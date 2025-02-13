Car insurance discounts for Florida drivers

Car insurance discounts available to all drivers

Some discounts are broadly available to the majority of drivers, and all you need to do to find and take advantage of these discounts is to ask. Let’s look at some common insurance discounts, how much you could save, and who qualifies for them.

Driver-specific discounts

Driver-specific discounts are for people who display certain behaviors, like maintaining good grades or maintaining a low annual mileage.

The exact discount you receive will vary depending on your circumstances and insurer, but the following table outlines the average savings based on Insurify data.

Discount ▲ ▼ Savings ▲ ▼ Who’s Eligible? ▲ ▼ Active-duty military or veteran 15%–25% Active-duty military members and veterans Safe driver 22% Safe drivers who haven’t received a ticket or had an at-fault accident for a certain number of years Good student 10%–15% Full-time students who maintain a B average or higher Defensive driving course 5% Drivers who complete an approved defensive driving course Student away-from-home Varies Young drivers who live on campus at school at least 100 miles away from home and don’t have access to a vehicle Homeowners Varies depending on your insurer Drivers who own their homes Low-mileage Varies depending on your insurer Drivers who maintain below a certain number of miles

Vehicle-specific discounts

Vehicle-specific discounts reward drivers for having specific features in their cars. This discount typically rewards drivers for features that make their vehicles safer, like anti-lock brakes and anti-theft devices.

Discount ▲ ▼ Savings ▲ ▼ Eligibility Requirements ▲ ▼ Passive restraint 30%–40% Vehicles built after a certain year that have factory-installed airbags Anti-theft Up to 23% Vehicles with factory-installed security systems New vehicle 10%–15% Vehicles less than three years old, generally Anti-lock brakes Varies depending on the model year Vehicles with factory-installed anti-lock brakes EV/fuel-efficient discounts Varies depending on your insurer Vehicles that run on an alternative energy source

Policy and insurer-specific discounts

Insurance companies also offer car insurance discounts based on specific types of policies and coverages. For example, you can earn a discount for bundling several types of insurance policies together or for paying your policy in full.