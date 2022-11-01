Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Federal Way, WA, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Federal Way is $239 per month or $2,868 annually.
Car insurance in Federal Way is $9 less than the monthly average in Washington.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Federal Way on average is Progressive.
Car Insurance in Federal Way, WA
In Federal Way, the average cost of car insurance is $240 per month. This is $9 less than Washington’s average car insurance cost of $248. To cater to the numerous car owners in this city, there are several insurance companies in Federal Way that offer cheap auto insurance. Insurify makes it easy for drivers to compare car insurance companies to find the best rates.
Quotes by Top Companies
See More:
Cheap Car Insurance Washington
Cheapest Car Insurance in Federal Way, WA
What is the cheapest car insurance in Federal Way?
Progressive is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Federal Way, with rates starting at $146 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is unique.
Rates for drivers in Federal Way vary widely from company to company because insurance companies weigh factors like driving record, credit history, and location differently. Below are the average monthly rates for the top providers in Federal Way.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$146
|Travelers
|$197
|Nationwide
|$208
|National General
|$208
|Liberty Mutual
|$281
|Metromile
|$79
|Stillwater
|$138
|Safeco
|$177
|Kemper Preferred
|$197
|Direct Auto
|$241
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$250
|The General
|$253
|Kemper Specialty
|$278
|Bluefire
|$293
|Bristol West
|$310
|Kemper
|$373
|Dairyland
|$441
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Washington
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Washington roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Washington[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Washington is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Federal Way Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Your driving record will influence your insurance premium[2]. If you have numerous speeding tickets, DUI charges, at-fault accidents, or other traffic citations, your premiums will likely be higher than a motorist who has a pristine driving record. This is indicated by the average rates in the table below.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$248
|Speeding Ticket
|$332
|At-Fault Accident
|$362
|DUI
|$494
See More:
High-Risk Car Insurance Washington
Federal Way Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
In most states, insurance companies use your credit score when determining your premium. However, this practice is illegal in Washington state[3]. Maintaining good credit is still important, but it won’t affect your insurance rates.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Federal Way
The best way to get the cheapest car insurance in Federal Way is by maintaining a good driving record and a high credit score. These two factors are weighed heavily by insurance companies in Washington and can have a big impact on your rates, positive or negative. Another important step to take when looking for cheap car insurance is comparing car insurance quotes.
Drivers should also stay on the lookout for any discounts they may qualify for. Bundling auto insurance with home insurance, life insurance, or renters insurance is one of the most common discounts offered by insurance companies
Frequently Asked Questions
To find the cheapest auto insurance in Federal Way, you’ll want to compare quotes. Insurify makes this easy by providing the rates offered by various insurance companies in your area side by side.
Car insurance in Federal Way costs $239 per month on average, $9 less expensive than Washington’s average monthly cost for car insurance. Your individual rate will ultimately depend on your personal driving details, the type of car insurance coverage you need, and which discounts you qualify for.
There are several factors that drive up car insurance rates in Federal Way, including your driving record, speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, DUIs, and credit score. The type of vehicle you drive and where you park it can also affect your rates.
Insurify Insights
How Federal Way Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Federal Way, Washington below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Federal Way drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Washington in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Accord
Most Popular Car in Federal Way
#34
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Washington
#35
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Washington
#52
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Washington
#16
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Washington
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Federal Way drivers rank 36 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Washington.
- Rank within state: #36
- Percent of drivers in Federal Way with an accident: 9.6%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Federal Way drivers rank 52 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Washington.
- Rank within state: #52
- Percent of drivers in Federal Way with a DUI: 1%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Washington, Federal Way drivers rank 20 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #20
- Percent of drivers in Federal Way with a reckless driving offense: 1.8%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Washington, Federal Way drivers rank 17 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #17
- Percent of drivers in Federal Way with a reckless driving violation: 2.2%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Washington, Federal Way drivers rank 34 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #34
- Percent of drivers in Federal Way with a speeding ticket: 12.4%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Federal Way drivers rank 31 in clean driving records across all cities in Washington.
- Rank within state: #31
- Percent of drivers in Federal Way with clean record: 75.5%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Federal Way drivers rank 32 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Washington.
- Rank within state: #32
- Percent of drivers in Federal Way with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 1.37%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Washington State Office of the Insurance Commisioner. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
- Office of the Insurance Commissioner - Washington State. "A consumer’s guide to: Auto insurance Choosing and using your auto insurance coverage." Accessed June 22, 2022
- Office of the Insurance Commissioner - Washington State. "Credit scoring and insurance." Accessed July 19, 2022