Non-Owner Car Insurance in Florida (2025)

Choosing not to own a car can be a great way to save money because you won’t have to pay for gas or car repairs. But if you borrow a friend’s vehicle regularly or use a car-sharing service, you may want to purchase a non-owner car insurance policy.
Non-owner car insurance provides liability coverage for drivers who don’t own a car but regularly borrow someone else’s vehicle. Here’s what you should know about how this coverage works and the best companies for Florida drivers.
The average cost of non-owner car insurance is $66 per month, Insurify data shows.
USAA, State Farm, and Progressive are the best non-owner car insurance companies in Florida.
Non-owner car insurance pays for medical injuries and property damage for the other driver if you cause an accident.
What is non-owner car insurance in Florida, and who needs it?
Non-owner auto insurance is for drivers without a car who sometimes drive someone else’s vehicle. It’s a type of liability coverage that pays for the other driver’s injuries and property damage resulting from an accident you caused.
Non-owner car insurance is best for uninsured drivers who don’t own a vehicle but still need to drive occasionally. For example, this coverage could be a good option for you if you borrow someone else’s car regularly or use a car-sharing service.
But you don’t need non-owner car insurance if you regularly borrow a car from someone in your household. In that case, your family member can add you to their insurance policy.[1]
Florida state law requires all drivers to carry a minimum of $10,000 in property damage liability and personal injury protection (PIP) coverage. The state also requires drivers to maintain continuous coverage, so you’ll need non-owner car insurance if you regularly rent or borrow someone else’s vehicle.[2]
If you’re trying to reinstate a suspended license and secure auto coverage, you’ll need to file an FR-44 form. An FR-44 form demonstrates proof of insurance and financial responsibility. It comes with higher liability requirements: $100,000 per person in bodily injury liability, $300,000 per accident in bodily injury liability, and $50,000 in property damage liability.
You must maintain the FR-44 form for three years after you have your license reinstated.
Best non-owner car insurance companies in Florida
The cost of non-owner car insurance varies depending on many factors, including the insurance company you choose. It’s important to research different companies and compare their rates and coverages.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale.
9.4 /10
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$47/mo
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$99/mo
How drivers feel about USAA
Customers appreciate the insurer’s reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer’s security protocols and communication methods frustrating.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
884
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
1.35
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
Florida has the third-largest veteran population in the country, with more than 1.4 million veterans. USAA provides coverage and discounts tailored to veterans and active-duty service members. The company has some of the cheapest average rates for non-owner car insurance.
Pros
Cheap rates for non-owner car insurance
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Florida
Offers a discount for storing your car on-base
Cons
Available only to military members, veterans, and eligible family members
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale.
9.3 /10
$69/mo
$88/mo
How drivers feel about State Farm
Customers appreciate the insurer’s excellent customer service and personal attention but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases. They also express frustration with the claims process.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
840
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.78
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
Safe drivers can save up to 30% by enrolling in State Farm’s Drive Safe & Save program. You’ll download the State Farm mobile app, which will begin collecting data about your driving habits. You’ll earn an initial discount of 10% just for signing up and have the opportunity to earn additional discounts based on your driving habits at each insurance policy renewal.
Pros
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Florida
A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
810
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.4 /10
$182/mo
$273/mo
How drivers feel about Progressive
Customers appreciate the insurer’s good customer service and initial affordability but dislike the consistent price increases and complex claims process.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Competitive rates
Easy buying process
Telematics program
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
810
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.82
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A+
Why we picked this company
Progressive is a good option for drivers looking to save with discounts. The company offers discounts for bundling your policies, maintaining continuous coverage, and setting up automatic payments. Plus, Progressive has numerous tools you can use to save money. For example, the Name Your Price tool shows you the coverage options within your budget.
Pros
Offers customizable coverage
A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best
Offers pet injury coverage
Cons
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Florida
Low customer rating on Trustpilot
Rates may be higher than other insurers
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed more than 40 million real-time auto insurance rates from our partner providers across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers’ vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. Quotes for USAA, State Farm, and Progressive are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
In addition to rates, we considered the reported customer satisfaction metrics, IQ Score, and financial strength ratings to select the companies above.
What non-owner car insurance covers in Florida
Non-owner car insurance provides liability coverage, so it’ll protect you if you cause an accident while driving someone else’s vehicle. It’ll pay for the other driver’s medical bills and vehicle damages, but it won’t cover your injuries or damage to the car you’re driving.
Depending on your insurance policy, non-owner car insurance may also include the following coverages:
Cost of non-owner car insurance in Florida
Non-owner car insurance costs less than buying a standard auto insurance policy because it provides less coverage.
On average, non-owner auto insurance costs $66 per month. For comparison, the average cost of standard car insurance in Florida is $151 per month for liability coverage and $233 for full-coverage insurance.
Non-owner car insurance in Florida FAQs
If you don’t own a car but periodically rent one or borrow a friend’s car, you may want to purchase non-owner car insurance. Here’s some additional information about how this type of policy works.
Can you get car insurance on a car you don’t own in Florida?
Yes. You can purchase non-owner car insurance. This policy provides liability coverage when you’re driving a vehicle you don’t own.
Do you need non-owner car insurance to rent a car in Florida?
No. You don’t need non-owner car insurance to rent a car in Florida, but you’ll need to purchase liability coverage through the rental company. The rental company should provide the minimum liability insurance needed in Florida.
Do you need car insurance to drive a friend’s car in Florida?
You may need car insurance to drive a friend’s car in Florida, depending on their auto insurance policy. Many Florida insurance companies provide coverage for permissive use, which is when someone drives your car with your permission. But some policies may have restrictions in place, so purchasing non-owner insurance is the best way to ensure you have protection.
Where can you buy non-owner car insurance?
Insurance companies like State Farm, Allstate, USAA, Progressive, and Liberty Mutual offer non-owner car insurance. It’s a good idea to reach out to several companies for quotes and compare the rates and coverage options you receive from each.
Jamie Johnson is a Kansas City-based personal finance writer whose work has been featured on several of the top finance and business sites in the country, including Insider, Credit Karma, Bankrate, Rocket Mortgage, Fox Business, Quicken Loans, and The Balance. For the past six years, she's dedicated more than 10,000 hours of research and writing to more than 2,000 articles about personal finance topics.
Jamie has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.