Cost of Tesla Model 3 Car Insurance (2023)

The Tesla Model 3 is more expensive to insure than most other cars, but you can still find affordable rates with USAA, State Farm, and GEICO.

Updated October 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM PDT

You can expect to spend an average of $231 per month to insure a Tesla Model 3, but how much you actually pay depends on a variety of factors, like your location, age, and driving record. The Tesla Model 3 is a very popular model due to it having the lowest starting price of any new Tesla electric car on the market ($40,240).[1]

Remember that the insurance rates below are averages — you should always compare car insurance quotes from multiple companies before purchasing a policy.

Cost of Tesla Model 3 insurance

The average cost of a car insurance policy for a Tesla Model 3 is $231 per month, much higher than the national average. However, the car insurance company you choose can greatly affect how much you spend on premiums. USAA typically offers the lowest rates for this car model, but you have to have some sort of military affiliation to qualify.[2]

2023 Tesla Model 3 insurance

If you’re planning to buy the latest Tesla Model 3 (2023), you can expect an MSRP of $40,240.[1] This table can give you an idea of what you might spend on car insurance with a handful of popular car insurance companies.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA$150
State Farm$166
GEICO$171
Allstate$204
American Family$258
Progressive$247
Liberty Mutual$270
Travelers$298
Farmers$350
The General$382
2022 Tesla Model 3 insurance

Despite having a higher MSRP ($48,490) than the 2023 model, the 2022 Tesla Model 3 has lower average monthly car insurance costs.[1]

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA$131
State Farm$145
GEICO$150
Allstate$178
American Family$226
Progressive$216
Liberty Mutual$236
Travelers$260
Farmers$306
The General$333
2021 Tesla Model 3 insurance

The 2021 Tesla Model 3 came with an MSRP of $39,190, and you can expect to pay the following average monthly premiums for car insurance for one.[1]

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA$126
State Farm$141
GEICO$145
Allstate$172
American Family$218
Progressive$209
Liberty Mutual$228
Travelers$252
Farmers$296
The General$323
2020 Tesla Model 3 insurance

With a much lower starting price of $36,200, the 2020 Tesla Model 3 also comes with lower average insurance quotes.[1]

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA$125
State Farm$139
GEICO$144
Allstate$171
American Family$216
Progressive$207
Liberty Mutual$226
Travelers$250
Farmers$294
The General$320
2019 Tesla Model 3 insurance

The 2019 Tesla Model 3 had the exact same MSRP as the 2020 model, at $36,200, but comes with slightly lower auto insurance premiums.[1]

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA$121
State Farm$135
GEICO$139
Allstate$165
American Family$209
Progressive$200
Liberty Mutual$219
Travelers$242
Farmers$284
The General$310
2018 Tesla Model 3 insurance

The 2018 Tesla Model 3 was cheaper than the most current model, with a starting price of just $36,000.[1]

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA$111
State Farm$123
GEICO$127
Allstate$151
American Family$191
Progressive$183
Liberty Mutual$200
Travelers$220
Farmers$259
The General$282
2017 Tesla Model 3 insurance

Back in 2017, you could snag a Tesla Model 3 starting at $36,200. This table outlines the average monthly auto insurance quotes for this model.[1]

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA$109
State Farm$121
GEICO$125
Allstate$149
American Family$189
Progressive$180
Liberty Mutual$197
Travelers$218
Farmers$256
The General$279
Tesla Model 3 car insurance coverages

Nearly every state requires you to carry liability coverage, but you’ll also likely want to insure your Tesla with some other common coverages. These are some options you should consider:[3]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage pays for repairs or replacement of your car if it’s damaged in a collision with another vehicle or object. It also helps cover the costs of repairing your vehicle, regardless of who’s at fault in the accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage provides protection from non-collision events, such as vandalism, theft, and natural disasters. It covers the costs of repairing or replacing your vehicle if it’s damaged in any way other than a collision.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage protects you if you’re involved in an accident with a driver who either doesn’t have insurance or doesn’t have enough insurance to cover the damages. Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage pays for medical bills, lost wages, and vehicle repairs.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Personal injury protection (PIP) coverage

    Personal injury protection (PIP) coverage helps pay for medical expenses for you and your passengers after an accident, regardless of who’s at fault. It covers things like hospital visits, surgeries, and rehabilitation.

Tesla Model 3 car insurance FAQs

If you want to learn even more about Tesla Model 3 insurance, check out the answers to these commonly asked questions below.

  • Who has the cheapest Tesla Model 3 insurance?

    USAA offers the cheapest car insurance for the Tesla Model 3. For example, USAA charges an average monthly rate of $150 for the 2023 model, whereas The General charges $382 per month. It’s helpful to get quotes from a few different car insurance companies to find a better deal.

  • Is the Tesla Model 3 expensive to insure?

    Yes. The Tesla Model 3 can be much more expensive to insure than other cars. The national average cost of insurance is $154 per month, whereas it typically costs $231 per month to insure a Tesla Model 3.

  • How much does it cost to insure a Tesla Model 3?

    How much it costs to insure a Tesla Model 3 depends on the type of car insurance you choose. The average cost of a full-coverage insurance policy for a Tesla Model 3 is $307 per month. If you want to save on your policy, you can choose to go with a liability-only policy, which only costs an average of $154 per month.

  • What factors can influence the insurance cost of a Tesla Model 3?

    Insurers determine premiums for a Tesla Model 3 based on factors like your age, driving record, location, vehicle make, coverage level (full-coverage car insurance costs the most), and even credit history if your state allows it. Additionally, model year, safety features, annual mileage, and the local crime rate can affect your premium.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Sources

  1. Tesla. "Compare Models." Accessed October 12, 2023
  2. USAA. "Car Insurance Quotes Online." Accessed October 12, 2023
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "What is covered by a basic auto insurance policy?." Accessed October 12, 2023
