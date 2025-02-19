When do you need commercial auto insurance?

A personal auto policy may be enough if you occasionally use your vehicle for business purposes, such as running a quick errand. But if driving is a necessary part of your business, you may need commercial auto insurance.

If you use your personal vehicle for business

If you use your personal vehicle for business purposes, you may need more than a personal auto insurance policy. Some examples may include if you often use your car to drop off packages for your business, plow snow, or tow something used for a business. Commercial auto insurance offers higher limits and can cover more complex claims.

If you have a fleet of vehicles

Managing multiple vehicles carries a range of risks. Commercial insurance helps you prepare for that. In fact, you can customize your coverage for each vehicle based on the size, age, and theft and safety ratings.[1] For example, if you run a landscaping company and have multiple types of vehicles, you can get customized coverage for each one.

If you transport goods or passengers

If you drive for a moving company, courier service, or rideshare service, you might need commercial auto insurance. It can cover your legal fees and the medical bills of others — such as your passenger or other drivers — if you cause an accident.[2]

Businesses that transport hardware or machinery usually require commercial insurance for vehicles. Your insurance policy covers liability and vehicle damages for accidents you get into. Standard business auto insurance doesn’t cover tools or equipment directly, so you may need additional coverage.

If your employees use your vehicle

Your employees may need to use a company vehicle to visit clients, travel between worksites, or pick up food for a company event. Luckily, commercial auto insurance extends liability and vehicle protection to your employees.