Direct Auto $227 Travelers $233 Farmers $272 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Audi A4

The Audi A4 has a lower MSRP than the A3 ($41,200 vs. $35,400), and you’ll spend less on car insurance each month to protect this model.

The cost of insuring an Audi A4 is $163 per month, whereas it costs an average of $181 to insure the A3. This is likely because the A4 is an older model, and newer cars cost more to insure.

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Hugo $76 USAA $104 State Farm $115 GEICO $119 Nationwide $132 Allstate $142 Progressive $168 American Family $181 Liberty Mutual $182 Direct Auto $203 Travelers $209 Farmers $243

Audi A4 allroad

The A4 allroad comes with an even lower monthly insurance cost than the A4 (despite having a higher MSRP of $46,900).[2] The average cost of insuring the A4 allroad is just $118 per month, and you can also choose a liability insurance policy for an average of $80 per month.

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Hugo $54 USAA $73 State Farm $81 GEICO $84 Nationwide $93 Allstate $100 Progressive $118 American Family $128 Liberty Mutual $128 Direct Auto $143 Travelers $147 Farmers $171

Audi A5

Feeling sporty? Why not go with the Audi A5? This luxury coupe starts at $47,700, and you can expect to insure it for an average of $240 per month for full coverage and $93 per month for liability-only coverage. Those are competitive rates for a vehicle that delivers a thrilling performance, with 261 horsepower, 273 lb-ft of torque, and a swift 0–60 mph acceleration time of 5.3 seconds.

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Hugo $83 USAA $114 State Farm $126 GEICO $130 Nationwide $144 Allstate $156 Progressive $184 American Family $198 Liberty Mutual $199 Direct Auto $223 Travelers $229 Farmers $266

Audi A6

If a sedan is more your speed, you may be considering buying the Audi A6. The MSRP is $57,300, so this Audi model is quite the investment. As such, auto insurance costs are high as well. You should plan to spend an average of $194 per month for a full-coverage car insurance policy or $98 for a liability-only policy.

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Hugo $67 USAA $92 State Farm $101 GEICO $105 Nationwide $117 Allstate $126 Progressive $149 American Family $160 Liberty Mutual $161 Direct Auto $180 Travelers $185 Farmers $215

Audi Q3

Surprisingly, you can snag an Audi SUV for a lot less than the A6 sedan. Prices for the Audi Q3 SUV start at just $37,000. Insurance rates are reasonable as well. You can insure this model, which seats five and comes with two engine options, for an average of $159 per month.

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Hugo $75 USAA $103 State Farm $114 GEICO $118 Nationwide $131 Allstate $141 Progressive $167 American Family $180 Liberty Mutual $181 Direct Auto $202 Travelers $207 Farmers $241

Audi Q5

A pricier Audi SUV option is the Q5 (MSRP of $44,200). If a car with good safety features is a top concern, this may be the right SUV for you. The 2023 Audi Q5 received a 2023 IIHS Top Safety Pick Award (indicating high safety ratings), which may be why the Q5 and Q3 have similar auto insurance costs. While it costs $159 on average to insure the less expensive Audi Q3, it costs $158 per month to insure the Audi Q5.

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Hugo $68 USAA $93 State Farm $103 GEICO $107 Nationwide $118 Allstate $128 Progressive $151 American Family $162 Liberty Mutual $163 Direct Auto $182 Travelers $187 Farmers $218

Audi Q7

The most expensive car on this list is the Audi Q7, with an MSRP of $59,500. It’s easy to see why you’ll spend a lot on car insurance for the Q7. Be ready to spend an average of $226 on a full-coverage policy and $98 on a liability-only policy.

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Hugo $78 USAA $107 State Farm $118 GEICO $122 Nationwide $136 Allstate $147 Progressive $173 American Family $186 Liberty Mutual $188 Direct Auto $210 Travelers $215 Farmers $250