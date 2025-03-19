Best Car Insurance in Florida for Senior Drivers (2025)

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Senior drivers tend to pay the lowest car insurance rates of any age group, but Florida seniors pay more than the national average rate for full-coverage and liability-only policies. Nationally, a full-coverage policy for a senior driver averages $153 per month. In Florida, the monthly average is $188.
Car insurance rates begin to rise for senior drivers around age 70 due to an increase in accident risks.
Drivers have different driving histories and unique needs, so the right insurer is different for everyone. Insurify analyzed 50 car insurance companies to determine the best car insurance companies in Florida to help you find the right option for you.
Here’s what you need to know about finding the best car insurance for senior drivers in Florida.
Best car insurance companies in Florida for seniors
Senior drivers in Florida have a number of excellent car insurance companies to choose from, but some stand out from the rest. Insurify determined the five best car insurance companies for seniors in Florida based on factors like price, available discounts, customer service, Insurify Quality (IQ) Score, and third-party ratings.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.0 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$71/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$91/mo
4.0
Best choiceBased on 11,101 verified guest reviews and ratings
Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
Reviews (6,083)
Yuley
March 19, 2025
Verified Review
Mixed Experience
Most aspects are great, but I feel that there should be a discount on my policy as the values of my autos have decreased. Hence, the insurance rate should reflect this change. I have made no claims on my home, so why is the coverage so high?
Norman
March 19, 2025
Verified Review
Geico is the Best Insurance Company I've Ever Worked With
Excellent
Crystal
March 19, 2025
Verified Review
Good Insurance Company
Geico is a good insurance company. I have no complaints, I just needed a lower rate. I would go back to them.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
833
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.74
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
GEICO offers some of the cheapest insurance rates in Florida. It also offers a specialty Prime Time contract to drivers 50 or older with no accidents or violations in the past three years. Various other discounts and ways for drivers of all ages to save are also available. GEICO has strong financial and decent customer satisfaction ratings, so you can rely on them to pay out claims well.
Pros
Affordable rates
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$69/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$88/mo
4.2
Best choiceBased on 10,074 verified guest reviews and ratings
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
Reviews (5,556)
Doris
March 19, 2025
Verified Review
Need to Change
Don't get State Farm. If you have even one accident, they raise your premium.
Larry
March 19, 2025
Verified Review
Disappointed
I've been with you since 1972, and I feel let down several times. Now, you've given me a ridiculous price on one of my cars, even though I have over 17 insured with you.
Lindsay
March 19, 2025
Verified Review
High Premiums
State Farm is good with claims and takes care of business, but at a high premium. They are very expensive.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
840
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.78
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer's financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company's financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
State Farm offers the cheapest rates for senior drivers in Florida. It’s the best option for senior drivers in Florida looking to secure cheap insurance without sacrificing coverage levels. That being said, State Farm is also an excellent insurer across the board, earning strong customer satisfaction and financial strength ratings. Older drivers can find good rates and customer service with State Farm.
Pros
Cheapest rates for senior drivers in Florida
5% defensive driving course discount
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.9 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$121/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$154/mo
4.0
Best choiceBased on 6,202 verified guest reviews and ratings
Best For
Accident forgiveness
Wide availability
Cheap rates
Best For
Accident forgiveness
Wide availability
Cheap rates
Reviews (3,372)
Glen
March 19, 2025
Verified Review
Comparison to Other Carriers
The rates could be better when compared to other carriers.
Michel
March 19, 2025
Verified Review
Allstate or Nothing
They don't provide enough information! You have to find out everything on your own. I'm currently shopping for another insurer.
Amanda
March 19, 2025
Verified Review
Horrible
They informed me just days before I had to make a payment that it would be over $200 more a month. Horrible experience.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
849
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.94
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A-
Why we picked this company
Allstate is the best option for senior drivers in Florida looking for flexibility in their policies. It offers a plethora of different coverages, including auto, home, condo, renters, motorcycle, ATV, and life insurance. It also offers numerous additional coverages other insurers don’t provide, including accident forgiveness and gap coverage. It’s a good choice for senior Floridian drivers who want more coverage options.
Pros
AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Superior)
Offers pay-per-mile coverage
Offers a discount for completing a defensive driving course
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
7.5 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$113/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$144/mo
4.2
Best choiceBased on 69 verified guest reviews and ratings
Best For
Low-mileage drivers
Senior drivers
Cheap full coverage
Best For
Low-mileage drivers
Senior drivers
Cheap full coverage
Reviews (37)
Irma
March 19, 2025
Verified Purchase
Response Time
I would prefer to have my problems solved before the three days they state as their response time.
Richard
January 13, 2025
Verified Purchase
Loose Time Frames
They give you two days to submit a picture of your mileage, and then they threaten to charge you for 40 miles a day.
James
January 13, 2025
Verified Purchase
So far, so good. It's better than paying six or seven hundred a month. I'll let others know. Thanks.
