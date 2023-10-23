Cost of Tesla Model 3 Car Insurance (2023)

2023 Tesla Model 3 insurance

If you’re planning to buy the latest Tesla Model 3 (2023), you can expect an MSRP of $40,240.[1] This table can give you an idea of what you might spend on car insurance with a handful of popular car insurance companies.

2022 Tesla Model 3 insurance

Despite having a higher MSRP ($48,490) than the 2023 model, the 2022 Tesla Model 3 has lower average monthly car insurance costs.[1]

2021 Tesla Model 3 insurance

The 2021 Tesla Model 3 came with an MSRP of $39,190, and you can expect to pay the following average monthly premiums for car insurance for one.[1]

2020 Tesla Model 3 insurance

With a much lower starting price of $36,200, the 2020 Tesla Model 3 also comes with lower average insurance quotes.[1]

2019 Tesla Model 3 insurance

The 2019 Tesla Model 3 had the exact same MSRP as the 2020 model, at $36,200, but comes with slightly lower auto insurance premiums.[1]

2018 Tesla Model 3 insurance

The 2018 Tesla Model 3 was cheaper than the most current model, with a starting price of just $36,000.[1]

2017 Tesla Model 3 insurance

Back in 2017, you could snag a Tesla Model 3 starting at $36,200. This table outlines the average monthly auto insurance quotes for this model.[1]