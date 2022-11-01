4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
According to a popular driving app, Jacksonville is the second-worst city to drive in across the entire nation! While major metropolitan areas like New York City or Los Angeles might seem stressful to navigate, Jacksonville is regularly subject to road closures, traffic at all hours, and tolls that can slow down those who aren’t familiar with them. When driving in this part of Florida is so stressful, the last thing you need is to worry about car insurance. It’s crucial for residents here to enroll in robust auto coverage because an accident can happen at a moment’s notice.
Car Insurance in Jacksonville, FL
The average cost of Florida car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Jacksonville, FL to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Jacksonville is $268 per month, or $3216 annually.
Car insurance in Jacksonville is $21 more than the average cost of car insurance in Florida.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Jacksonville on average is AssuranceAmericaEconomy, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Jacksonville, FL
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Jacksonville
|Insurance Provider in Jacksonville
|Progressive
|$101 /mo
|State Farm
|$204 /mo
|Direct Auto
|$217 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|$226 /mo
|Travelers
|$227 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Jacksonville, FL
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Jacksonville. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Quotes
|American Family
|89
|$338 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$250 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$315 /mo
|Mercury
|81
|$324 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$267 /mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Florida
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Florida roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Florida[1] are:
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident. Florida is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$10,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
Jacksonville Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Insurance companies in Jacksonville know that as people age, not only do they tend to get wiser, but they’re also likely to be better drivers and less expensive to cover. People aged 60 above get to enjoy the lowest rates of all motorists, while those who are under the age of 20 pay the highest premiums at $559. Those who are over 20 enjoy savings of about $220 and will continue to pay lower and lower premiums as they get older.
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|teens
|$560
|20s
|$333
|30s
|$289
|40s
|$313
|50s
|$279
|60s
|$238
|70s
|$240
|80s
|$247
Jacksonville Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Safety on the road is key in Jacksonville, as your insurance premiums can soar after adding an accident or violation to your driving history. Drivers with a clean record pay around $283 for coverage and can expect to pay about $60 more a month after receiving a speeding ticket. An at-fault accident raises rates even higher to $353, and if you fail to stop at an intersection, get ready to have your premiums rise to an average of $375.
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|No Violation
|$284
|Speeding Ticket
|$344
|At-Fault Accident
|$354
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$376
Jacksonville Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Jacksonville residents will find that their credit score doesn’t play a huge role in their car insurance premiums, although there can be some cost savings for those with the best credit possible. Drivers with poor credit are typically charged $315, while those with average and good scores pay $304 and $302, respectively. At $247, the rates are the best in the area for motorists with excellent credit.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$248
|Good
|$303
|Average
|$305
|Poor
|$316
Find local Jacksonville agents
J P Perry Insurance Agency3342 Kori Rd,
Jacksonville, FL 32257
The Della Porta Group, Inc.7807 Baymeadows Rd East Ste 301,
Jacksonville, FL 32256
H R Insurance Services, LLC5640-2 Timuquana Rd,
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Affordable Insurance Agency LLC9140 Golfside Dr,
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Riley Insurance Services, Inc.825 Edgewood Avenue West,
Jacksonville, FL 32208
Cecil W Powell & Co219 N. Newnan St,
Jacksonville, FL 32202
All Lines Insurance Agency Inc.4828 Blanding Blvd,
Ste 1, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Insure-All Insurance Agency1840 University Blvd S,
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Bright Solutions Insurance LLC4110 Southpoint Blvd Ste 103,
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Greene Hazel Insurance Group, a Division of HUB International Florida10739 Deerwood Park Blvd Ste 200,
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Jacksonville, FL DMV Information
Once a small town, Jacksonville is now home to nearly one million people. Thankfully, drivers have seven DMV offices to choose from when they need to renew their registration, licenses, and more. All locations are open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with a nearby location in Neptune Beach.
Public Transportation in Jacksonville, FL
Those looking to explore Jacksonville while on vacation, along with residents who prefer to go without a vehicle, will find no shortage of transportation options. Walking and biking are popular in the downtown area, while busses and shuttles can take you just about anywhere you need to go. If you live near the beach, take advantage of a Beach Buggy, a free electric cart service designed for short trips. A river ferry is also available, as well as rideshare options like Uber and Lyft.
For more detailed Florida city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Jacksonville, FL
Before you hit the road in Jacksonville, it’s important to make sure you have plenty of time to get to your destination and have a plan for your route. Due to the regularly changing road conditions in the area, many residents rely on GPS apps to ensure they stay safe on the road.
Driving in this part of Florida doesn’t have to be stressful, however, if you have great car insurance. If you’re looking for a new policy or simply want to see how your coverage compares, head over to Insurify. You just might find a better level of coverage for less than you’re paying now.
FAQs - Jacksonville, FL Car Insurance
While rates tend to be lower than the rest of the state, Jacksonville drivers find that they do pay more than the national average. This is partially due to the minimum coverage requirements set forth by the state.
It’s illegal to drive anywhere in Florida without auto coverage, and Jacksonville is particularly strict. Your first offense will result in the suspension of your license and registration for up to three years.
In addition to national insurance carriers, Jacksonville has a plethora of local auto insurance agents you can work with. It’s best to compare prices before you enroll in any policy, and with Insurify, you can find real-time quotes in just a matter of minutes.
Insurify Insights
How Jacksonville Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Jacksonville, Florida below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Jacksonville drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Florida in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Nissan Altima
Most Popular Car in Jacksonville
#17
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Florida
#24
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Florida
#97
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Florida
#18
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Florida
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Jacksonville drivers rank 56 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #56
- Percent of drivers in Jacksonville with an accident: 9.4%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Jacksonville drivers rank 97 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #97
- Percent of drivers in Jacksonville with a DUI: 0.7%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Florida, Jacksonville drivers rank 119 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #119
- Percent of drivers in Jacksonville with a reckless driving offense: 1.5%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Florida, Jacksonville drivers rank 109 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #109
- Percent of drivers in Jacksonville with a reckless driving violation: 1.7%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Florida, Jacksonville drivers rank 17 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #17
- Percent of drivers in Jacksonville with a speeding ticket: 10.4%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Jacksonville drivers rank 208 in clean driving records across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #208
- Percent of drivers in Jacksonville with clean record: 75.2%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Jacksonville drivers rank 147 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #147
- Percent of drivers in Jacksonville with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.55%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
