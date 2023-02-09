How Old Do You Have to Be to Drive in Each State?

Alabama 15 years and must hold permit for 6 months 16 years Nighttime restrictions: Midnight to 6 a.m.

No more than one passenger Both restrictions lifted at age 17 and license held for 6 months

Alaska 14 years and must hold permit for 6 months 16 years Nighttime restrictions: 1 a.m. to 5 a.m.

No passengers under 21 Both restrictions lifted at age 18 or license held for 6 months, whichever comes first

Arizona 15 years and 6 months, must hold permit for 6 months 16 years Nighttime restrictions: Midnight to 5 a.m

No more than one passenger younger than 18 licensed for 6 months Both restrictions lifted at age 18 or license held for 6 months, whichever comes first

Arkansas 14 years and must hold permit for 6 months 16 years Nighttime restrictions: 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

No more than one passenger younger than 21 Both restrictions lifted at age 18

California 15 years and 6 months, must hold permit for 6 months 16 years Nighttime restrictions: 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

No passengers younger than 20 (limited exceptions for immediate family) Both restrictions lifted 12 months after license

Colorado 15 years and must hold permit for 12 months 16 years Nighttime restrictions: Midnight to 5 a.m.

No passengers during first 6 months of permit; after 6 months, no more than one passenger Both restrictions lifted at age 18 or license held for 12 months, whichever comes first

Connecticut 16 years and must hold permit for 6 months (with 4 months of driver’s education) 16 years, 4 months Nighttime restrictions: 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

No passengers other than parents or driving instructor in the first 6 months of licensure; no passengers other than parents, driving instructors, or immediate family members in second 6 months of licensure Both restrictions lifted at age 18 or license held for 12 months, whichever comes first

Delaware 16 years and must hold permit for 6 months 16 years, 6 months Nighttime restrictions: 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

No more than one passenger Both restrictions lifted after 6 months of initial license or issuance of class D license

Florida 15 years and must hold permit for 12 months 16 years Nighttime restrictions: 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. for 16-year-olds; 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. for 17-year-olds, lifted at age 18

Georgia 15 years and must hold permit for 12 months 16 years Nighttime restrictions: Midnight to 5 a.m.

No passengers in the first 6 months of licensure; no more than three passengers and one passenger younger than 21 after license held for 6 months Both restrictions lifted at age 18

Hawaii 15 years and must hold permit for 6 months 16 years Nighttime restrictions: 11 p.m. to 5 a.m

No more than one passenger younger than 18 (except household members) Both restrictions lifted at age 17 and license held for 6 months

Idaho 14 years and 6 months, must hold permit for 6 months 15 years Nighttime restrictions: Sunset to sunrise, lifted at age 16

Sunset to sunrise, lifted at age 16 Passenger limits: No more than one passenger younger than 17 for licensees 16 and younger, lifted at age 17, or 6 months of licensure, whichever comes first

Illinois 15 years and must hold permit for 9 months 16 years Nighttime restrictions: 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, lifted at age 18

Indiana 15 years and must hold permit for 6 months 16 years Nighttime restrictions: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for the first 6 months; then Sunday to Friday, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.; Saturday and Sunday 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. until age 18 and license held for 6 months or age 21, whichever comes first

Iowa 14 years and must hold permit for 12 months 16 years Nighttime restrictions: 12:30 a.m. to 5 a.m., lifted after age 17 and license held for 12 months or at age 18, whichever comes first

12:30 a.m. to 5 a.m., lifted after age 17 and license held for 12 months or at age 18, whichever comes first Passenger limits: Parental discretion

Kansas 14 years and must hold permit for 12 months 16 years Nighttime restrictions: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

No more than one passenger younger than 18 Both restrictions lifted after age 17 or license held for 6 months, whichever comes first

Kentucky 16 years and must hold permit for 6 months 16 years and 6 months Nighttime restrictions: Midnight to 6 a.m.

No more than one passenger younger than 20 (unless supervised by driving instructor) Both restrictions lifted after age 18 or license held for 6 months, whichever comes first

Louisiana 15 years and must hold permit for 6 months 16 years Nighttime restrictions: 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

No more than one passenger younger than 21 between 6 p.m. and 5 a.m. Both restrictions lifted at age 17

Maine 15 years and must hold permit for 6 months 16 years Nighttime restrictions: Midnight to 5 a.m.

