How Long Does a Tesla Battery Last?

How does a Tesla battery work?

Electric batteries, rather than gasoline, power Tesla’s line of vehicles. Instead of fueling up at a gas station pump, you need to charge your vehicle at home or at a public charging station. Unlike hybrid vehicles, Teslas operate entirely on battery power.

Tesla vehicles use either lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries or nickel cobalt aluminum oxide (NCA) batteries.[1] Longer-range vehicles operate using the latter, but both battery types work in a similar way. You must plug in your Tesla to charge the battery. The energy stored in the battery then powers the vehicle when you drive.

How do the batteries compare to those in other vehicles?

Electric vehicles generally have several advantages over gas-powered vehicles. You’ll save money on gas because Teslas operate using electricity rather than gasoline. And your vehicle won’t emit gas-related pollutants. Electric vehicles often require less maintenance because they don’t require oil or fuel filter changes.

Though Tesla helped popularize modern-day electric vehicles with the introduction of the Tesla Roadster in 2008, drivers now have more options to choose from in the electric vehicle market.[2] Other auto manufacturers, including Chevrolet, Nissan, and Hyundai, also offer electric vehicles in addition to traditional gasoline-powered cars.

