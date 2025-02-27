Florida is a no-fault car insurance state

Unlike most states, Florida is a no-fault state. That means the insurance company of each driver involved in an accident will pay for that driver’s injuries, regardless of fault.

For example, if driver one runs a red light and hits driver two, causing them both injuries, they’ll both file a claim with their insurer to pay for their medical bills.

Even though Florida is a no-fault state, one or both drivers may be at fault for the car accident. The at-fault driver’s insurance will pay for property damage. In this example, driver one running the red light is the primary cause of the car accident, which means his insurance will pay to repair driver two’s car.

What are shared fault rules in Florida?

An insurance adjuster’s process of assigning fault for the accident can take some time. PIP coverage allows drivers to file a claim with their insurance company to pay for a minor injury they incur during an accident.

But fault still matters in Florida. The insurance company of the driver who’s primarily at fault is responsible for paying for car damage. In addition, severely injured motorists may want to sue the other party for damages.

Florida allows for such legal action if the person experiences significant or permanent loss of an important bodily function, permanent injury within a reasonable degree of medical probability, significant or permanent scarring or disfigurement, or death. If an accident causes this kind of serious noneconomic damage, a Floridian can sue for damages under the pure comparative fault rule.

Florida’s pure comparative fault rule allows an injured or damaged party to sue another party, even if the one bringing the suit is in any way at fault. The recovery amount subtracts the damaged party’s degree of fault. For example, even though driver one was 75% at fault and driver two was 25% at fault, driver two can still sue for damages. But driver two will only receive 75% of the recovery, representing the part that wasn’t their fault.