No passengers younger than 18 Both restrictions lifted after licensed for 9 months

Maryland 15 years and 9 months, must hold permit for 9 months 16 years and 6 months Nighttime restrictions: Midnight to 5 a.m., lifted at age 18

Midnight to 5 a.m., lifted at age 18 Passenger limits: No passengers younger than 18, lifted after age 18 or license held for 5 months, whichever comes first

Massachusetts 16 years and must hold permit for 6 months 16 years and 6 months Nighttime restrictions: 12:30 a.m. to 5 a.m., lifted at age 18

12:30 a.m. to 5 a.m., lifted at age 18 Passenger limits: No passengers younger than 18, lifted after age 18 or license held for 6 months, whichever comes first

Michigan 14 years and 9 months, must hold permit for 6 months 16 years Nighttime restrictions: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

No more than one passenger younger than 21 Both restrictions lifted at age 17 and license held for 6 months or at age 18, whichever comes first

Minnesota 15 years and must hold permit for 6 months 16 years Nighttime restrictions: Midnight to 5 a.m., lifted after age 18 or license held for 6 months, whichever comes first

Midnight to 5 a.m., lifted after age 18 or license held for 6 months, whichever comes first Passenger limits: First 6 months — no more than one passenger younger than 20; After 6 months — no driving more than three passengers younger than 20, lifted after age 18 or license held for 6 months, whichever comes first

Mississippi 15 years and must hold permit for 12 months 16 years Nighttime restrictions: Sunday to Thursday: 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.; Friday to Saturday: 11:30 pm to 6 a.m., lifted after age 18 or license held for 6 months, whichever comes first

Missouri 15 years and must hold permit for 6 months 16 years Nighttime restrictions: 1 a.m. to 5 a.m.

First 6 months — no more than one passenger younger than 19; after 6 months — no more than three passengers younger than 19 Both restrictions lifted after holding license for 12 months

Montana 14 years and 6 months, must hold permit for 6 months 15 years Nighttime restrictions: 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

First 6 months — no more than one passenger younger than 18; after 6 months — no more than three passengers younger than 18 Both restrictions lifted after age 18 or license held for 12 months, whichever comes first

Nebraska 15 years and must hold permit for 6 months 16 years Nighttime restrictions: Midnight to 6 a.m., lifted at age 18 or license held for 12 months, whichever comes first

Midnight to 6 a.m., lifted at age 18 or license held for 12 months, whichever comes first Passenger limits: No more than one passenger younger than 19, lifted at age 18 or license held for 6 months, whichever comes first

Nevada 15 years and 6 months, must hold permit for 6 months 16 years Nighttime restrictions: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., lifted at age 18

10 p.m. to 5 a.m., lifted at age 18 Passenger limits: No passengers younger than age 18, lifted at age 18 or license held for 6 months, whichever comes first

New Hampshire 15 years and 6 months, no mandatory holding period for permit 16 years Nighttime restrictions: 1 a.m. to 4 a.m., lifted at age 18

1 a.m. to 4 a.m., lifted at age 18 Passenger limits: No more than one passenger younger than 25, lifted after age 18 or license held for 6 months, whichever comes first

New Jersey 16 years and must hold permit for 6 months 17 years Nighttime restrictions: 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

No more than one passenger with the exception of driver’s dependents Both restrictions lifted after age 21 or license held for 12 months, whichever comes first

New Mexico 15 years and must hold permit for 6 months 15 years and 6 months Nighttime restrictions: Midnight to 5 a.m.