So far, so good. It's better than paying six or seven hundred a month. I'll let others know. Thanks.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
NR
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
NR
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
NR
Why we picked this company
Mile Auto is the best car insurance company for seniors in Florida looking for pay-per-mile insurance coverage. It offers affordable premiums for full coverage and minimum coverage. It’s a good option for seniors who don’t drive very often, but if your needs change and you need your car more frequently, it likely won’t remain the right choice.
Pros
Low-mileage drivers can save significantly
Roadside assistance available
3.2 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot
Cons
Not rated by J.D. Power or the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)
Doesn’t offer any discounts
Can get expensive if you start driving more frequently
USAA: Best for military members, veterans, and their families
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.4 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$47/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$99/mo
4.9
Best choiceBased on 1,818 verified guest reviews and ratings
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
Reviews (1,045)
Salome
March 19, 2025
Verified Review
Rating USAA Insurance
It's too hard to communicate with anyone, be it the office or customer service.
Robert
March 19, 2025
Verified Review
Cost Increases are Insane
The policy remained the same, but the cost for both home and auto insurance skyrocketed despite having no claims.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
884
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
1.35
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
USAA is the best car insurance option for senior drivers who are veterans, active military, or qualifying family members. It offers exclusive coverages, discounts, and benefits to its members, making it an excellent option for the roughly 1.4 million veterans living in Florida. It also has stellar financial strength and customer satisfaction ratings across the board.
Pros
Exclusive discounts for qualifying members
Offers a discount for taking a defensive driving course
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
Cons
1.2 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot
No physical locations
Doesn’t have 24/7 customer support
Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell policies in Florida to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to drivers. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, low-mileage discounts or programs, safe driving discounts, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.
How to get the best car insurance for seniors in Florida
Senior drivers have several ways to ensure they’re getting the best car insurance in Florida, including leveraging senior-friendly discounts.[1][2]
Maintain a clean driving record
The best way for any driver, including seniors, to get reliable, cheap car insurance is by maintaining an incident-free driving history. This signals to car insurance companies that you’re a safe driver and unlikely to file a claim. People with clean driving records almost always pay less than drivers with infractions on their record.
Take advantage of discounts
Auto insurance discounts are one of the best ways to keep your coverage affordable. Just about every car insurance company offers numerous discounts, including ones friendly to seniors, such as for being a mature driver, being a defensive driver, and having low mileage. When shopping for insurance, ask companies what discounts they offer.
Consider your coverage level and deductible
Your policy limits should reflect how you use your vehicle. If you drive infrequently or have an older car, you may only need to carry the state-minimum coverage. But if you have a newer vehicle and drive often, you’ll want to carry full coverage. Additionally, you can lower your monthly premium by raising your deductible — just make sure you can afford it out of pocket if you need to file a claim.
Read customer reviews and third-party ratings
You should always read what other customers are saying about a car insurance company before buying a policy. This way, you know what to expect from the insurer if you ever need to file a claim. You should also consider third-party ratings and rankings from companies like J.D. Power, AM Best, and the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) to get an idea of an insurance company’s customer satisfaction and financial strength.
Compare car insurance quotes
No matter your age or location, you should always compare car insurance quotes from at least three different insurance companies before buying a policy. Every driver is different, and every insurance company determines rates differently, so no one insurer will be the best choice for every driver. Comparing quotes is one of the best ways to find cheap car insurance and narrow down quality companies.
How much is car insurance for a senior driver in Florida?
In recent years, car insurance costs in Florida have been rising, increasing from $2,434 per year in January 2023 to $3,253 in August 2024. But rates have steadied in recent months, coming back down to $3,077 in January 2025.
Best car insurance in Florida for senior drivers FAQs
Finding the right car insurance in Florida as a senior can be tricky. Take a look at these answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about the best car insurance in Florida for senior drivers.
How much is car insurance in Florida?
Florida seniors pay average rates of $155 per month for car insurance — lower than the overall statewide average of $190. For liability insurance, seniors pay $122 per month. Full coverage costs seniors $188 per month, on average.
What are the best car insurance companies in Florida?
State Farm, GEICO, and Allstate are the best car insurance companies in Florida for senior drivers. They all provide affordable coverage, numerous discounts, and unique benefits to drivers. But another car insurance company may be best for you, as each insurer determines rates differently. Always compare quotes from multiple companies before buying a policy.
What car insurance discounts are available in Florida?
Dozens of car insurance discounts are available in Florida, including membership, alumni, occupational, and vehicle-specific discounts. Some of the most common car insurance discounts in Florida are good student, safe driver, low-mileage, defensive driving course, and military discounts. For a full list, see Insurify’s Florida car insurance discounts page.
How much car insurance do you need in Florida?
The minimum car insurance required in Florida is $10,000 in personal injury protection and $10,000 in property damage liability coverage.[3] This is lower than many other states’ requirements. Florida is one of the few states that doesn’t require bodily injury liability coverage. In most cases, you’ll want to carry more than Florida’s minimum coverage.
Danny is a Brooklyn-based writer with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance. A former editor at Insurify, he specializes in auto, home, and pet insurance. He works to translate his insurance expertise into digestible, easy-to-understand content for drivers, homeowners, and pet owners alike.
Danny has been a contributor at Insurify since March 2022.
