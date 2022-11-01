TeenSMART Driver Program (2022)

Sending your teenager out on the road can be a very anxiety-inducing time for many parents. The costs of a new teen driver on an insurance policy can add up fairly quickly, given their high-risk status as new, inexperienced drivers. Even parents of the most careful teenage drivers worry about their kids driving from one place to the next.

To better prepare young adults—and put their parents’ minds at ease—ADEPT Driver (Advanced Drivers Education Products and Training Inc.) provides the teenSMART driver safety training program. Eligible drivers have access to helpful study guides, driving exercises, and driving simulations. Insurance providers may even offer a discount for teenSMART drivers.

Teen drivers who join their parents’ car insurance policy don’t need to suffer from high costs. Drivers who compare insurance rates online find great rates for everyone they need to insure.