How Old Do You Have to Be to Drive in Each State?
Updated February 9, 2023
Reading time: 4 minutes
Driving can be an exciting milestone for new drivers. However, only a few teenagers can take their new vehicle out for a spin the day they turn 16. In 2020, only 5.1% of drivers between the ages of 15 to 20 had their licenses in the U.S., according to the National High Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).[1]
As a parent or teen driver, you should know your state’s age limits for different licensing levels.
The graduated licensing program gradually lifts driving restrictions as new drivers gain more experience on the road.
Limitations for young drivers include designated driving hours and passenger limits.
Adding your teen driver to your car insurance policy may be costly, but you can find ways to reduce your rates.
Every state has different regulations regarding when a teen can get their learner’s permit and their full driver’s license. Typically, a teenager can obtain a driver’s license at 16 and drive unrestricted at 18, but some states have less stringent driving restrictions for teens.
Be aware of driving restrictions like a nighttime curfew and passenger limits if your teen only has a learner’s or provisional license. These restraints will be removed upon obtaining their full license.
Here are driving ages and restrictions for all 50 states.
|State
|Learner’s Permit Minimum Age
|Driver’s License Minimum Age
|Restrictions
|Alabama
|15 years and must hold permit for 6 months
|16 years
|Alaska
|14 years and must hold permit for 6 months
|16 years
|Arizona
|15 years and 6 months, must hold permit for 6 months
|16 years
|Arkansas
|14 years and must hold permit for 6 months
|16 years
|California
|15 years and 6 months, must hold permit for 6 months
|16 years
|Colorado
|15 years and must hold permit for 12 months
|16 years
|Connecticut
|16 years and must hold permit for 6 months (with 4 months of driver’s education)
|16 years, 4 months
|Delaware
|16 years and must hold permit for 6 months
|16 years, 6 months
|Florida
|15 years and must hold permit for 12 months
|16 years
|Georgia
|15 years and must hold permit for 12 months
|16 years
|Hawaii
|15 years and must hold permit for 6 months
|16 years
|Idaho
|14 years and 6 months, must hold permit for 6 months
|15 years
|Illinois
|15 years and must hold permit for 9 months
|16 years
|Indiana
|15 years and must hold permit for 6 months
|16 years
|Iowa
|14 years and must hold permit for 12 months
|16 years
|Kansas
|14 years and must hold permit for 12 months
|16 years
|Kentucky
|16 years and must hold permit for 6 months
|16 years and 6 months
|Louisiana
|15 years and must hold permit for 6 months
|16 years
|Maine
|15 years and must hold permit for 6 months
|16 years
|Maryland
|15 years and 9 months, must hold permit for 9 months
|16 years and 6 months
|Massachusetts
|16 years and must hold permit for 6 months
|16 years and 6 months
|Michigan
|14 years and 9 months, must hold permit for 6 months
|16 years
|Minnesota
|15 years and must hold permit for 6 months
|16 years
|Mississippi
|15 years and must hold permit for 12 months
|16 years
|Missouri
|15 years and must hold permit for 6 months
|16 years
|Montana
|14 years and 6 months, must hold permit for 6 months
|15 years
|Nebraska
|15 years and must hold permit for 6 months
|16 years
|Nevada
|15 years and 6 months, must hold permit for 6 months
|16 years
|New Hampshire
|15 years and 6 months, no mandatory holding period for permit
|16 years
|New Jersey
|16 years and must hold permit for 6 months
|17 years
|New Mexico
|15 years and must hold permit for 6 months
|15 years and 6 months
|New York
|16 years and must hold permit for 6 months
|16 years and 6 months
|North Carolina
|15 years and must hold permit for 6 months
|16 years
|North Dakota
|14 years and must hold permit for 12 months (only 6 months if 16 and older)
|16 years (15 for a parent-requested restricted license)
|Ohio
|15 years and 6 months, must hold permit for 6 months
|16 years
|Oklahoma
|15 years and 6 months, must hold permit for 6 months
|16 years
|Oregon
|15 years and must hold permit for 6 months
|16 years
|Pennsylvania
|16 years and must hold permit for 6 months
|16 years and 6 months
|Rhode Island
|16 years and must hold permit for 6 months
|16 years and 6 months
|South Carolina
|15 years and must hold permit for 6 months
|15 years and 6 months
|South Dakota
|14 years and must hold permit for 6 months
|14 years and 9 months, or 14 years and 6 months with driver’s education
|Tennessee
|15 years and must hold permit for 6 months
|16 years
|Texas
|15 years and must hold permit for 6 months
|16 years
|Utah
|15 years and must hold permit for 6 months
|16 years
|Vermont
|15 years and must hold permit for 12 months
|16 years
|Virginia
|15 years and 6 months, must hold permit for 9 months
|16 years and 3 months
|Washington
|15 years and must hold permit for 6 months
|16 years
|Washington, D.C.