No more than one passenger younger than 21 Both restrictions lifted after age 18 or license held for 12 months, whichever comes first

New York 16 years and must hold permit for 6 months 16 years and 6 months Nighttime restrictions: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. except for NYC and Long Island

No more than one passenger younger than 21 Both restrictions lifted at age 17 (with driver’s education) and age 18 (without driver’s education)

North Carolina 15 years and must hold permit for 6 months 16 years Nighttime restrictions: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

No more than one passenger younger than age 21 Both restrictions lifted after age 18 or license held for 6 months, whichever comes first

North Dakota 14 years and must hold permit for 12 months (only 6 months if 16 and older) 16 years (15 for a parent-requested restricted license) Nighttime restrictions: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. or after sunset, whichever is later, lifted at age 16

Ohio 15 years and 6 months, must hold permit for 6 months 16 years Nighttime restrictions: Midnight to 6 a.m. for the first 12 months, then 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. for the second 12 months, lifted after license held for 24 months

Oklahoma 15 years and 6 months, must hold permit for 6 months 16 years Nighttime restrictions: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

No more than one passenger Both restrictions lifted after licensed for 6 months (with driver’s education), 12 months (without driver’s education), or age 18

Oregon 15 years and must hold permit for 6 months 16 years Nighttime restrictions: Midnight to 5 a.m.

No passengers younger than 20 for the first 6 months, no more than 3 passengers younger than 20 for the second 6 months Both restrictions lifted after licensed for 12 months or age 18, whichever comes first

Pennsylvania 16 years and must hold permit for 6 months 16 years and 6 months Nighttime restrictions: 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

No passengers younger than 18 for the first 6 months, then no more than three passengers Both restrictions lifted after licensed for 12 months and age 17 (with driver’s education) or age 18, whichever comes first

Rhode Island 16 years and must hold permit for 6 months 16 years and 6 months Nighttime restrictions: 1 a.m. to 5 a.m.

No more than one passenger younger than 21 Both restrictions lifted after licensed for 12 months or age 18, whichever comes first

South Carolina 15 years and must hold permit for 6 months 15 years and 6 months Nighttime restrictions: 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

No more than two passengers younger than 21, unless transporting students to and from school Both restrictions lifted after licensed for 12 months and at age 17

South Dakota 14 years and must hold permit for 6 months 14 years and 9 months, or 14 years and 6 months with driver’s education Nighttime restrictions: 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. until age 16

10 p.m. to 6 a.m. until age 16 Passenger limits: No passengers for the first 6 months, then no more than one passenger younger than 18,. lifted after holding license for 6 months or age 16, whichever comes first

Tennessee 15 years and must hold permit for 6 months 16 years Nighttime restrictions: 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

No more than one passenger Both restrictions lifted after holding license for 12 months or age 18, whichever comes first

Texas 15 years and must hold permit for 6 months 16 years Nighttime restrictions: Midnight to 5 a.m.

No more than one passenger younger than 21 Both restrictions lifted at age 18

Utah 15 years and must hold permit for 6 months 16 years Nighttime restrictions: Midnight to 5 a.m., lifted at age 17

Midnight to 5 a.m., lifted at age 17 Passenger limits: No passengers, lifted after holding license for 6 months or age 18, whichever comes first

Vermont 15 years and must hold permit for 12 months 16 years Passenger limits: No passengers for the first 3 months without family exceptions, then no non-family passengers for next 2 months, lifted after holding license for 6 months or age 18, whichever comes first

Virginia 15 years and 6 months, must hold permit for 9 months 16 years and 3 months Nighttime restrictions: Midnight to 4 a.m.

Midnight to 4 a.m. Passenger limits: No more than one passenger younger than 21 for the first 12 months, then no more than three passengers younger than 21, lifted at age 18

Washington 15 years and must hold permit for 6 months 16 years Nighttime restrictions: 1 a.m. to 5 a.m.

No passengers younger than 20 for the first 6 months, then no more than three passengers younger than 20 Both restrictions lifted after holding license for 12 months or age 18, whichever comes first.

Washington, D.C. 16 years and must hold permit for 6 months 16 years and 6 months Nighttime restrictions: September to June: Sunday to Thursday: 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., Saturday to Sunday: 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m.; July to August: 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m.

No passengers Both restrictions lifted after age 21 or license held for 6 months, whichever comes first

West Virginia 15 years and must hold permit for 6 months 16 years Nighttime restrictions: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

No passengers younger than 20 for the first 6 months, then no more than one passenger younger than 20 Both restrictions lifted after holding license for 12 months and age 17 or at age 18, whichever comes first

Wisconsin 15 years and must hold permit for 6 months 16 years Nighttime restrictions: Midnight to 5 a.m.

No more than one passenger Both restrictions lifted after holding license for 9 months or at age 18, whichever comes first