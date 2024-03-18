How to get car insurance with a learner’s permit

Drivers with a learner’s permit can either get their own insurance policy or join their parents’ insurance policy. Here’s how each of these options works.

Add permit driver to a parent’s insurance policy

Adding a new driver to a parent’s or guardian’s insurance policy is the more common method of getting insurance coverage for drivers with a learner’s permit. Even first-time adult drivers are more likely to join a spouse’s or housemate’s insurance while learning with that person’s car, instead of getting their own learner’s permit insurance.

Simply adding a new driver to an existing policy usually doesn’t increase rates, which means this is a much cheaper option than purchasing a separate policy for a new driver. Additionally, many insurers offer a number of discounts that can help reduce insurance costs when you add a new driver.

Pros Usually doesn’t increase rates for the already existing policy

Well-established processes for adding a newly permitted driver Cons Not available for emancipated teen drivers

Once the new driver becomes fully licensed, rates for the existing policy will increase

In general, adding a driver with a learner’s permit to an existing policy will also be simpler logistically because most insurers have processes and procedures in place for adding a newly permitted driver to an existing policy. These insurers may not have policies in place for purchasing a new policy for such a driver.

Get your own policy

It’s relatively rare to get your own car insurance with a learner’s permit. Generally, only teens living independently from their parents or adults and learning to drive for the first time may need this type of insurance. But if your parents can’t add you to their policy for any reason, you’re responsible for getting appropriate car insurance coverage.

But rates for learner’s permit drivers are likely to be quite expensive, since inexperienced drivers are more likely to get into accidents. In addition, teens younger than 18 can’t enter into a legal insurance contract on their own and will need parental permission to purchase insurance.

If you’re either an adult or a teen driver and live alone, you might not need a separate policy while driving on a learner’s permit. If you borrow a licensed driver’s vehicle to practice driving, their policy will cover you, as long as they’re in the car with you.

Here’s a look at the pros and cons of getting your own policy.