|16 years and must hold permit for 6 months
|16 years and 6 months
|West Virginia
|15 years and must hold permit for 6 months
|16 years
|Wisconsin
|15 years and must hold permit for 6 months
|16 years
|Wyoming
|15 years and must hold permit for 10 days
|16 years
Learner’s permits and driver’s licenses allow drivers to drive on public roads. However, a learner’s permit usually has restrictions, while a driver’s license doesn’t, except for traffic rules.
A learner’s permit allows new drivers to get comfortable with the road and practice traffic safety under some guidance. A permit usually has driving restraints, including a driving curfew and passenger limits as specified by your state. You may need to take a written exam and pass a vision exam to obtain your learner’s permit.
After getting your learner’s permit, you may have to take state-sponsored driver’s education courses and drive a certain amount of time under supervision before you can take a driving exam to get your driver’s license. Even with a learner’s permit, you generally can’t drive a car on public roads without another fully licensed driver with you.
Once you have a driver’s license, you can drive a car on public roads by yourself, with some restrictions that vary among states. You can upgrade to an unrestricted driver’s license by holding your intermediate license for a specific time, reaching a specific age, or both.
A graduated driver’s licensing (GDL) program is a series of restrictions for young and newly licensed drivers.
While drivers ages 15 to 20 only accounted for 5.1% of all licensed drivers, 8.5% of all fatal car crashes in 2020 involved these drivers.[1] Therefore, this requirement is necessary for states to promote safety on the road among new young drivers.
All drivers go through three stages of the GDL system. In the first stage, the driver obtains a learner’s permit. They can then trade that in for an intermediate license (also known as a provisional license) and, finally, a full driver’s license.
You typically have to be a minimum of 14 years old to apply for a learner’s permit, 16 for a provisional license, and at least 17 or have held your driver’s license for several months before it is unrestricted.
Graduated drivers license programs were first implemented in the 1990s. By 2011, nighttime driving restrictions for teens had cut fatal nighttime crashes among 16- and 17-year-old drivers by 10%, researchers concluded.[2]
Many states established driving limitations to curb traffic fatalities and collisions, particularly for young drivers with less road experience. Drivers with permits have more restrictions than those with a full license, though limitations vary by state.
One driving restriction is a nighttime curfew, meaning new drivers can’t drive during certain night hours. Passenger restrictions are also in place, and many states will limit teens from carrying more than one passenger in their car below a specific age, usually younger than 18 or 21.
You’ll likely see a spike in rates when you add a teen to your insurance policy. Insurance providers generally consider younger drivers riskier to insure because they have less experience operating a vehicle.[3] Still, adding a teen driver to a parent’s policy is almost always cheaper than getting them their own car insurance.
The average car insurance premium for teenagers is approximately $574 per month, two times more than insuring drivers older than 25.
Fortunately, you can take steps to lower your rates if you add a teenager to your car insurance policy:
Look for student-centric discounts, like for good grades, taking defensive driving courses, or college students who are away at school.
Encourage safe driving habits so your teen avoids accidents when possible — this can also decrease premiums if they remain claims-free.
Insure your teen’s car with your current policy to potentially get a multi-car discount.
Raise your deductible, which can lower your premiums. However, this will increase the amount you pay out of pocket when filing a claim.[4]
Driving can be exciting for young drivers. So we’re dedicated to providing accurate information to ensure you abide by your state’s regulations and your child stays safe on the road.
The lowest minimum age to drive with a learner’s permit is 14 years old. This is the minimum in Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
The minimum driving age in California is 15 years and 6 months old with a learner’s permit.
With a learner’s permit, the minimum age to drive in Florida is 15 years old.
The minimum driving age in Texas is 15 years old with a learner’s permit.
With a learner’s permit, the minimum age to drive in New York is 16.
