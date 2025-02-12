Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Shopping for car insurance on a low-income budget can be challenging — especially if you live in a state like Florida with above-average insurance premiums.
Florida doesn’t have any state-sponsored programs to help low-income drivers get car insurance. But plenty of top insurers offer affordable rates in Florida well below the state’s average rates, meaning you can likely find ways to save money.
Here’s what you should know about the cheapest car insurers in Florida and how to secure affordable coverage on a budget.
Quick Facts
State Farm, GEICO, andMile Auto are three of the cheapest car insurance companies in Florida.
Florida doesn’t offer state-sponsored affordable car insurance.
Florida is a no-fault insurance state and requires both property damage liability and personal injury protection (PIP).
Cheapest car insurance in Florida
The average cost of Florida car insurance is $195 per month, but you can find policies for less than $70 per month.
Plenty of insurers offer both liability and full-coverage policies at considerably cheaper rates than the state average, offering plenty of opportunities for low-income drivers to save money. Additionally, many insurers offer discounts that can lower your premiums even more.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Saturday, February 1 at 11:00 AM PST.
Insurance Company
▲▼
Average Quote: Liability Only
▲▼
State Farm
$70
GEICO
$71
Mile Auto
$113
Allstate
$121
Travelers
$144
Root
$157
Direct Auto
$158
Mercury
$162
Progressive
$182
Infinity
$196
Foremost
$208
GAINSCO
$228
Dairyland
$236
Bristol West
$238
National General
$268
The General
$294
Hugo
$353
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Best car insurance for drivers with a low income in Florida
If you’re shopping for car insurance on a budget, it’s more important than ever to shop around for the best rates. Liability insurance is the cheapest type of car insurance you can buy. While it doesn’t offer as much coverage as other policies, it comes at a considerably lower price.
State Farm, GEICO, and Mile Auto are some of the best companies for liability coverage in Florida. Here’s how these companies compare.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$70/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$85/mo
4.1
Best choiceBased on 9,503 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about State Farm
Customers appreciate the insurer’s excellent customer service and personal attention but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases. They also express frustration with the claims process.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
Reviews (5,232)
Michael
February 11, 2025
Verified Review
Not Happy!
Payments keep increasing without any explanation.
John
February 11, 2025
Verified Review
No Review of Actual Accident by State Farm or Damage
My rate is over $3000 per year due to an accident in 2023 for which I was at fault, even though there was no damage to my car. I even took my car to my agency's office so they could visually confirm there was no damage. This incident was a scam by a woman in an old, beat-up truck trying to collect as much as she could. She claimed that I hit her truck while backing up in a parking lot and immediately called the police. I explained the situation to the policeman, and he said that he had to give me a warning, which is still impacting my rate today.
Cynthia
February 10, 2025
Verified Review
Before you settle with State Farm as your insurance provider, make sure you do your homework.
I feel like they are just taking advantage of me. I've been with them for over eight years, never once have I missed a payment or been late! I have never filed a claim, yet my insurance increases by over 10% at every renewal. So much for loyalty and being a good customer. I am done with State Farm and I do not recommend them, even their customer service has declined.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
840
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.78
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
State Farm offers the cheapest overall rate for most drivers in Florida. In addition to its already low premiums, State Farm offers a discount program for safe drivers, Drive Safe & Save, which can help you save an additional 30%.
State Farm also ranks among the top companies for both claims satisfaction and overall customer satisfaction in J.D. Power’s 2024 studies, showing its proven track record with customers.
Pros
Cheap rates for most drivers
Rideshare insurance available
High J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Florida
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.0 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$71/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$87/mo
4.0
Best choiceBased on 10,662 verified guest reviews and ratings
Reviews (5,863)
Alfred
February 10, 2025
Verified Review
Unfair Rate Increases
I have a perfect record. I've never even had a parking ticket against my record. However, they keep raising my rates due to other people's driving. This doesn't seem fair or right.
Sandra
February 10, 2025
Verified Review
Lower Prices
I never have a problem with Geico, but it's too expensive.
Louis
February 10, 2025
Verified Review
Good Service but Not the Least Expensive
The service is good, but it's no longer the cheapest option.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
833
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.74
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
GEICO offers some of the cheapest rates for teen drivers in Florida, making it a great option for families looking to add a teen to their policy or for teens shopping for their own policy.
GEICO also offers more discounts than most insurers, including some geared toward teens and young drivers. For example, young drivers can save with GEICO’s good student discount, student away at school discount, driver training discount, or defensive driving course discount.
Pros
Low rates for teen drivers
Many available discounts
Accident forgiveness available
Cons
Below-average J.D. Power claims satisfaction score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
7.5 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$113/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$144/mo
4.2
Best choiceBased on 68 verified guest reviews and ratings
Reviews (36)
Richard
January 13, 2025
Verified Purchase
Loose Time Frames
They give you two days to submit a picture of your mileage, and then they threaten to charge you for 40 miles a day.
James
January 13, 2025
Verified Purchase
So far, so good. It's better than paying six or seven hundred a month. I'll let others know. Thanks.
Matthew
January 9, 2025
Verified Purchase
Great Cheap Auto Insurance!
Give them a try if you are a new driver and drive an old car that will get totaled in any accident due to the repair costs exceeding the fair market value of your car.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
NR
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
NR
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
NR
Why we picked this company
Mile Auto offers pay-per-mile insurance, which means your premiums are based on your actual mileage. You’ll pay a low base rate, and if you don’t use your vehicle, this is all you’ll pay, aside from an additional per-mile rate.
