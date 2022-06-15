Can You Get Insurance with a Learner’s Permit?

Car Insurance Requirements with a Learner’s Permit

Just like fully licensed drivers, drivers with learner’s permits must be insured to drive. But they might already be covered by the car insurance policy of their parents, guardians, or other family members. In this case, they may not be required to get their own plan.

When there’s a driver in your household with a learner’s permit, insurance companies usually ask that they’re listed on your car insurance policy. On the flip side, if you’d like to exclude a learner’s permit driver from coverage, you’ll need to let the provider know. It’s a good idea to reach out to your car insurance policy and confirm their rules for permit drivers.

You may be relieved to know that adding a driver with a learner’s permit to your car insurance policy won’t increase your car insurance rates. This will usually happen once they become a fully licensed driver and you decide to keep them on your car insurance. It’s usually cheaper for a new driver to be added to a plan than to get their own policy.

