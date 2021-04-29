Does car insurance cover natural disasters?

If you’re wondering if your car insurance covers damage from natural disasters, you’ll have to turn to your insurance policy for answers. The coverage in question? Comprehensive car insurance.

Many people group comprehensive and collision coverage together. After all, both of these policies help cover damage to your vehicle. The difference lies in how exactly the damage is caused.

Collision insurance helps pay for damages caused by a collision when you are at fault, like when you hit someone else’s car. A comprehensive policy, on the other hand, covers events that are deemed outside of your control. This can be anything from storm damage to vandalism.

You may have heard the term “acts of God” in reference to comprehensive auto insurance. This term often refers to natural disasters and severe weather. Since the property damage that comes from extreme weather is beyond any of our control, it would be covered under your comprehensive insurance policy as an act of God.

Even if you have comprehensive coverage on your car insurance policy, certain damages may not be covered. It depends on the policy you picked, your coverage limit, and your deductible amount.

For one, there may be restrictions based on where you live. Some insurance companies restrict policies from covering damage from specific weather events, especially if a location is prone to the event. If you’re not sure if your policy has restrictions, you can review your policy documents or get in touch with your insurance agent to find out.

Insurance companies can also have a binding restriction for acts of God. This restriction prevents you from filing an insurance claim about a known disaster—whether it is already happening or you know it is coming. For example, if you purchase a new policy after a storm warning has already been issued, a binding restriction says you can’t file a car insurance claim for damages from that storm. Car insurance companies use this restriction to protect themselves against an onslaught of claims during a storm. But it can be a serious problem if you don’t have enough car insurance coverage ahead of time.

Because of this, it’s important to get the right insurance coverage before you need it. If your current policy lacks coverage, it’s a good idea to compare insurance rates and insurance providers before picking your new policy. Insurify helps you do just that. In as little as a few minutes, you can see affordable car insurance quotes tailored to your ideal coverage.

Hurricane Damage

More and more states are facing the effects of hurricane season, but coastal residents of Southern states like Florida and Louisiana are no stranger to the devastating damage a hurricane can cause. The combination of high winds, rainfall, and storm surges can cause serious damage to any personal property you own, your car included.

Fortunately, comprehensive coverage covers damage to your vehicle from a hurricane, as long as you purchase your policy before a hurricane warning is in effect.

Wildfire Damage

The year has been especially tough for the West Coast when it comes to wildfires. But wildfires can cause damage to cars even when they are far from the fire itself. Even if your car isn’t scorched in a blaze, your vehicle’s paint can be damaged by falling ash and soot, which become corrosive when wet.

Damage from wildfires is typically included in comprehensive coverage policies. But similar to other natural disasters, you may not be able to add the coverage if a fire has already broken out near you.

Flood Damage

Heavy rains and tropical storms can quickly lead to flooding in certain areas. This can be bad news for your car. Floodwaters can lead to mold and mildew on interior fabrics, and if the water level rises enough, your engine and electrical components can be damaged as well.

While you might already have flood insurance on your home if you live in an at-risk area, homeowner’s insurance won’t cover the cost of repairing your car from flood damage. Comprehensive coverage on an auto insurance policy is what covers water damage to vehicles following a flood.

When hail the size of golfballs rains down during a storm, it can lead to dents on your vehicle and even broken glass. When mixed with rain or snow, you might face water damage as well.

Whether your glass is cracked from hail or your hood is covered in dents, comprehensive coverage will cover hail damage to your vehicle.

Earthquake Damage

Earthquakes can lead to all sorts of damage. Buildings can collapse, debris may begin to fall from above, and other disasters like landslides can be set off. This means your car could be damaged by falling objects as a result.

Comprehensive coverage typically considers earthquakes a covered peril, so you would be able to file a claim for earthquake damage to your vehicle.

Insure your car against damage from natural disasters today by comparing policies on Insurify.