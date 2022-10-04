Best Rideshare Insurance in Florida: Quotes, Discounts 2022

Florida Laws on Rideshare Insurance Requirements

Rideshare drivers in Florida, whether they are working part-time or full-time, are required to have rideshare insurance coverage whenever their app is on. There is no grace period to drive uninsured, and you must have proper rideshare coverage as soon as you turn the app on for the first time.

Having personal-use insurance is a prerequisite to getting a rideshare insurance policy (since you will inevitably be driving your vehicle for “ personal use ” reasons as well). To meet Florida personal-use insurance requirements, you need a minimum of $10,000 of personal injury protection coverage and $10,000 of property damage liability insurance.

When you are using your car for “business use” (your rideshare app is on), Florida state law requires you to carry insurance coverage with higher limits. The TNC is required to provide this coverage.

Under Florida law, during period one (the app is on and you are waiting for a ride request ), the TNC insurance must cover at least:

$50,000 of bodily injury coverage per person

$100,000 of bodily injury coverage per accident

$25,000 of property damage

During periods two and three (the app is on while you are driving to or with a passenger), the TNC rideshare policy must cover at least:

$1 million of bodily injury

$1 million of property damage

Keep in mind that a TNC insurance policy is only required to provide liability coverage. If you want collision coverage as well, you need to supplement your TNC insurance with another rideshare insurance policy.

Even if you’re only using your commercial policy, you still need to let your personal insurer know that you are a rideshare driver. If you don’t, your auto insurance company might cancel your policy, decide not to renew it, or even refuse to cover claims. You also need to let your insurer know about any accidents you’ve had while your vehicle was in “business use.”

See more: Cheap Car Insurance Florida