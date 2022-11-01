4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Just north of Fort Lauderdale, Pompano Beach is a very popular destination for tourists. The city features luxury resorts and is a paradise for divers who want to explore coral reefs and shipwrecks. Pompano Beach is home to over 100,000 people, and when you consider the additional number of visitors at any given time, it’s no wonder that streets here are busy. Accidents can happen at a moment’s notice, so drivers should carefully consider their level of auto coverage before hitting the road.
Car Insurance in Pompano Beach, FL
The average cost of Florida car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Pompano Beach, FL to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Pompano Beach is $322 per month, or $3864 annually.
Car insurance in Pompano Beach is $75 more than the average cost of car insurance in Florida.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Pompano Beach on average is AssuranceAmericaEconomy, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Pompano Beach, FL
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Pompano Beach
|Insurance Provider in Pompano Beach
|Progressive
|$116 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|$246 /mo
|Travelers
|$299 /mo
|Direct Auto
|$299 /mo
|Mercury
|$313 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Pompano Beach, FL
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Pompano Beach. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Score
|American Family
|89
|$445 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$384 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$336 /mo
|Mercury
|81
|$421 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$335 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Florida Cities
|Jacksonville
|$210/mo
|Miami
|$455/mo
|Tampa
|$482/mo
|Orlando
|$234/mo
|Pompano Beach
|$356/mo
|Florida
|$347/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Florida
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Florida roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Florida[1] are:
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident. Florida is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$10,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
Pompano Beach Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
It will be hard for all but the most affluent teenagers to afford car insurance payments of $702 per month. That’s a big chunk of a rent payment for many Floridians, but the price goes down as driving experience increases. For this reason, twentysomethings see an immediate $300 price cut over the youngest drivers. From then on, the rates hover around the state average of $331. Those in their 60s get the best deal with a price that’s over $375 cheaper than what teen drivers shell out monthly.
|Driver's Age
|Driver's Age
|teens
|$702
|20s
|$401
|30s
|$344
|40s
|$370
|50s
|$365
|60s
|$309
|70s
|$311
|80s
|$363
Pompano Beach Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
In the Sunshine State, safe driving rewards people in many ways. Drivers enjoy the peace of mind that comes from defensive driving, and insurance companies give them “good driver” and “accident-free” discounts. But the deals disappear if a late morning results in a speeding ticket, which kicks the rate up by over $80. Worst of all, an at-fault accident, including a fender bender, pushes the rate up $170 per month, or over $2,000 per year. It’s not all bad news, because violations and accidents stop affecting costs after three years.
|Driving History
|Driving History
|No Violation
|$339
|Speeding Ticket
|$424
|At-Fault Accident
|$512
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$365
Pompano Beach Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Many Pompano Beach residents are perplexed about how credit affects their driving. But Florida, like most states, allows insurance companies to use credit when setting rates. Typically, people with the best credit pay the least. There’s only a $2 difference between poor and average credit and likewise a $8 difference from good to excellent credit. The biggest savings come from moving from poor to excellent credit, which nets over $60 per month, or $720 per year.
|Credit Tier
|Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$336
|Good
|$343
|Average
|$396
|Poor
|$398
Find local Pompano Beach agents
A 1 Quality Insurance LLC2273 SE 10th St,
Pompano Beach, FL 33062
Complete Insurance Authority Group, Inc. dba CIAG126 E Mcnab Rd,
Pompano Beach, FL 33060-9240
Coral Financial Group, Inc.9764 W Sample Rd,
Pompano Beach, FL 33065-4004
Myers Insurance703 S Federal Hwy,
Pompano Beach, FL 33062
We Insure, Inc.720 E McNab Rd,
Pompano Beach, FL 33060
Dick Warner Insurance Inc dba Atlantic Insurance Center1 Northeast 23 Ave Ste1,
Pompano Beach, FL 33062-5247
Southgate Insurance Agency of Pompano Beach, Inc.639 N Federal Hwy,
Pompano Beach, FL 33062
Frank H. Furman, Inc.1314 E Atlantic Blvd,
Pompano Beach, FL 33060-6745
Gross Insurance Agency704 E Atlantic Blvd,
Pompano Beach, FL 33060
'America''s Favorite Insurance Services, LLC'1955 N Federal Hwy Unit 217A,
Pompano Beach, FL 33062
Pompano Beach, FL DMV Information
Completing your DMV tasks is a breeze in Pompano Beach. The city offers three locations to meet residents’ needs. The Driver License Office located in the Pompano Citi Centre shopping mall is a quick alternative to traditional DMV offices, and both the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles and the Auto Tags of Florida Services are just down the road. Thanks to these locations, residents of Pompano Beach rarely complain about having to visit the DMV.
Public Transportation in Pompano Beach, FL
There’s really no need to own a car if you live in Pompano Beach since the city is exceptionally easy to navigate. The weather is beautiful nearly every day, making biking or walking ideal options. Pompano Beach is served by the Broward County Mass Transit system, with 40 different bus routes that cover 410 square miles. These routes can take you within the city and to neighboring areas, while nearly any destination can be reached via Uber or Lyft.
For more detailed Florida city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Pompano Beach, FL
Living in Pompano Beach can sometimes feel like a dream, with constant gorgeous weather and an array of fun activities to enjoy; however, once you get in your car, things tend to change. Many find driving here to be stressful, so it’s advised that you allow yourself plenty of time to reach your destination.
Even if you don’t drive much, it’s smart to make sure you have adequate car insurance coverage in the event of an accident. People in Pompano Beach can save time and money by using Insurify, where you can compare real-time quotes from multiple insurance carriers in a matter of minutes.
FAQs - Pompano Beach, FL Car Insurance
Motorists are required to enroll in a range of coverage types to comply with Florida law, but collision coverage isn’t one of them. Many people do opt for this protection to have more peace of mind while on the road.
Drivers here tend to pay more than the state average, which is already far higher than the national average for car insurance. Your individual premium will be based on your driving history and even your credit score.
While you won’t face any jail time for driving without insurance, it’s still not a smart idea. Motorists who are caught without proof of adequate coverage could have their license suspended and be subject to a fine of up to $500.
Insurify Insights
How Pompano Beach Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Pompano Beach, Florida below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Pompano Beach drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Florida in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Accord
Most Popular Car in Pompano Beach
#196
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Florida
#188
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Florida
#173
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Florida
#109
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Florida
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Pompano Beach drivers rank 146 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #146
- Percent of drivers in Pompano Beach with an accident: 8%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Pompano Beach drivers rank 173 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #173
- Percent of drivers in Pompano Beach with a DUI: 0.3%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Florida, Pompano Beach drivers rank 163 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #163
- Percent of drivers in Pompano Beach with a reckless driving offense: 1.1%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Florida, Pompano Beach drivers rank 156 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #156
- Percent of drivers in Pompano Beach with a reckless driving violation: 1.3%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Florida, Pompano Beach drivers rank 196 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #196
- Percent of drivers in Pompano Beach with a speeding ticket: 4.8%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Pompano Beach drivers rank 54 in clean driving records across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #54
- Percent of drivers in Pompano Beach with clean record: 81.6%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Pompano Beach drivers rank 69 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #69
- Percent of drivers in Pompano Beach with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 1.21%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
