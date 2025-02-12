Minimum car insurance requirements in Florida

Florida requires all drivers to have a minimum amount of insurance. Florida is a no-fault insurance state, but it has some unique stipulations.

If you’re in an accident in Florida, the at-fault driver is responsible for paying for any property damage other parties sustain and must carry property damage liability (PDL) coverage.

But each driver is responsible for their own injuries. For that reason, rather than requiring bodily injury liability insurance, Florida requires everyone to have personal injury protection (PIP). The minimum required coverage for both PDL and PIP is $10,000.[3]

It’s important to note that Florida’s insurance requirements are quite low. So, opting for only the minimum coverage could actually cost you more money in the long run if you’re at fault for an accident with significant damage.

For example, if you have the minimum $10,000 of PDL but cause an accident with $50,000 of damage, you could be personally responsible for the remaining $40,000. It may be more cost-effective to opt for slightly higher coverage limits to avoid higher costs later on.