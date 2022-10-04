Best Rideshare Insurance in Florida: Quotes, Discounts 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
The average cost of rideshare insurance in Florida is $288 per month.
The cheapest insurer we found for rideshare insurance in Florida is AssuranceAmerica, with average monthly premiums of $147.
Although it’s not required by law, rideshare drivers should purchase a rideshare endorsement to stay fully protected on the road.
Rideshare Insurance in Florida: Frequently Asked Questions
Yes. As a rideshare driver in Florida, the state law requires you to have rideshare insurance coverage whenever your app is online. Your TNC provides you with insurance, but it is usually only liability coverage that comes with a high deductible. To protect yourself, start shopping for rideshare insurance, and use Insurify’s to get accurate and cheap quotes with just a few clicks.
On average, you can expect to pay $288 per month for rideshare insurance in Florida. But you can use Insurify’s to get real side-by-side personalized quotes from several car insurance providers to see real-life numbers for yourself—not just an estimate—in under five minutes.
Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and other providers offer rideshare insurance in Florida. Your provider may require you to get rideshare insurance if you become a rideshare driver. For example, Progressive requires you to add a rideshare endorsement to your policy. Use Insurify to compare real quotes from dozens of companies in Florida and find the best deal for you.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.