In Florida, the average monthly cost of full-coverage car insurance is $237, while liability-only coverage costs $153 per month. But if you’re looking for ways to lower your car insurance costs, discounts are a good way to do that.
Many discounts are widely available, while others may be particularly relevant to Florida drivers. For example, you may qualify for a car insurance discount based on where you attended school or where you work.
Let’s look at the best car insurance discounts for Florida drivers and how you can save money on car insurance.
Quick Facts
Florida State University and the University of Tampa are some schools that allow former students to secure an auto insurance discount.
AARP is a common affiliate discount for Floridians.
You can find cheap car insurance by raising your deductible, improving your credit, and shopping around.
Car insurance discounts for Florida drivers
Unlike general car insurance discounts, which are available to nearly everyone, certain discounts cater to Florida drivers. For example, you could earn a discount for attending a Florida university or becoming a member of a certain Florida-based credit union.
You may qualify for a discount just for being a member of certain organizations or associations. Here are some membership discounts you may be able to take advantage of:
AARP: Over 36% of Florida’s population is older than 50, which qualifies them for AARP membership. AARP partners with The Hartford to offer its members car insurance discounts. As an AARP member, you’ll receive an initial discount of 10% and could earn additional discounts.
Credit unions: Many credit unions partner with insurance companies to offer discounted rates to their members. For example, VyStar Credit Union, located largely in the Jackson area, offers discounts through its insurance partnerships.
Mature driver course: If you’re older than 55 and take a driving course that the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles approves, you’ll receive a car insurance discount.
Some auto insurance companies offer alumni discounts to graduates of certain universities. Here are three alumni discounts available for graduates of well-known Florida colleges:
Florida State University (FSU): FSU alumni may be able to earn an alumni discount through the university’s partnership with Liberty Mutual.
University of Tampa: The University of Tampa offers car insurance discounts to alumni through its partnership with AMBA.
Florida Gulf Coast University: Liberty Mutual offers FGCU alumni a 10% discount on auto and home insurance.
Here are some occupational discounts available to Florida residents:
Accountants: Currently, more than 36,000 certified public accountants (CPAs) and over 5,000 CPA firms are licensed to practice in Florida. If you’re currently working as an accountant, the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants offers car insurance discounts through Liberty Mutual.
Military members: Florida has a significant number of active-duty personnel and over 12,000 members of the Florida National Guard. The state also has the third-largest veteran population in the country. GEICO and Liberty Mutual offer discounts to active-dutymilitary members and veterans.
Nurses: Florida is also home to more than 326,000 registered nurses. Liberty Mutual partners with the American Nurses Association to offer car insurance discounts to all nurses.
Car insurance discounts available to all drivers
Some discounts are broadly available to the majority of drivers, and all you need to do to find and take advantage of these discounts is to ask. Let’s look at some common insurance discounts, how much you could save, and who qualifies for them.
The exact discount you receive will vary depending on your circumstances and insurer, but the following table outlines the average savings based on Insurify data.
Discount
▲▼
Savings
▲▼
Who’s Eligible?
▲▼
Active-duty military or veteran
15%–25%
Active-duty military members and veterans
Safe driver
22%
Safe drivers who haven’t received a ticket or had an at-fault accident for a certain number of years
Good student
10%–15%
Full-time students who maintain a B average or higher
Defensive driving course
5%
Drivers who complete an approved defensive driving course
Student away-from-home
Varies
Young drivers who live on campus at school at least 100 miles away from home and don’t have access to a vehicle
Homeowners
Varies depending on your insurer
Drivers who own their homes
Low-mileage
Varies depending on your insurer
Drivers who maintain below a certain number of miles
Vehicle-specific discounts
Vehicle-specific discounts reward drivers for having specific features in their cars. This discount typically rewards drivers for features that make their vehicles safer, like anti-lock brakes and anti-theft devices.
Discount
▲▼
Savings
▲▼
Eligibility Requirements
▲▼
Passive restraint
30%–40%
Vehicles built after a certain year that have factory-installed airbags
Anti-theft
Up to 23%
Vehicles with factory-installed security systems
New vehicle
10%–15%
Vehicles less than three years old, generally
Anti-lock brakes
Varies depending on the model year
Vehicles with factory-installed anti-lock brakes
EV/fuel-efficient discounts
Varies depending on your insurer
Vehicles that run on an alternative energy source
Policy and insurer-specific discounts
Insurance companies also offer car insurance discounts based on specific types of policies and coverages. For example, you can earn a discount for bundling several types of insurance policies together or for paying your policy in full.
