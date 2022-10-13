Tesla Insurance Reviews: Consumer Reviews, Ratings (2022)

What is Tesla insurance?

What is Tesla insurance? Tesla car insurance is designed specifically for Tesla drivers, and is available for the Tesla Model 3, Model S, Model X, Model Y, and Roadster. However, Tesla offers insurance in just five states: Arizona, California, Illinois, Ohio, and Texas.

When determining pricing, the company takes into account the standard safety features available on all Tesla vehicles. The company also has unique knowledge of the repair costs associated with its vehicles so it’s able to do away with fees charged by traditional insurance companies.

Tesla claims these factors can save drivers as much as 20 to 30 percent compared to the average cost of car insurance from other providers. The actual cost of coverage will vary based on factors such as your Tesla model, your driving history, where you live, and more.

Tesla’s car insurance provides typical insurance coverages like bodily injury and property damage liability coverage, collision coverage, comprehensive coverage, as well as some additional coverages designed for insuring electric vehicles.

For example, Tesla offers a protection package for self-driving vehicle owners that can provide you with wall charger coverage, reimbursement for identity fraud expenses, and electronic key replacement. Tesla also offers roadside assistance, gap insurance, rental reimbursement, and a total loss deductible waiver.

Additionally, Tesla provides insurance discounts based on your electric car’s autonomous driving functions. You may also be eligible for discounts common with other insurance programs, such as discounts for being a good driver, having anti-theft devices in your car, being insured with Tesla for a long period of time, and taking driver improvement courses.

Tesla Insurance Using Real-Time Driving Behavior - Safety Score

In October 2022, Tesla launched a telematics program: Safety Score. Telematics programs take data like driver behavior, fuel consumption, and speed, and analyze it to determine your car insurance rate. Tesla’s telematics program is still being tested and is currently in its Beta stage.

Most telematics programs require you to install a device in your car to track driving behaviors, but Tesla’s Safety Score uses the technology in the car itself. Safety Score assesses five factors: forward-collision warnings per 1,000 miles, hard braking, aggressive turning, unsafe following, and force autopilot disengagement.

Tesla uses these factors as well as five other variables: what vehicle you drive, where you live, how much you drive, what coverage you select, and how many vehicles you insure to determine how much your premium costs.

More: Auto and Home Insurance Quotes