Remote workers and others who drive infrequently can save a lot on their premiums using this system. Additionally, unlike many other pay-per-mile programs, Mile Auto doesn’t collect your driving data. Instead, you simply have to submit a photo of your odometer once per month.
Pros
Savings for low-mileage drivers
No required tracking device
Minimal base rate when you’re not driving
Cons
Higher rates for high-mileage drivers
Few optional coverages
No available discounts
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with poor credit in Florida
Drivers with poor credit tend to pay higher insurance premiums. Insurers believe there’s a correlation between credit history and insurance claims, and that drivers with poor credit may be more likely to file claims. It’s one of several indicators of risk that insurers use.[1]
While some states prohibit car insurance companies from using credit to set rates, Florida isn’t one. As a result, your credit history could affect your rates.
The table below shows the effect your credit history can have on your insurance rates, as well as some of the cheapest insurance companies if you have poor credit.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Saturday, February 1 at 11:00 AM PST.
Insurance Company
▲▼
Average Liability Quote: Good Credit
▲▼
Average Liability Quote: Poor Credit
▲▼
State Farm
$68
$97
GEICO
$68
$84
Mile Auto
$106
$139
Allstate
$115
$148
Travelers
$137
$177
Root
$149
$193
Direct Auto
$150
$194
Mercury
$154
$201
Progressive
$173
$223
Infinity
$187
$240
Foremost
$198
$255
GAINSCO
$217
$280
Dairyland
$225
$290
Bristol West
$232
$292
National General
$255
$329
The General
$280
$361
Hugo
$336
$433
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
State-sponsored car insurance in Florida
Unlike a handful of other states, Florida doesn’t have a state-sponsored car insurance program to help low-income or high-risk drivers get coverage. If you’re on a limited income and can’t afford the state’s average insurance premiums, you’ll have to resort to other options to help lower your rates.
The good news is you still have plenty of ways to save. The best way to find lower premiums is simply to shop around for your insurance coverage. Get quotes from several different insurers and choose the cheapest one that fits your needs. While you’re shopping, purchasing liability-only coverage rather than full coverage can help you get the lowest rates.
Other ways to save include taking advantage of insurer discounts, reducing your coverage limits, or, if you don’t drive often, opting for pay-per-mile coverage.
Car insurance discounts for low-income drivers in Florida
Car insurance discounts are an excellent way to lower your insurance premiums, even if you already have low rates. While insurers don’t usually offer discounts specifically for low-income drivers, you can take advantage of plenty of other discounts to lower your insurance rates.[2]
Here are some of the most common things you can get a car insurance discount for:
Bundling your home and auto insurance
Insuring all your vehicles on one policy
Driving a vehicle with certain safety features or high safety ratings
Being a safe driver
Being associated with certain affinity groups
Having a good student on your policy
Staying with the same insurer for several years
Setting up automatic payments
Paying your full policy premium up front
This is just a small sample of the types of insurance discounts that may be available. You can typically find a complete list on each insurer’s website or talk to an agent to see what you qualify for.
Minimum car insurance requirements in Florida
Florida requires all drivers to have a minimum amount of insurance. Florida is a no-fault insurance state, but it has some unique stipulations.
If you’re in an accident in Florida, the at-fault driver is responsible for paying for any property damage other parties sustain and must carry property damage liability (PDL) coverage.
But each driver is responsible for their own injuries. For that reason, rather than requiring bodily injury liability insurance, Florida requires everyone to have personal injury protection (PIP). The minimum required coverage for both PDL and PIP is $10,000.[3]
It’s important to note that Florida’s insurance requirements are quite low. So, opting for only the minimum coverage could actually cost you more money in the long run if you’re at fault for an accident with significant damage.
For example, if you have the minimum $10,000 of PDL but cause an accident with $50,000 of damage, you could be personally responsible for the remaining $40,000. It may be more cost-effective to opt for slightly higher coverage limits to avoid higher costs later on.
Low-income car insurance FAQs
If you’re shopping for car insurance in Florida on a low-income budget, here are a few more things you may want to know before buying a policy.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance company in Florida?
State Farm has the cheapest car insurance company in Florida, with a monthly liability premium of $70. But the cheapest company for you depends on your personal characteristics, driving record, and other factors.
How much is full-coverage car insurance in Florida?
Full-coverage insurance in Florida costs an average of $237 per month. Full coverage includes comprehensive and collision coverage. But you can add more coverage, so your rate may be higher or lower based on the types and limits you choose for your policy.
How do you get low-income car insurance in Florida?
Unfortunately, Florida doesn’t have any state-sponsored low-income car insurance programs. But you have other ways to save on your premiums — including buying liability-only insurance, shopping around for coverage, and saving with discounts.
What is the lowest form of car insurance required in Florida?
Florida’s minimum car insurance is $10,000 each of property damage liability coverage and personal injury protection. But these limits are fairly low, so the risk in choosing the minimum coverage is it could cost you more out of pocket in damages later on.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Erin Gobler is a personal finance writer and journalist based in Madison, Wisconsin. With more than five years of experience, Erin has covered topics such as investing, credit cards, mortgages, insurance, and more. Her work has been featured in major publications like Business Insider, Fox Business, and Time. Erin received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh in 2013, studying journalism and political science. She also received a certificate of financial planning from Boston University in 2022.