Discount
▲▼
Savings
▲▼
Who’s Eligible?
▲▼
Telematics
10%–30%
Drivers who display safe driving habits measured by a telematics program
Multi-vehicle
7%–25%
Drivers who insure multiple cars with the same insurer
Bundling
7%– 25%
Drivers who bundle multiple insurance policies
Loyalty
Varies depending on your insurer
Drivers who remain with the same insurer for a consecutive number of years
Pay in full
Varies depending on your insurer
Drivers who pay their premiums annually instead of monthly
Paperless
Varies depending on your insurer
Drivers who opt out of receiving paper statements
Early shopper
Varies depending on your insurer
Drivers who secure a new policy before their current policy ends
Cheapest insurers for Florida drivers
Drivers pay an average monthly cost of $195 for auto insurance in Florida. According to a recent Insurify report, that makes it the third-highest state for car insurance costs in the country. Florida’s car insurance costs also surpass the national average.
The above-average costs are largely due to Florida’s large number of natural disasters. Fortunately, Florida drivers can still save money by shopping around. Let’s look at the cheapest insurers in the state.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Saturday, February 1 at 11:00 AM PST.
Insurance Company
▲▼
Average Quote: Liability Only
▲▼
Average Quote: Full Coverage
▲▼
State Farm
$70
$85
GEICO
$71
$87
Mile Auto
$113
$144
Allstate
$121
$147
Travelers
$144
$175
Root
$157
$249
Direct Auto
$158
$306
Mercury
$162
$198
Progressive
$182
$272
Infinity
$196
$272
Foremost
$208
$315
GAINSCO
$228
$335
Dairyland
$236
$415
Bristol West
$238
$333
National General
$268
$272
The General
$294
$401
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
How to find cheap car insurance in Florida
Florida may have higher-than-average car insurance costs, but you can do several things to save money. Here are five ways you can reduce your car insurance costs in Florida:[1]
Increase your deductible
Choosing a higher deductible will lower your insurance premiums. Just make sure you can pay the deductible out of pocket if you need to file a claim.
Consider reducing your coverage
If you have an older, paid-off vehicle, you can cut costs by reducing your coverage to liability-only insurance.
Have good credit
Maintaining good credit will help you secure cheaper rates on auto insurance.
Choose a safer vehicle
You may be able to save on car insurance costs by choosing a vehicle with certain safety features.
Shop around
Shopping around and comparing policies from different insurers is the best way to save money and find the best policy terms.
Florida’s minimum insurance requirements are very low, and most experts recommend purchasing more auto insurance than this. For example, you may also want to purchase bodily injury liability and uninsured motorist coverage.
Plus, Florida is a no-fault state, which means your insurance company must cover your medical expenses and property damage, regardless of who causes the accident.[3]
Car insurance discounts in Florida FAQs
The average cost of car insurance in Florida is higher than most other states, but you still have many ways to find cheap insurance. Here’s some additional information about finding discounts and saving money on car insurance.
Which company has the cheapest full-coverage rates in Florida?
State Farm offers the lowest rates for liability-only car insurance in Florida, with monthly liability rates of $70. But your exact rates will vary depending on factors such as your driving history, location, and policy.
What’s the minimum required coverage in Florida?
All Florida drivers must carry at least $10,000 in personal injury protection and property damage liability coverage. But most insurance experts recommend purchasing more than the minimum coverage requirements. It’s a good idea to talk to your insurance agent about how much coverage you need.
How can you lower your car insurance rates in Florida?
You can lower your car insurance rates in Florida by taking advantage of discounts, increasing your deductible, and reducing coverage on older vehicles. You can also save money by shopping around and comparing car insurance quotes from various insurers.
How can you get a discount on car insurance in Florida?
You can take advantage of discounts that are available to everyone, like bundling your home and auto insurance or paying for your policy in full. You may also be able to find car insurance discounts based on your employment, the organizations you belong to, or even the college you attended.
